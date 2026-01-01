SecretStore
pub struct SecretStore { /* private fields */ }
A Compute Secret Store.
A secret store name has a maximum length of 255 bytes and must contain only letters, numbers, dashes (-), underscores (_), and periods (.).
Methods
containsView source
Return true if the secret store contains a secret with the given name.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: &str
Returns
Result<bool, LookupError>
from_handleView source
Create a
SecretStore from a
SecretStoreHandle.
Parameters
- handle: SecretStoreHandle
Returns
Self
getView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: &str
Returns
openView source
Open the Secret Store with the given name.
Parameters
- name: &str
Returns
try_getView source
Try to lookup a
Secret by name in this secret store.
If successful, this method returns
Ok(Some(secret)) if the secret is found, or
Ok(None)
if the secret was not found.
Parameters
- self: &Self
- name: &str
Returns