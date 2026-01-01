log_fastly
log_fastly
Implementation of the
log logging façade for Fastly Compute.
With this logger configured,
log's logging statements will send log messages to
your chosen Real-Time Log Streaming endpoints. You should initialize the logger as soon
as your program starts. Logging statements will not do anything before initialization.
See the Fastly documentation for more information about configuring logging endpoints for your service.
Getting started
All you need to get started is your endpoint name and the level of log messages you want to
emit. For example, if you have an endpoint called
my_endpoint, and you only want to emit log
messages at the "Warn" or "Error" level, you can use
init_simple():
log_fastly::init_simple("my_endpoint", log::LevelFilter::Warn);log::warn!("This will be written to my_endpoint...");log::info!("...but this won't");
Advanced configuration
For more precise control, including multiple endpoints and default endpoints for different
logging levels, use the
Builder interface. The first example is equivalent to:
log_fastly::Logger::builder() .max_level(log::LevelFilter::Warn) .default_endpoint("my_endpoint") .init();
The
Builder::max_level() option sets the most verbose level of logging that will be
emitted. Logging statements above that level, like
log::info!() in the first example, will do
nothing.
Note: The default level is
LevelFilter::Off, which emits no logging at all. You'll want to
change this for most configurations.
Builder::default_endpoint() sets the endpoint used whenever a logging statement is called
without a
target field to specify its endpoint. With the default endpoint set to
my_endpoint, the logging statements in the first example are equivalent to:
log::warn!(target: "my_endpoint", "This will be written to my_endpoint...");log::info!(target: "my_endpoint", "...but this won't");
Use with Compute Log Tailing
Compute Log Tailing is helpful for getting debugging output quickly from a
Compute program under development by capturing output from
stdout or
stderr. To
configure logging to output to
stdout or
stderr in addition to the specified log endpoint,
enable echoing when building the logger:
log_fastly::Logger::builder() .max_level(log::LevelFilter::Warn) .default_endpoint("my_endpoint") .echo_stdout(true) .init();
Multiple endpoints
Setting an endpoint as the default will automatically register it for use with the logger, but
you can register additional endpoints with
Builder::endpoint():
log_fastly::Logger::builder() .max_level(log::LevelFilter::Warn) .default_endpoint("my_endpoint") .endpoint("my_other_endpoint") .init();log::warn!(target: "my_endpoint", "This will be written to my_endpoint...");log::warn!(target: "my_other_endpoint", "...but this will be written to my_other_endpoint");
Per-endpoint logging levels
You can also set a per-endpoint logging level, though levels higher than
max_level are always
ignored:
12345678910
log_fastly::Logger::builder() .max_level(log::LevelFilter::Warn) .default_endpoint("my_endpoint") .endpoint_level("my_other_endpoint", log::LevelFilter::Trace) .endpoint_level("error_only", log::LevelFilter::Error) .init();log::warn!(target: "my_other_endpoint", "This will be written to my_other_endpoint...");log::trace!(target: "my_other_endpoint", "...but this won't, because max_level wins");log::error!(target: "error_only", "This will be written to error_only...");log::warn!(target: "error_only", "...but this won't, because the endpoint's level is lower");
Per-level default endpoints
In the previous examples, the same endpoint is set as the default for all logging levels. You
can also specify default endpoints for individual levels using
Builder::default_level_endpoint(). The defaults are combined in order, so you can specify an
overall default endpoint, and then as many level-specific endpoints as you need:
12345678
log_fastly::Logger::builder() .max_level(log::LevelFilter::Info) .default_endpoint("my_endpoint") .default_level_endpoint("error_only", log::Level::Error) .init();log::info!("This will be written to my_endpoint...");log::warn!(".. and this will too.");log::error!("But this will be written to error_only");
Module name filters
In addition to per-endpoint logging levels, you can set logging levels based on the name of the Rust module that contains the logging statement.
No filtering is done based on the module name by default, but if any module name patterns are
specified, only log statements that match one of the patterns will be emitted. For example, if
your application is a crate called
my_app, you can filter out any messages other than
my_app's :
12345678
log_fastly::Logger::builder() .max_level(log::LevelFilter::Info) .default_endpoint("my_endpoint") .filter_module("my_app", log::LevelFilter::Warn) .init();log::warn!("This will be written to my_endpoint");// This won't emit any log messages, because no patterns match `some_dependency`some_dependency::function_that_logs();
The filter expressions support the full syntax of the
regex crate. This is
particularly useful if your patterns overlap, but you'd like to still treat them distinctly. For
example, suppose you want to set the log level of the module
my_app::my_module to be more
restrictive than the top level
my_app module. You can use
$ to make sure the
less-restrictive pattern matches to the end of the module name, instead of matching any module
name that contains
my_app:
123456789101112131415
mod my_module { pub fn do_a_thing() { log::warn!("This won't be written, because this module's max level is Error"); }}log_fastly::Logger::builder() .max_level(log::LevelFilter::Info) .default_endpoint("my_endpoint") .filter_module("my_app$", log::LevelFilter::Warn) .filter_module("my_app::my_module", log::LevelFilter::Error) .init();log::warn!("This will be written to my_endpoint");// This won't emit any log messages, because "my_app$" doesn't match, and "my_app::my_module"// is limited to Errormy_module::do_a_thing();
Registering endpoints
All endpoints used by your logging statements must be registered when the logger is created. The following functions automatically register an endpoint if it is not already registered.
init_simple()
Builder::endpoint()
Builder::endpoint_level()
Builder::default_endpoint()
Builder::default_level_endpoint()
You can pass the endpoint name as a string, or an explicit
fastly::log::Endpoint value. The
following examples are equivalent:
log_fastly::init_simple("my_endpoint", log::LevelFilter::Info);
log_fastly::init_simple( fastly::log::Endpoint::from_name("my_endpoint"), log::LevelFilter::Info,);
If a logging statement uses
target: "my_endpoint" but
my_endpoint is not registered, the
message will be logged to the default endpoint for that level, if one exists.
Endpoint and module name collisions
Due to a limitation of
log, logging from a module with the same name as one of
your endpoints will cause logs to be sent to that endpoint, even if no
target is specified,
and the endpoint is not a default. For example, if you have an endpoint named
my_app, and your
application is a crate also called
my_app:
12345678910
log_fastly::Logger::builder() .max_level(log::LevelFilter::Info) .default_endpoint("my_endpoint") .endpoint("my_app") .init();log::info!("This will be written to my_app, even though my_endpoint is the default");log::info!( target: "my_endpoint", "This will be written to my_endpoint, because the target is explicit",);
We hope to address this issue in future releases, but the current workarounds are to either make sure your endpoint names and crate name are distinct, or use the explicit target syntax whenever logging from your top-level module.
Structs
Functions
|init_simple
|Initialize logging with a single endpoint filtered by log level.