Builder
pub struct Builder { /* private fields */ }
A builder type for
Logger.
You can use this builder to register endpoints, set default endpoints, control the levels of logging messages emitted, and filter messages based on module name.
A
Builder is consumed by calling
Builder::init() or
Builder::try_init() to build and
automatically initialize the logger, or by calling
Builder::build() to build the logger for
manual initialization or nesting within another logger. After you call any of these methods, you
can no longer call any of them on that same builder.
Methods
buildView source
Build a
Logger, using up this builder.
This is mainly useful if you want to manually initialize the logger, or nest it within
another
log::Log implementation.
This will fail with an
Err value if:
This builder has already been used to build a
Logger.
Any of the registered endpoint names are invalid.
Any of the module name filters set by
Builder::filter_module()have invalid regex syntax.
let logger = log_fastly::Builder::new() .default_endpoint("my_endpoint") .build()?;log::set_boxed_logger(Box::new(logger))?;
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
default_endpointView source
fn default_endpoint<E>(&mut self, endpoint: E) -> &mut Selfwhere E: TryInto<Endpoint>, E::Error: Into<Error>,
Set the default endpoint for all messages.
The default endpoint is used when the logging statement does not use the
target:
"endpoint" syntax.
This overrides any previous default endpoints, set either by this method or by
Builder::default_level_endpoint().
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log_fastly::Logger::builder() .max_level(log::LevelFilter::Info) .default_level_endpoint("error_only", log::Level::Error) .default_endpoint("my_endpoint") .endpoint("other_endpoint") .init();log::info!("This will be written to my_endpoint...");log::error!("...and this will too");log::warn!(target: "other_endpoint", "This will go to other_endpoint, though");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- endpoint: E
Returns
default_level_endpointView source
fn default_level_endpoint<E>(&mut self, endpoint: E, level: Level) -> &mut Selfwhere E: TryInto<Endpoint>, E::Error: Into<Error>,
Set the default endpoint for all messages of the given level.
The default endpoint is used when the logging statement does not use the
target:
"endpoint" syntax.
This overrides any previous default endpoints set for this level, either by this method or
by
Builder::default_endpoint().
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log_fastly::Logger::builder() .max_level(log::LevelFilter::Info) .default_endpoint("my_endpoint") .default_level_endpoint("error_only", log::Level::Error) .endpoint("other_endpoint") .init();log::info!("This will be written to my_endpoint...");log::error!("...but this will be written to error_only");log::error!(target: "other_endpoint", "This will go to other_endpoint, though");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- endpoint: E
- level: Level
Returns
echo_stderrView source
fn echo_stderr(&mut self, enabled: bool) -> &mut Self
Set whether all log messages should be echoed to
stderr (
false by default).
If this is set to
true, all logging statements will write the message to
stderr in
addition to the specified endpoint. This is particularly useful when debugging with
Compute Log Tailing.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- enabled: bool
Returns
echo_stdoutView source
fn echo_stdout(&mut self, enabled: bool) -> &mut Self
Set whether all log messages should be echoed to
stdout (
false by default).
If this is set to
true, all logging statements will write the message to
stdout in
addition to the specified endpoint. This is particularly useful when debugging with
Compute Log Tailing.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- enabled: bool
Returns
endpointView source
fn endpoint<E>(&mut self, endpoint: E) -> &mut Selfwhere E: TryInto<Endpoint>, E::Error: Into<Error>,
Register an endpoint.
log_fastly::Logger::builder() .max_level(log::LevelFilter::Trace) .endpoint("my_endpoint") .init();log::info!(target: "my_endpoint", "Hello");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- endpoint: E
Returns
endpoint_levelView source
fn endpoint_level<E>(&mut self, endpoint: E, level: LevelFilter) -> &mut Selfwhere E: TryInto<Endpoint>, E::Error: Into<Error>,
Register an endpoint and set the maximum logging level for its messages.
log_fastly::Logger::builder() .max_level(log::LevelFilter::Trace) .endpoint_level("debug_endpoint", log::LevelFilter::Debug) .init();log::info!(target: "debug_endpoint", "This will be written to debug_endpoint...");log::trace!(target: "debug_endpoint", "...but this won't be...");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- endpoint: E
- level: LevelFilter
Returns
filter_moduleView source
Set a logging level for modules whose names match the given regular expression.
By default, logging statements in any module are emitted if their level is within
Builder::max_level() and the level for their target endpoint. If you configure filters
with this method, the name of the module calling the logging statement must also match one
of the patterns, and be within the filter's specified level.
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mod my_module { pub fn do_a_thing() { log::warn!("This won't be written, because this module's max level is Error..."); log::error!("...but this will be written"); }}
log_fastly::Logger::builder() .max_level(log::LevelFilter::Info) .default_endpoint("my_endpoint") .filter_module("my_module", log::LevelFilter::Error) .init();log::info!("This won't be written, because it's not in my_module");// This will only emit one log message, because "my_app$" doesn't match, and// "my_app::my_module" is limited to Errormy_module::do_a_thing();
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- regex: &str
- level: LevelFilter
Returns
initView source
fn init(&mut self)
Build the logger and initialize it as the global logger.
log_fastly::Builder::new() .default_endpoint("my_endpoint") .init();log::info!("Hello");
Panics
This may panic for any of the reasons that
Builder::try_init() would return an error.
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
max_levelView source
Set the maximum logging level for all messages.
No messages that exceed this level will be emitted, even if a higher level is set for a specific endpoint or module name.
Note: The default level is
LevelFilter::Off, which emits no logging at all. You'll
want to change this for most configurations.
log_fastly::Builder::new() .max_level(log::LevelFilter::Warn) .endpoint_level("my_endpoint", log::LevelFilter::Info) .init();log::warn!(target: "my_endpoint", "This will be written to my_endpoint...");log::info!(target: "my_endpoint", "...but this won't");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
- level: LevelFilter
Returns
newView source
fn new() -> Self
Create a new
Builder.
By default, no endpoints are registered, the maximum log level is set to
Off, and no
module name filtering is done.
Returns
try_initView source
Build the logger and initialize it as the global logger.
This will fail with an
Err value if a global logger is already initialized, or for any of
the reasons that
Builder::build() can fail.
log_fastly::Builder::new() .default_endpoint("my_endpoint") .try_init()?;log::info!("Hello");
Parameters
- self: &mut Self
Returns
Trait implementations
impl Debug for Builder
fmtView source
Parameters
- self: &Self
- f: &mut $crate::fmt::Formatter
Returns
impl Default for Builder
defaultView source
fn default() -> Self
Returns