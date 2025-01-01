Configuring the NGWAF agent
For most installations, the agent keys (
accesskeyid and
secretaccesskey) will be the only fields that require configuring; the default agent configuration will suffice for everything else. However, some environments will want to use additional options to better suit their environment.
The agent configuration is flexible enough to work in all environments. Most configuration options are available in three forms: config file, command line, and by setting environment variables.
Configuration Options
The following are the current configuration options (as of v4.66.0 on the linux platform). You can view these options on the installed Agent version by running with the
--usage command line option.
|Agent Configuration Options
|
accesskeyid=string
Set access key ID, required in most cases
|
anonymous-ip-secret-key=string
Set anonymous IP secret key. Default is to use
secretaccesskey when generating anonymous IP addresses
|
bypass-egress-proxy-for-upstreams[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL]
Exclude all upstream traffic from using the egress proxy
Default: "false"
|
cleaner-interval=time-duration
How often to run cleanup routine
Default: "10s"
|
client-ip-header=string
Specify the request header containing the client IP address
Default: "X-Forwarded-For"
|
config=string
Specify the configuration file
Default: "/etc/sigsci/agent.conf"
|
context-expiration=time-duration
How long to keep request context to match with response before cleanup
Default: "10s"
|
custom-request-headers=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
Add custom headers to the RPC response, which will be added to the HTTP request by the module [format is CSV if name:val pairs with $AgentResponse, $RequestID, $TagList dynamic values]
|
debug-log-all-the-things[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL]
Log all the things
Default: "false"
|
debug-log-blocked-requests[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL]
Log when a request is blocked
Default: "false"
|
debug-log-config-updates=integer [EXPERIMENTAL]
Log when config updated or checked, 0=off, 1=updated, 2=more details
Default: "0"
|
debug-log-connection-errors=integer [EXPERIMENTAL]
Log when connections are dropped due an error. 0=off,1=on
Default: "0"
|
debug-log-engine-errors=integer [EXPERIMENTAL]
Log WAF engine errors: 0=off, 1=on, 2=verbose
Default: "1"
|
debug-log-proxy-requests[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL]
Generates debug output of proxied requests
Default: "false"
|
debug-log-rpc-data=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
Log (hexdump) raw RPC data to the given file
|
debug-log-uploads=integer [EXPERIMENTAL]
Log what is being sent to Signal Sciences: 0=off, 1=json, 2=json-pretty
Default: "0"
|
debug-log-web-inputs=integer [EXPERIMENTAL]
Log web inputs coming from the module: 0=off, 1=json, 2=json-pretty
Default: "0"
|
debug-log-web-outputs=integer [EXPERIMENTAL]
Log web outputs going back to the module: 0=off,1=json,2=json-pretty
Default: "0"
|
debug-standalone=integer [EXPERIMENTAL]
Bitfield: 0=normal, 1=no upload, 2=no download, 3=no networking, 4=use empty rules, 7=no net+empty rules
Default: "0"
|
download-cdn-url=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
CDN URL to check and download new configurations before checking download-url, empty string disables CDN fetch
Default: "https://wafconf.signalsciences.net"
|
download-config-cache=string
Filename to cache latest downloaded config (if relative, then base it on shared-cache-dir)
|
download-config-version=integer [EXPERIMENTAL]
Force the downloader to download a specific config version: 0=auto versioning
Default: "0"
|
download-failover-url=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
URL to check and download new configurations if download-url is not available
Default: "https://sigsci-agent-wafconf-us-west-2.s3.amazonaws.com"
|
download-interval=time-duration [EXPERIMENTAL]
How often to check for a new configuration
Default: "30s"
|
download-url=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
URL to check and download new configurations
Default: "https://sigsci-agent-wafconf.s3.amazonaws.com"
|
envoy-expect-response-data=integer [EXPERIMENTAL]
Expect response data from envoy: 0=response data is not expected and some dependent product features will not be available, 1=agent will wait for response data via http_grpc_access_log gRPC API
Default: "0"
|
envoy-grpc-address=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
Envoy gRPC address to listen on (unix domain socket path or host:port)
|
envoy-grpc-cert=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
Envoy gRPC optional TLS cert file (PEM format)
|
envoy-grpc-key=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
Envoy gRPC optional TLS key file (PEM format)
|
haproxy-spoa-address=string
Haproxy SPOA address to listen on (unix domain socket path or host:port)
Default: "unix:/var/run/sigsci-ha.sock"
|
haproxy-spoa-enabled[=true|false]
Haproxy SPOA agent enabled
Default: "false"
|
haproxy-spoa-lua-enabled[=true|false]
Haproxy SPOA Lua support enabled to edit response headers
Default: "false"
|
--help (commandline only option)
Dump basic help text
|
inspection-alt-response-codes=csv-integer [DEPRECATED]
DO NOT USE: the alternative response code concept is deprecated - all codes 300-599 are now considered blocking codes and this option will be removed
|
inspection-anomaly-duration=time-duration [EXPERIMENTAL]
Envoy/revproxy global duration after which the request will be considered an anomaly and the response will be inspected even if nothing else was found in the request during inspection
Default: "1s"
|
inspection-anomaly-size=integer [EXPERIMENTAL]
Envoy/revproxy global response size limit which the request will be considered an anomaly and the response will be inspected even if nothing else was found in the request during inspection
Default: "524288"
|
inspection-debug[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL]
Envoy/revproxy global enable/disable inspection debug logging
Default: "false"
|
inspection-max-content-length=integer [EXPERIMENTAL]
Envoy/revproxy global max request content length that is allowed to be inspected
Default: "307200"
|
inspection-timeout=time-duration [EXPERIMENTAL]
Envoy/revproxy global inspection timeout after which the system will fail open
Default: "100ms"
|
jaeger-tracing[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL]
Enables jaeger tracing - configured with
JAEGER\_\* environment variables (currently for envoy only)
Default: "false"
|
--legal (commandline only option)
Show legal information and exit
|
local-networks=string
Set local networks for determining the real client IP (CSV of CIDR, 'all', 'none', or 'private'). These are the networks trusted to set the client IP header.
Default: "all"
|
log-out=string
Log output location, 'stderr', 'stdout', or file name (NOTE: on Windows, important logs will be sent to the eventlog)
|
max-backlog=integer
Maximum RPC requests in queue (by default scaled with rpc-workers)
Default: "0"
|
max-connections=integer
Maximum in-flight RPC connections (by default scaled with rpc-workers)
Default: "0"
|
max-inspecting=integer [DEPRECATED]
Reverse proxy only - maximum in-flight transactions that the engine can be inspecting, 0=unlimited
Default: "0"
|
max-logs=integer
Maximum number of log lines held while waiting to send upstream
Default: "1000"
|
max-procs=string
Maximum number or percentage of CPUs (cores) to use e.g max-procs=4 or max-procs="100%".
|
max-records=integer
Maximum number of records held while waiting to send (by default scaled with rpc-workers)
Default: "0"
|
reverse-proxy[=true|false] [DEPRECATED]
Enable the reverse proxy, which requires setting a listener and upstream
Default: "false"
|
reverse-proxy-tls-min-version=string [DEPRECATED]
Reverse proxy TLS listener min version
Default: "1.0"
|
revproxy-reload-on-update[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL]
Reload the reverse proxy service config on agent config updates to support dynamic reconfiguration (only functions on OSes that support zero downtime restarts such as Linux >= 3.9 kernel)
Default: "false"
|
rpc-address=string
RPC address to listen on and serve modules from
Default: "unix:/var/run/sigsci.sock"
|
rpc-version=integer [DEPRECATED]
RPC protocol version
Default: "0"
|
rpc-workers=integer [EXPERIMENTAL]
RPC workers to use. If unset, then the
max-procs value will be used
Default: "0"
|
sample-percent=integer
Sample input, 100=process everything, 0=ignore everything
Default: "100"
|
secretaccesskey=string
Set secretaccesskey, required along with accesskeyid in most cases
|
server-flavor=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
Server-flavor, allow distinguishing this revproxy install as a buildpack or other flavor.
|
server-hostname=string
Server hostname. By default, the agent asks the OS for the hostname configuration unless a value is configured here.
|
service-shutdown-timeout=time-duration
Timeout waiting for pending transactions to complete during service shutdown
Default: "2s"
|
shared-cache-dir=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
Base directory for any cache files
Default: "/tmp/sigsci-agent.cache"
|
--show-tls-cipher-suites (commandline only option)
Show available TLS cipher suites and exit
|
startup-probe-filepath=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
Filepath to create file checked by startup probes. Creates the file once the agent has loaded a ruleset. Ex: /sigsci/tmp/startup
|
startup-probe-listener=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
HTTP listener for responding to startup probes. Returns HTTP 200 once the agent has loaded a ruleset. Ex: 0.0.0.0:2024
|
statsd-address=string
Set the statsd address to send metrics to (e.g.,
hostname:port or
unix:///path/socket)
|
statsd-metrics=csv-string [EXPERIMENTAL]
Set the statsd metrics filter (glob patterns allowed - assumed prefix if no patterns used)
Default: "*"
|
statsd-type=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
Set the statsd server type to enable advanced features (e.g.,
statsd or
dogstatsd)
Default: "statsd"
|
upload-log=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
Log filename to write agent event data
|
upload-log-header-map[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL]
HTTP request,response header data in map format
Default: "false"
|
upload-syslog[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL]
Write agent event data to syslog
Default: "false"
|
upload-url=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
URL to upload agent data
Default: "https://c.signalsciences.net/0/push"
|
--usage (commandline only option)
Dump full usage text
|
validate-config[=true|false]
Validate the config entries provided to warn against potentially invalid entries
Default: "true"
|
--version (commandline only option)
Show version information and exit
|
waf-data-log=string [EXPERIMENTAL]
Filename to log WAF inspection data (currently JSON format). Using "eventlog" on Windows will send these to the eventlog. Requests are logged to the provided location if they have at least one signal added by default inspectors or if they have at least one signal added by a request rule with a Request logging value of Sampled.
|
waf-data-log-all[=true|false] [EXPERIMENTAL]
When logging WAF inspection data, log every request not just those with signals.
Default: "false"
|
windows-eventlog-level=integer [EXPERIMENTAL]
Set the windows eventlog level (use names that will be converted to integers:
debug,
info,
warning,
error, or
none).
Default: "3"
|Block Based Options
The following block based options are only available
as such in a configuration file. In the configuration file,
they must be after all other regular options in the file.
As an alternative to a configuration file these can be
configured from a command-line option or environment variable
in the following format:
--option='name1:{opt=val,...};name2:{opt=val,...}'
OR
SIGSCI_OPTION='name1:{opt=val,...};name2:{opt=val,...}'
[revproxy-listener.NAME]
Define named reverse proxy listener(s) with options (block or revproxy-listener="name1:{opt=val,...};name2:{opt=val,...};...")
revproxy-listener options:
close-conn-on-request-smuggling[=true|false] [DEPRECATED]
'Connection: close' header will be added to requests that appear to be HTTP Request Smuggling attacks
Default: "false"
conn-idle-max=integer
Max idle connections in the upstream connection pool (0 will disable connection pooling)
Default: "100"
conn-idle-timeout=time-duration
Idle connection timeout for the upstream connection pool
Default: "1m30s"
conn-max-per-host=integer
Maximum total number of upstream connections in any state per host (0 is unlimited). Connections over the limit will block until more are available
Default: "0"
expect-continue-timeout=time-duration
Timeout waiting for 'continue' after 'expect' for upstream traffic
Default: "1s"
expose-raw-headers[=true|false] [DEPRECATED]
This experimental option replaces 'close-conn-on-request-smuggling' functionality. The option will need to be enabled per each reverse proxy listener.
Default: "true"
extend-content-types[=true|false]
Enables extended content inspection while running in reverse proxy mode
Default: "false"
inspection-alt-response-codes=csv-integer [DEPRECATED]
DO NOT USE: the alternative response code concept is deprecated - all codes 300-599 are now considered blocking codes and this option will be removed
inspection-anomaly-duration=time-duration
Duration after which the request will be considered an anomaly and the response will be inspected even if nothing else was found in the request during inspection
Default: "1s"
inspection-anomaly-size=integer
Response size limit which the request will be considered an anomaly and the response will be inspected even if nothing else was found in the request during inspection
Default: "524288"
inspection-max-content-length=integer
Max request content length that is allowed to be inspected
Default: "307200"
inspection-timeout=time-duration
Inspection timeout after which the system will fail open
Default: "100ms"
minimal-header-rewriting[=true|false]
Minimal header rewriting. If enabled, then only hop-by-hop headers will be removed as required by RFC-2616 sec 13.5.1. No proxy headers will be added/modified, though they will be passed through if trust-proxy-headers is set
Default: "false"
pass-host-header[=true|false]
Pass the client supplied host header through to the upstream (including the upstream TLS handshake for use with SNI and certificate validation)
Default: "true"
read-buffer-size=integer
Configures the size of the network transport's read buffer in bytes
Default: "4096"
remove-hop-header[=true|false]
Unused hop headers will be removed from forwarded requests
Default: "true"
request-timeout=time-duration
Overall request timeout (will enable buffering, which may cause issues with streaming services)
Default: "0s"
response-flush-interval=time-duration
Interval to flush any buffered/streaming response data (0 disables forced flushes; -1 forces flushes after every write; interval values force flushes on a fixed time interval)
Default: "0s"
response-header-timeout=time-duration
Response header timeout waiting for upstream responses
Default: "0s"
shutdown-timeout=time-duration
Timeout waiting for pending transactions to complete during server shutdown
Default: "30s"
tls-cipher-suites=csv-string
TLS listener cipher suites. Only affects TLS 1.2 and below. [use --show-tls-cipher-suites for a list]
Default: "TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_GCM_SHA256,TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA,TLS_RSA_WITH_AES_128_CBC_SHA"
tls-insecure-skip-verify[=true|false]
Insecurely skip upstream TLS verification (for self signed certs, etc.)
Default: "false"
tls-key-passphrase=string
TLS private key passphrase in the format
type:data, where type is one of:
pass or
file (EX:
pass:mypassword or
file:/etc/secrets/tls-key-passphrase)
tls-verify-servername=string
Force the servername used in upstream TLS verification; consider using pass-host-header first, but this may be required if neither the hostname used by the downstream client nor the hostname/ip used in the upstream URL is listed in the upstream TLS certificate
trust-proxy-headers[=true|false]
Trust the incoming proxy (X-Forwarded-For*) header values. If not trusted, then incoming proxy headers are removed before any additions are made
Default: "true"
write-buffer-size=integer
Configures the size of the network transport's write buffer in bytes
Default: "4096"
System Environment Options
These system level environment variable based options will also affect processing.
The options are generally available in three forms, overridden in the following order:
- In the configuration file (default:
/etc/sigsci/agent.conf)
- On the command line, prefixed with a double dash (--) (e.g.,
--help)
- As an environment variable, all capitalized, prefixed with
SIGSCI_and dashes changed to underscores (_) (e.g., the
max-procsoption would become the
SIGSCI_MAX_PROCSenvironment variable)
There are a few exceptions:
- Informational options such as
--help,
--legal, and
--versiononly make sense as command line options as noted.
- The
HTTP_PROXYenvironment variable is deprecated and will no longer be honored for https connections.
HTTPS_PROXYmust be used.
- The agent will honor the system
HTTPS_PROXYenvironment variable allowing configuration of an egress HTTPS proxy URL for those sites where outbound access must be through a proxy (e.g.,
HTTPS_PROXY=http://10.0.0.1:8080).
Configuring HTTPS proxy for the agent
If the system the agent is running on does not have direct internet access, it may need to be configured to access the internet via a HTTPS proxy. To do this, one or more of the
HTTPS_PROXY, or
NO_PROXY system environment variables will need to be configured.
While some systems may set this system wide, we recommend using the proxy for only the Next-Gen WAF agent.
Also, note that the package the agent relies on to determine the proxy URL from
HTTPS_PROXY,
NO_PROXY variables, ignores
localhost or loopback addresses (e.g.,
127.0.0.1,
0.0.0.0) with or without the port number. If you are relying on
HTTPS_PROXY or
NO_PROXY environment variables to be set with either of the aforementioned addresses, use a fully qualified domain name (FQDN) via the operating systems host file (e.g.,
c:\Windows\System32\Drivers\etc\hosts or
/etc/hosts) and use it as the value.
Linux package-based systems
On Linux and similar systems, the sigsci-agent service (e.g., systemd, upstart, init.d) will source in the
/etc/default/sigsci-agent file containing
var=value pairs. To set the proxy for the agent, add the environment variable configurations into this file, one per line.
For example, to use the HTTPS proxy at
10.0.0.1 on port 8080, add the following to
/etc/default/sigsci-agent:
HTTPS_PROXY=http://10.0.0.1:8080
On distributions using upstart, the
export function needs to be prefixed:
$ export HTTPS_PROXY=http://10.0.0.1:8080
The
sigsci-agent service will then need to be restarted.
Windows-based systems
On Windows-based system where the agent is run as a service, the environment variables can be set system wide. However, this may require a system reboot for the services to acknowledge the change.
If the change only needs to be set for the Next-Gen WAF agent, then set the following registry entry to update the environment settings for only the
sigsci-agent service:
Add a Multi-String Value (REG_MULTI_SZ) registry entry if it does not already exist:HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\sigsci-agent\Environment
Edit the
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\sigsci-agent\Environmentvalue adding an environment variable and value in
var=valueform, one per line. For example:HTTPS_PROXY=http://10.0.0.1:8080
Restart the
sigsci-agentservice. This can be done manually using
regedit.exeor a similar utility or via the command line with something like the following, replacing the URLs with the correct proxy URLs:$ reg add HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\sigsci-agent /v Environment /t REG_MULTI_SZ /d "HTTPS_PROXY=http://10.0.0.1:8080"
If more than one variable needs to be set, be sure to separate each
var=valuewith a NULL (
\0) character in the restart command (e.g.,
"HTTPS_PROXY=http://10.0.0.1:8080\0NO_PROXY=http://localhost").
Configuring the agent to use a proxy for egress traffic
The agent can be configured to use a local proxy for egress traffic to the Fastly cloud infrastructure by setting the
HTTPS_PROXY environment variable. Add the following line to
/etc/default/sigsci-agent, replacing
IP-OR-HOST-NAME with the IP address or hostname to proxy traffic to:
export HTTPS_PROXY=IP-OR-HOSTNAME
Restart the agent and verify the configuration.
Reverse proxy configuration
The agent may be configured to run as a reverse proxy. To learn more, check out the reverse proxy configuration documentation.
sigsci-agent will remove all environment settings from the registry, therefore if one wishes to preserve any settings, consider downloading the
sigsci-agent_latest.zip from Windows Agent Installation and replacing the executables.
Next steps
