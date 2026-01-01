Fastly VCL constraints and limitations

URL size 8KB VCL processing is skipped and a "Too long request string" error is emitted.

Cookie header size 32KB The cookie header will be unset and Fastly will set req.http.Fastly-Cookie-Overflow = "1" , then run your VCL as normal.

Request header size 69KB Depending on the circumstances, exceeding the limit can result in Fastly closing the client connection abruptly, the client receiving a 502 Gateway Error response with "I/O error" in the body, or receiving a 503 Service Unavailable response with the text "Header overflow" in the body.

Response header size 69KB A 503 error is triggered with obj.response value of "backend read error". This error can be intercepted in vcl_error . See Fastly generated errors to learn about all synthetic errors generated by Fastly.

Request header count 255 VCL processing is skipped or aborted if in progress, and a response with "Header overflow" in the body is emitted. A number of headers are added to the request by Fastly, so the practical limit is lower, but is not a predictable constant. Assuming a practical limit of 200 is safe.

Response header count 96 VCL processing is skipped or aborted if in progress, and a response with "Header overflow" in the body is emitted. A number of headers are added to the response by Fastly, so the practical limit is lower, but is not a predictable constant. Assuming a practical limit of 85 is safe.

req.body size 8KB Larger requests will have an empty req.body , so request body payload is available in req.body only for payloads smaller than 8KB.

Surrogate key size 1KB Requests to the purge API that cite longer keys will fail, so in practical terms it is useless to tag content with keys exceeding the length limit.

Surrogate key header size 16KB Only keys that are entirely within the first 16KB of the surrogate key header value will be applied to the cache object.

VCL file size 1MB Attempts to upload VCL via the API will fail if the VCL payload is larger.

VCL total size 3MB Attempts to upload VCL via the API will fail if the VCL payload would cause your total service VCL to be larger than this.

restart limit 3 restarts The 4th invocation of the restart statement will trigger a 503 error. This error can be intercepted in vcl_error .

Dictionary item count 1000 Attempts to create dictionary items will fail if they exceed the limit. Contact Fastly support to discuss raising this limit.

Dictionary item key length 256 characters Attempts to create dictionary items will fail.