Fastly VCL constraints and limitations
VCL services are subject to the following restrictions or limits:
|Item
|Limit
|Implications of exceeding the limit
|URL size
|8KB
|VCL processing is skipped and a "Too long request string" error is emitted.
Cookie header size
|32KB
|The cookie header will be unset and Fastly will set
req.http.Fastly-Cookie-Overflow = "1", then run your VCL as normal.
|Request header size
|69KB
|Depending on the circumstances, exceeding the limit can result in Fastly closing the client connection abruptly, the client receiving a
502 Gateway Error response with "I/O error" in the body, or receiving a
503 Service Unavailable response with the text "Header overflow" in the body.
|Response header size
|69KB
|A
503 error is triggered with
obj.response value of "backend read error". This error can be intercepted in
vcl_error. See Fastly generated errors to learn about all synthetic errors generated by Fastly.
|Request header count
|255
|VCL processing is skipped or aborted if in progress, and a response with "Header overflow" in the body is emitted. A number of headers are added to the request by Fastly, so the practical limit is lower, but is not a predictable constant. Assuming a practical limit of 200 is safe.
|Response header count
|96
|VCL processing is skipped or aborted if in progress, and a response with "Header overflow" in the body is emitted. A number of headers are added to the response by Fastly, so the practical limit is lower, but is not a predictable constant. Assuming a practical limit of 85 is safe.
req.body size
|8KB
|Larger requests will have an empty
req.body, so request body payload is available in
req.body only for payloads smaller than 8KB.
|Surrogate key size
|1KB
|Requests to the purge API that cite longer keys will fail, so in practical terms it is useless to tag content with keys exceeding the length limit.
|Surrogate key header size
|16KB
|Only keys that are entirely within the first 16KB of the surrogate key header value will be applied to the cache object.
|VCL file size
|1MB
|Attempts to upload VCL via the API will fail if the VCL payload is larger.
|VCL total size
|3MB
|Attempts to upload VCL via the API will fail if the VCL payload would cause your total service VCL to be larger than this.
restart limit
|3 restarts
|The 4th invocation of the
restart statement will trigger a
503 error. This error can be intercepted in
vcl_error.
|Dictionary item count
|1000
|Attempts to create dictionary items will fail if they exceed the limit. Contact Fastly support to discuss raising this limit.
|Dictionary item key length
|256 characters
|Attempts to create dictionary items will fail.
|Dictionary item value length
|8000 characters
|Attempts to create dictionary items will fail.
WARNING: Personal data should not be incorporated into VCL. Our Compliance and Law FAQ describes in detail how Fastly handles personal data privacy.