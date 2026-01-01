  1. Home
Fastly VCL constraints and limitations

VCL services are subject to the following restrictions or limits:

ItemLimitImplications of exceeding the limit
URL size8KBVCL processing is skipped and a "Too long request string" error is emitted.
Cookie header size32KBThe cookie header will be unset and Fastly will set req.http.Fastly-Cookie-Overflow = "1", then run your VCL as normal.
Request header size69KBDepending on the circumstances, exceeding the limit can result in Fastly closing the client connection abruptly, the client receiving a 502 Gateway Error response with "I/O error" in the body, or receiving a 503 Service Unavailable response with the text "Header overflow" in the body.
Response header size69KBA 503 error is triggered with obj.response value of "backend read error". This error can be intercepted in vcl_error. See Fastly generated errors to learn about all synthetic errors generated by Fastly.
Request header count255VCL processing is skipped or aborted if in progress, and a response with "Header overflow" in the body is emitted. A number of headers are added to the request by Fastly, so the practical limit is lower, but is not a predictable constant. Assuming a practical limit of 200 is safe.
Response header count96VCL processing is skipped or aborted if in progress, and a response with "Header overflow" in the body is emitted. A number of headers are added to the response by Fastly, so the practical limit is lower, but is not a predictable constant. Assuming a practical limit of 85 is safe.
req.body size8KBLarger requests will have an empty req.body, so request body payload is available in req.body only for payloads smaller than 8KB.
Surrogate key size1KBRequests to the purge API that cite longer keys will fail, so in practical terms it is useless to tag content with keys exceeding the length limit.
Surrogate key header size16KBOnly keys that are entirely within the first 16KB of the surrogate key header value will be applied to the cache object.
VCL file size1MBAttempts to upload VCL via the API will fail if the VCL payload is larger.
VCL total size3MBAttempts to upload VCL via the API will fail if the VCL payload would cause your total service VCL to be larger than this.
restart limit3 restartsThe 4th invocation of the restart statement will trigger a 503 error. This error can be intercepted in vcl_error.
Dictionary item count1000Attempts to create dictionary items will fail if they exceed the limit. Contact Fastly support to discuss raising this limit.
Dictionary item key length256 charactersAttempts to create dictionary items will fail.
Dictionary item value length8000 charactersAttempts to create dictionary items will fail.

WARNING: Personal data should not be incorporated into VCL. Our Compliance and Law FAQ describes in detail how Fastly handles personal data privacy.

