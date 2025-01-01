Local variables

Fastly VCL supports variables for storing temporary values during request processing.

Declaring a variable

Variables must be declared before they are used, usually at the beginning of a function before any statements. They can only be used in the same function where they are declared. Fastly VCL does not provide block scope. Declarations apply to an entire function's scope even if a variable is declared within a block.

Variables start with var. and their names consist of characters in the set [A-Za-z0-9._-] . ( : is explicitly disallowed.) The declaration syntax is:

declare local var.<name> <type>;

Variables can be assigned a value at declaration time. The syntax for this is:

declare local var.<name> <type> = <assignment-expr>;

Variable types

Variables can be of the following types:

BOOL

INTEGER

FLOAT

TIME (absolute time)

RTIME (relative time)

STRING

REGEX

Variables are initialized to the zero value of the type:

0 for numeric types

for numeric types false for BOOL

for BOOL NULL for STRING

for STRING An unsatisfisable regex for REGEX.

An unsatisfiable regex is a regex that will never match any string.

Usage

Boolean variables

Boolean assignments support boolean variables on the right-hand side as well as BOOL-returning functions, conditional expressions, and the true and false constants.

declare local var.boolean BOOL ; declare local var.boolean BOOL = true ; set var.boolean = true ; set req.esi = var.boolean; set resp.http.Bool = if ( req.esi , "y" , "n" ); set var.boolean = http_status_matches ( resp.status , "200,304" ); set var.boolean = ( req.url = = "/" ); set var.boolean = ( req.http.Foo );

Numeric variables

Numeric assignment and comparison support numeric variables (anything except STRING or BOOL) on the right-hand side, including conversion in both directions between FLOAT and INTEGER types, rounding to the nearest integer in the FLOAT to INTEGER case.

Invalid conditions or domain errors like division by zero will set "fastly.error" .

declare local var.integer INTEGER ; declare local var.float FLOAT ; declare local var.float FLOAT = 1.3 ; declare local var.integer INTEGER = req.bytes_read ; set var.integer = req.bytes_read ; set var.integer - = req.body_bytes_read ; set resp.http.VarInteger = var.integer; set resp.http.VarIntegerOK = if ( req.header_bytes_read = = var.integer, "y" , "n" );

String variables

String assignments support string concatenation on the right-hand side.

declare local var.restarted STRING ; declare local var.s STRING = "I am a string!" ; set var.restarted = "Request " if ( req.restarts > 0 , "has" , "has not" ) " restarted." ;

Time variables

Time variables support both relative and absolute times.

declare local var.time TIME ; declare local var.rtime RTIME ; declare local var.rtime RTIME = req.grace; declare local var.time = std.time ( "Fri, 10 Jun 2016 00:02:12 GMT" , now ); set req.grace = 72 s; set var.rtime = req.grace; set resp.http.VarRTime = var.rtime; set var.time = std.time ( "Fri, 10 Jun 2016 00:02:12 GMT" , now ); set var.time - = var.rtime; set resp.http.VarTime = var.time;

IP Variables

Local variables support both IPv4 and IPv6: