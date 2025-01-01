  1. Home
addr.is_ipv6

BOOLaddr.is_ipv6IPip

Available inall subroutines.

Returns true if the address family of the given address is IPv6.

Example

if (addr.is_ipv4(client.ip)) {
  /* the client connected over IPv6 */
}

