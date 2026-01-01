  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Cryptographic

bereq.awsv4_sign_with_keys

VOIDbereq.awsv4_sign_with_keysSTRINGaccess_keySTRINGsecret_keySTRINGregionSTRINGservice

Available inmisspass

Generates headers required for AWS Sigv4 signing based on the current state of bereq. The arguments are used directly in the Sigv4 signing algorithm, and must match the values required to produce a valid signature.

Note that bereq.url.path must be in normalized form when calling this, as no implicit normalization is applied either to the request path, or the representation signed.

The headers x-amz-content-sha256, x-amz-date, and authorization will be overwritten with the resulting computed values.

Errors

If this function fails to complete signing the request, fastly.error will be set to EAWSSIGN.

Example

bereq.awsv4_sign_with_keys(
  "AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE",
  "wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG/bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY",
  "us-east-1",
  "s3"
);
Fastly
© Fastly 2026