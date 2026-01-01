bereq.awsv4_sign_with_keys
Generates headers required for AWS Sigv4 signing based on the current state of
bereq. The arguments are used directly in the Sigv4 signing algorithm, and
must match the values required to produce a valid signature.
Note that bereq.url.path must be in normalized form when calling this, as no implicit normalization is applied either to the request path, or the representation signed.
The headers
x-amz-content-sha256,
x-amz-date, and
authorization will be
overwritten with the resulting computed values.
Errors
If this function fails to complete signing the request,
fastly.error will be
set to
EAWSSIGN.
Example
bereq.awsv4_sign_with_keys( "AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE", "wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG/bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY", "us-east-1", "s3");