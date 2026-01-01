VOID bereq.awsv4_sign_with_keys STRING access_key STRING secret_key STRING region STRING service

Available inmisspass

Generates headers required for AWS Sigv4 signing based on the current state of bereq . The arguments are used directly in the Sigv4 signing algorithm, and must match the values required to produce a valid signature.

Note that bereq.url.path must be in normalized form when calling this, as no implicit normalization is applied either to the request path, or the representation signed.

The headers x-amz-content-sha256 , x-amz-date , and authorization will be overwritten with the resulting computed values.

Errors

If this function fails to complete signing the request, fastly.error will be set to EAWSSIGN .

Example