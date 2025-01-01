digest.ecdsa_verify
Available inall subroutines.
Returns
true if the ECDSA signature of
payload using
public_key matches
digest.
The
hash_method parameter is the hash function used in the signing scheme. It
can be
sha1,
sha256,
sha384, or
sha512.
The
public_key parameter requires an NIST P-256 public key (ANSI prime256v1)
in the PEM key format.
The
payload parameter is the original message to verify against
digest.
The
digest parameter is the Base64-encoded purported signature of
payload.
This will be decoded as if by
digest.base64_decode using the
base64_method described below.
The
digest_format parameter is the signature format of
digest. It can
be
der, the standard ECDSA format (ASN.1 DER-encoded
r,
s pair), or
jwt, the signature part (
R || S) of a JWT as specified by
RFC-7515.
The optional
base64_method parameter selects the Base64 variant to use to
decode
digest. It can be
standard,
url,
url_nopad, or
default
(
url_nopad).
Verification of JWT signatures only supports JWA ES256 (see
RFC-7518), which
requires the
sha256 hash function. Note that the signature part must be
extracted from the JWT.
Examples
Verifying a JWT signature provided as a Bearer Token
In this simple example, the JWT header and payload are not examined. In practice, the details of any given JWT (in particular its algorithm and expiry) should be verified to ensure they meet expectations. The Decoding JSON Web Tokens tutorial demonstrates how to do this.
declare local var.header_and_payload STRING;declare local var.signature STRING;
if (req.http.Authorization ~ "^Bearer ([a-zA-Z\d\-_=]+\.[a-zA-Z\d\-_=]+)\.([a-zA-Z\d\-_=]+)\z") { set var.header_and_payload = re.group.1; set var.signature = re.group.2;} else { # Handle unexpected Authorization header format # ...}
if (digest.ecdsa_verify(sha256, {"-----BEGIN PUBLIC KEY-----aabbccddIieEffggHHhEXAMPLEPUBLICKEY-----END PUBLIC KEY-----"}, var.header_and_payload, var.signature, jwt, url_nopad)) { set req.http.Verified = "Verified";} else { set req.http.Verified = "Not Verified";}
Verifying a DER digest
if (digest.ecdsa_verify(sha256, {"-----BEGIN PUBLIC KEY-----aabbccddIieEffggHHhEXAMPLEPUBLICKEY-----END PUBLIC KEY-----"}, req.http.Payload, req.http.Digest, der, url_nopad)) { set req.http.Verified = "Verified";} else { set req.http.Verified = "Not Verified";}