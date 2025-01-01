  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Strings

std.strcasecmp

BOOLstd.strcasecmpSTRINGs1STRINGs2

Available inall subroutines.

Compares strings for equality using case-insensitive comparison. This is equivalent to converting both strings to the same case (i.e. by std.toupper or std.tolower) and comparing the result.

Use the == operator for case-sensitive string comparisons.

This function does not support UTF-8 encoded strings. For example, "smörgås" and "SMÖRGÅS" compare false.

If either string is not-set, std.strcasecmp will return false. This matches the behavior for the == operator.

Fastly
© Fastly 2025