std.strcasecmp
Available inall subroutines.
Compares strings for equality using case-insensitive comparison.
This is equivalent to converting both strings to the same case
(i.e. by
std.toupper or
std.tolower) and comparing the result.
Use the
== operator for case-sensitive string comparisons.
This function does not support UTF-8 encoded strings.
For example,
"smörgås" and
"SMÖRGÅS" compare false.
If either string is not-set,
std.strcasecmp will return false.
This matches the behavior for the
== operator.