std.strcasecmp

BOOL std.strcasecmp STRING s1 STRING s2

Available inall subroutines.

Compares strings for equality using case-insensitive comparison. This is equivalent to converting both strings to the same case (i.e. by std.toupper or std.tolower ) and comparing the result.

Use the == operator for case-sensitive string comparisons.

This function does not support UTF-8 encoded strings. For example, "smörgås" and "SMÖRGÅS" compare false.