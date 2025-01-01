  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Functions
  5. Table

table.lookup_regex

REGEXtable.lookup_regexIDidSTRINGkey

Available inall subroutines.

Looks up the key key in the table id. When the key is present, its associated value will be returned. When the key is absent, an unsatisfiable regex will be returned.

Example

# Here we allow a different set of extensions per-path in the url.
# For example:
#   /articles/abc.png - wrong extension for the dirname
#   /images/abc.png   - this extension is allowed for /images
table t REGEX {
  "/images": "^(?:jpe?g|png)$",
  "/articles": "^md$",
}


sub vcl_recv {
  declare local var.re REGEX;
  set var.re = table.lookup_regex(t, req.url.dirname);
  if (req.url.ext !~ var.re) {
    error 403; # unexpected file extension
  }


  error 200;
}
Fastly
© Fastly 2025