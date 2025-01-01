table.lookup_regex
Available inall subroutines.
Looks up the key
key in the table
id. When the key is present, its
associated value will be returned. When the key is absent, an
unsatisfiable regex
will be returned.
Example
# Here we allow a different set of extensions per-path in the url.# For example:# /articles/abc.png - wrong extension for the dirname# /images/abc.png - this extension is allowed for /imagestable t REGEX { "/images": "^(?:jpe?g|png)$", "/articles": "^md$",}
sub vcl_recv { declare local var.re REGEX; set var.re = table.lookup_regex(t, req.url.dirname); if (req.url.ext !~ var.re) { error 403; # unexpected file extension }
error 200;}