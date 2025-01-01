utf8.substr
Available inall subroutines.
Returns a substring of the UTF-8 string
s, starting from the Unicode code
point
offset, of Unicode code point
length. The substring is a copy of the
original bytes.
For example,
substr("%u{3b1}%u{3b2}%u{3b3}", 1, 1) is
"β".
See
substr for the exact semantics of the
offset and
length.
If the input string is not valid UTF-8, an unset value is returned.
IMPORTANT: UTF-8 allows you to combine characters, which are separate code points. While
utf8.substr correctly honors the Unicode code point boundaries, however, requesting a substring of several of them may not necessarily represent a meaningful grapheme cluster.