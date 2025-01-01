  1. Home
utf8.substr

STRINGutf8.substrSTRINGsINTEGERoffsetINTEGERlength

Available inall subroutines.

Returns a substring of the UTF-8 string s, starting from the Unicode code point offset, of Unicode code point length. The substring is a copy of the original bytes.

For example, substr("%u{3b1}%u{3b2}%u{3b3}", 1, 1) is "β". See substr for the exact semantics of the offset and length.

If the input string is not valid UTF-8, an unset value is returned.

IMPORTANT: UTF-8 allows you to combine characters, which are separate code points. While utf8.substr correctly honors the Unicode code point boundaries, however, requesting a substring of several of them may not necessarily represent a meaningful grapheme cluster.

See Also

substr

