STRING utf8.translate STRING input STRING set1 STRING set2

Available inall subroutines.

Translates from one set of characters (Unicode code points) to another. Characters of set1 in the input string are replaced with characters of set2 , where the first character of set1 is translated to the first character of set2 , and so on. If there are more characters in set1 than in set2 , the last character of set2 is used to replace all excess characters of set1 . Characters in the input string not contained in set1 are passed through unchanged.

Errors

This function requires the input string input to be UTF-8 encoded. If it is not, fastly.error will be set to EUTF8 .

Example