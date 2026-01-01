utf8.translate
Available inall subroutines.
Translates from one set of characters (Unicode code points) to another.
Characters of
set1 in the input string are replaced with characters of
set2,
where the first character of
set1 is translated to the first character of
set2, and so on. If there are more characters in
set1 than in
set2, the
last character of
set2 is used to replace all excess characters of
set1.
Characters in the input string not contained in
set1 are passed through
unchanged.
Errors
This function requires the input string
input to be UTF-8 encoded. If it is
not,
fastly.error will be set to
EUTF8.
Example
1234567891011
declare local var.in STRING = "Hello, world!";declare local var.out STRING;
# ROT13set var.out = utf8.translate(var.in, "ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz", "NOPQRSTUVWXYZABCDEFGHIJKLMnopqrstuvwxyzabcdefghijklm");# var.out is "Uryyb, jbeyq!"
# Remove a set of accents from req.urlset req.url = utf8.translate(req.url, "áäåéëíïóöøúü", "aaaeeiiooouu");