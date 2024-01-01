  1. Home
uuid.version7

STRINGuuid.version7

Available inall subroutines.

Derives a version 7 UUID, compliant with the draft RFC. The first 48 bits represent a timestamp since the Unix Epoch in milliseconds, and the remaining bits (with the exception of the version and variant bits) are random.

Multiple version 7 UUIDs generated within the same subroutine will have the same value for the timestamp bits, but the 74 random bits will be regenerated on each invocation.

Example

set req.http.X-Unique-Id = uuid.version7();
