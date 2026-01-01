VCL memory overflows
During VCL execution, exceeding some limits will cause the VCL program to terminate immediately, without invoking
vcl_error. In these cases a
503 error is always generated and emitted to the client, and cannot be modified by your service configuration. The most common types of overflows are:
- Workspace exhaustion: VCL programs allocate memory greedily and free it when the request ends. Use
workspace.bytes_freeto understand how much workspace is available.
- Header overflows: VCL programs may only define around 90 HTTP headers in total. The exact number available to your program depends on the number of headers used by Fastly during your request.