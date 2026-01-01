VCL request lifecycle

VCL does not run like a traditional program with a single entry point for your code. Instead, Fastly exposes built-in subroutines as hooks that execute at significant moments during each HTTP request's lifecycle. These hooks are where you can add your code.

This approach means your uploaded code functions as a configuration rather than a standalone application. Changes to your VCL can be generated automatically through the Fastly control panel, compiled, and distributed to all Fastly caches worldwide, all without requiring maintenance windows or service downtime.

Here are the main subroutines, in the order they run:

RECV HASH HIT PASS MISS FETCH ERROR DELIVER LOG Fetch node Default path Alternative path Error Restart Request to origin

Name Trigger point Default return state Alternative return states vcl_recv Client request received lookup pass , error , restart , upgrade vcl_hash A cache key will be calculated hash vcl_hit An object has been found in cache deliver pass , error , restart vcl_miss Nothing was found in the cache, preparing backend fetch fetch deliver_stale , pass , error vcl_pass Cache bypassed, preparing backend fetch pass error vcl_fetch Origin response headers received deliver deliver_stale , pass , error , restart vcl_error Error triggered (explicitly or by Fastly) deliver restart vcl_deliver Preparing to deliver response to client deliver restart vcl_log Finished sending response to client deliver