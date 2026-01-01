VCL request lifecycle
VCL does not run like a traditional program with a single entry point for your code. Instead, Fastly exposes built-in subroutines as hooks that execute at significant moments during each HTTP request's lifecycle. These hooks are where you can add your code.
This approach means your uploaded code functions as a configuration rather than a standalone application. Changes to your VCL can be generated automatically through the Fastly control panel, compiled, and distributed to all Fastly caches worldwide, all without requiring maintenance windows or service downtime.
Here are the main subroutines, in the order they run:
|Name
|Trigger point
|Default return state
|Alternative return states
vcl_recv
|Client request received
lookuprecv-note
pass,
error,
restart,
upgrade
vcl_hash
|A cache key will be calculated
hash hash-note
vcl_hit
|An object has been found in cache
deliver
pass,
error,
restart
vcl_miss
|Nothing was found in the cache, preparing backend fetch
fetch
deliver_stale,
pass,
error
vcl_pass
|Cache bypassed, preparing backend fetch
pass pass-note
error
vcl_fetch
|Origin response headers received
deliver fetch-note
deliver_stale,
pass,
error,
restart
vcl_error
|Error triggered (explicitly or by Fastly)
deliver
restart
vcl_deliver
|Preparing to deliver response to client
deliver
restart
vcl_log
|Finished sending response to client
deliverlog-note
Some subroutines can return
error,
restart, or
upgrade. Any
error return state will result in the execution flow passing to
vcl_error, while
restart will result in the execution flow passing to
vcl_recv. The special
upgrade return state will terminate the VCL flow and create a managed WebSocket connection (learn more).
- The return state from
vcl_logsimply terminates request processing.↩
- Returning with
return(deliver)from
vcl_fetchcannot override an earlier pass, but
return(pass)here will prevent the response being cached.↩
- The
return(pass)exit from
vcl_passtriggers a backend fetch, similarly to
return(fetch)in
vcl_missbut the altered return state is a reminder that the object is flagged for pass, so that it cannot be cached when processed in
vcl_fetch.↩
- The only possible return state from
vcl_hashis
hashbut it will trigger different behavior depending on the earlier return state of
vcl_recv. The default
return(lookup)in
vcl_recvwill prompt Fastly to perform a cache lookup and run
vcl_hitor
vcl_missafter hash. If
vcl_recvreturns
error, then
vcl_erroris executed after hash. If
vcl_recvreturns
return(pass), then
vcl_passis executed after hash. The hash process is required in all these cases to create a cache object to enable hit-for-pass.↩
- All return states from
vcl_recv(except
restart) pass through
vcl_hashfirst.
return(lookup)and
return(pass)both move control to
vcl_hashbut flag the request differently, which will determine the exit state from
vcl_hash.↩