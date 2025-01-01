REGEX
A type representing a regular expression.
In Fastly VCL, regular expressions are handled using ahead-of-time compilation. This means that values for the REGEX type must come from constant strings, and they cannot be constructed (e.g., from a string variable) at runtime.
A REGEX value may be converted to a string either by assignment or implicitly. This is a one-way conversion, because the regex itself is constant. For example:
declare local var.re REGEX;set var.re = "^ab?c$";
set resp.http.a = "re = /" + var.re + "/"; # "re = /^ab?c$/"set resp.http.b = std.toupper(var.re); # "^AB?C$"log var.re; # logs "^ab?c$"