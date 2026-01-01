beresp.iam_error
STRING, read-only.
Because IAM authentication spans Fastly's signing layer and AWS Security Token Service (AWS STS), the error indicates which phase failed rather than the exact misconfiguration.
Errors fall into three phases:
|Phase
|Error text
|Description
|Fastly
|"Unsupported request method"
|Only GET and HEAD requests can be automatically signed.
|STS
|"IAM ExternalId mismatch"
|The trust policy's ExternalId did not match the one sent by Fastly.
|STS
|"IAM configuration error"
|An AssumeRole parameter was invalid or the role was not found.
|STS
|"STS credential fetch failed"
|Unknown error fetching credentials.
|Fetch
|"IAM authorization denied"
|The request was signed, but AWS rejected it due to policy. The specific reason is not sent by AWS.
See backend declarations for IAM configuration properties.