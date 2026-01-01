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fastly.bot.category.is_ai_crawler

BOOL, read-only.

Available inrecvhashdeliverlog

Whether the detected bot is an AI Crawler.

Crawlers used for training AIs and LLMs, generally used for building AI models or indexes.

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