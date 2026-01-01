  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables in VCL
  5. Miscellaneous

fastly.bot.category.is_platform_integrations

BOOL, read-only.

Available inrecvhashdeliverlog

Whether the detected bot is a Platform Integration.

Integration with other platforms by accessing the website's API, notably Webhooks.

Fastly
© Fastly 2026