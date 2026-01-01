Code examples in C++

These code examples have an implementation in C++. To learn more about using C++ with our Compute platform, see using C++.

NOTE: Some of the code examples here are also available in languages other than C++. Being able to see how the same solution can be achieved in other languages is often useful for migrations or learning, so where a code example has multiple implementations, we show all implementations together.

All code on this page is provided under both the BSD and MIT open source licenses.