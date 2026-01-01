Code examples in Python
These code examples have an implementation in Python. To learn more about using Python with our Compute platform, see using Python.
NOTE: Some of the code examples here are also available in languages other than Python. Being able to see how the same solution can be achieved in other languages is often useful for migrations or learning, so where a code example has multiple implementations, we show all implementations together.
Add, remove or change HTTP headers
Fastly can easily read and write HTTP headers at multiple stages of the request/response cycle.
Rewrite URL path
Receive a request for one path but request a different path from origin, without a redirect.
All code on this page is provided under both the BSD and MIT open source licenses.