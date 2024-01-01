Enhance your site UX with Compute
This tutorial walks you through enhancing the user experience (UX) for a website with a Fastly Compute service. Compute can tailor your site behavior with functionality that runs closer to the user. You can code your logic in a language of your choice and compile it into WebAssembly (Wasm) where it can run quickly and securely as a serverless application on the Fastly network.
Your Compute app sits between the user device and the origin host for your site, so it can manipulate the request and response. The starter code for this tutorial adds geolocation information to the request, handles errors with synthetic content, password protects pages, and builds structured data into HTML.
You can use the starter code on an existing website or try it with the Glitch demo site - remix the Glitch project to get your own copy and build your Compute app in the browser. The instructions below also walk you through developing in a local environment if you prefer.
Set up your Fastly account
Sign up for a free Fastly account if you haven’t already.
The Compute app requires an API key - if you don't already have one, grab one from your account:
- Go to Account > Personal profile > API tokens.
- Click Create Token then fill out the Create a Token fields as follows. If a field isn't specified, you can leave it as the default.
- Name: enter a name for your token
- Type Automation
- Role: Engineer
- Scope: Global (deselect the Read-only access box)
- Access: All services
- Expiration: Never expire
- Copy the token value and save it in a secure location. You'll need it later on.
Set up your developer environment
- 🎏 Glitch
- 💻 Local development
The Glitch editor is preloaded with the Fastly CLI, so if you're using it you don't need to install anything. Simply remix the project and add the API token from your Fastly account in the Glitch
.env file as the value for the
FASTLY_API_TOKEN variable. Now, you'll be able to deploy your Compute app entirely in the browser.
Start a new Compute app
Fastly provides SDKs to compile Rust, Go, and JavaScript to Wasm that runs on the Compute platform. This tutorial uses a JavaScript example.
HINT: Check out the available options for each language if you know which functionalities you need.
You can use the code from the Learn Compute starter kit for development in Glitch or locally.
- 🎏 Glitch
- 💻 Local development
The Glitch app has the starter code in it already, so all you need to do is follow the steps in the README.
Explore your new app
- 🎏 Glitch
- 💻 Local development
With the project open in the Glitch editor, explore the
/edge directory.
The files most worth checking out are
src/index.js and
fastly.toml:
- The
src/index.jsfile has the functionality in it - each time a request comes in to the Compute service, it tailors the response
- Adding a location cookie to the headers
- Checking the origin response for any 404 errors and returning some synthetic HTML
- Password protecting any path beginning with a “p”
- Checking for requests ending “.json” and sending the data back as HTML
- The
fastly.tomlfile contains the setup information for the service, including a
backend- this is the origin website
- You can use the demo fastly-compute-starter.glitch.me site or change the value to use your own site if you prefer
Deploy your app
- 🎏 Glitch
- 💻 Local development
In the Glitch editor, the project’s
package.json file includes the Fastly commands and will set your remix as the origin. In your project Terminal, use the shortcut command:
npm run publish
Fastly will build and deploy your Compute app. The CLI output will return the address of your new app, which will end
edgecompute.app. If it doesn’t load right away, give it a minute and try again.
Test your enhanced site
With your
edgecompute.app site open in the browser, check out the difference between it and the origin website:
If you’re using the Glitch origin, you’ll find the location info written into the page - otherwise you can find it in your browser dev tools by opening the Application > Cookies. Alternatively open the Network tab and select the homepage address, then scroll through the Headers:
Experiment with the different paths in the site:
- Try opening a page you know doesn’t exist on the origin site, like
/ohno- you’ll receive a synthetic 404 error page Fastly built at the edge
- Open any page beginning with “p” such as
/privateand Fastly will prompt you to log in
- If sign-in fails, the app returns a synthetic 401 unauthorized error page
- Open any path that returns JSON, like
/info.json- Fastly builds it into an HTML page including the structured data
HINT: The password is “supersecret” and you can choose any username.
Edit your Compute code
Make a change to your functionality! In the
index.js file, the code builds the location info into a greeting. You’ll find a comment with the following content:
// 🚧 🚧 🚧 Add the code from Step 3 in the README on the next line 🚧 🚧 🚧
On the line after this, add the following code:
// Let's get the time of day and find out how far from UTC it islet displayTime = new Date().getHours();let offset = geo.utc_offset;displayTime += offset / 100; // Tailor the greeting to the user time of daygreeting = displayTime > 4 && displayTime < 12 ? "Morning!" : displayTime >= 12 && displayTime < 18 ? "Afternoon!" : "Evening!";
The code changes the greeting to reflect the time of day at the user location.
Build and deploy your app again using the publish command in your Terminal.
- 🎏 Glitch
- 💻 Local development
In your project Terminal, enter
npm run publish
Once your update has deployed, check out the cookie again in the browser dev tools (or the homepage if you’re using the Glitch origin).
Test using Fiddle
You can test your code in the browser using Fastly Fiddle. Clone the example Fiddle and update it to suit your site:
- In the
fastly.tomlsection, change the
local_server.backends.glitchentry for both
urland
override_hostto your own origin site
- Paste your
index.jscode into the Fiddle
- Choose a path in the Configure Requests field, like
/ohno
- Run and check out the response data
- Use the button next to the Run button to browse the Fiddle result in a new tab
What to try next
You can find your service in the control panel for your Fastly account - to change the functionality it delivers, you’ll make your changes in a dev environment and build / deploy it again as above. You can include many different types of edge functionality in your Compute apps.