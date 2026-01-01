Deploying Next-Gen WAF with the Fastly Terraform provider
Learn how to deploy Fastly's Next-Gen WAF using the Fastly Terraform provider. This guide applies to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel.
IMPORTANT: This feature is only available to Next-Gen WAF customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you don't have access to the product in the Fastly control panel, refer to the Deploying Next-Gen WAF with the Signal Sciences Terraform Provider tutorial instead.
This tutorial guides you through deploying Fastly's Next-Gen WAF for web and API endpoint security, which allows you to add an edge security service onto our Edge Cloud Platform without needing to make any modifications to your own hosting environment.
You will use the following Terraform provider:
Prerequisites
Before deploying the Next-Gen WAF, ensure you have a Fastly API key with service creation and management permissions.
1. Configure Terraform provider
Ensure Terraform is configured with the required providers for Fastly:
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terraform { required_providers { fastly = { source = "fastly/fastly" version = ">= 8.0.0" } }}
2. Define variables
Declare the necessary variables and resources for the Fastly CDN Service configuration and Next-Gen WAF settings. This includes specifying domain names, backend hostnames, and API keys.
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variable "FASTLY_API_KEY" { type = string description = "This is the API key for the Fastly VCL edge configuration." sensitive = true}
variable "USER_VCL_SERVICE_DOMAIN_NAME" { type = string description = "Frontend domain for your service." default = "ngwaf-tf-demo.global.ssl.fastly.net"}
variable "USER_VCL_SERVICE_BACKEND_HOSTNAME" { type = string description = "hostname used for backend." default = "http-me.fastly.dev"}
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variable "NGWAF_WORKSPACE" { type = string description = "Workspace name for NGWAF" default = "ngwaf_workspace_example"}
variable "NGWAF_WORKSPACE_DESC" { type = string description = "Description for NGWAF Workspace" default = "This is a workspace"}
3. Set values for variables
The values for the declared variables must be available to the environment where Terraform is running following HashiCorp's guidance for managing variables.
4. Create the Next-Gen WAF workspace
Use the Fastly provider to create the Next-Gen WAF Workspace.
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resource "fastly_ngwaf_workspace" "ngwaf_edge_workspace" { name = var.NGWAF_WORKSPACE description = var.NGWAF_WORKSPACE_DESC mode = "log" attack_signal_thresholds { one_minute = 100 ten_minutes = 500 one_hour = 1000 immediate = true }}
5. Update the Fastly CDN service
You add the workspace to a service by using the
product_enablement block, and setting a
traffic_ramp percentage. You can use lower percentages if you want to test your workspace.
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resource "fastly_service_vcl" "frontend-vcl-service" { name = "Frontend VCL Service - NGWAF edge deploy ${var.USER_VCL_SERVICE_DOMAIN_NAME}"
product_enablement { ngwaf { enabled = true workspace_id = fastly_ngwaf_workspace.ngwaf_edge_workspace.id traffic_ramp = 100 } }
domain { name = var.USER_VCL_SERVICE_DOMAIN_NAME comment = "Frontend VCL Service - NGWAF edge deploy" } backend { address = var.USER_VCL_SERVICE_BACKEND_HOSTNAME name = "vcl_service_origin" port = 443 use_ssl = true ssl_cert_hostname = var.USER_VCL_SERVICE_BACKEND_HOSTNAME ssl_sni_hostname = var.USER_VCL_SERVICE_BACKEND_HOSTNAME override_host = var.USER_VCL_SERVICE_BACKEND_HOSTNAME }
force_destroy = true}
6. Apply configuration
Apply the Terraform configuration using the following command:
terraform apply
When the configuration is applied the Fastly provider will then do the following:
- Clone the existing active configuration.
- Create a new workspace with the configured properties.
- Enable the
ngwafproduct with the newly created workspace.
- Activate the new version with the workspace attached.
Deployment Types
Deploying Next-Gen WAF edge to a new CDN service
For new implementations, you may use the complete Terraform implementation.
Deploying Next-Gen WAF edge to an existing CDN service
The above methodology can work for an existing CDN service as well. Adding the
product_enablement block to the service with the Workspace ID will attach the Next-Gen WAF to the service.
Deploying Next-Gen WAF edge to an existing Next-Gen WAF site
If you already have a Next-Gen WAF site you wish to use with the Next-Gen WAF edge implementation, then you should import the workspace using Terraform. Then attach the service as demonstrated above.
import { to = fastly_ngwaf_workspace.ngwaf_edge_workspace id = "YOURWORKSPACEID"}
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resource "fastly_ngwaf_workspace" "ngwaf_edge_workspace" { name = var.NGWAF_WORKSPACE description = var.NGWAF_WORKSPACE_DESC mode = "log" attack_signal_thresholds { one_minute = 100 ten_minutes = 500 one_hour = 1000 immediate = true }}