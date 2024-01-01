Fastly Research Methodology Glossary

Chrome User Experience Report

CrUX - short for Chrome User Experience - is the official dataset of Google’s Web Vitals program, which is an “initiative by Google to provide unified guidance for quality signals that are essential to delivering a great user experience on the web.” In short, Google runs this program to share what they consider important, how the data is measured, and what “good” performance is. This is meant to aid site managers so that they know what they must achieve in order to get credit from Google for improved performance. The credit comes in the form of better Google ranking scores, and better SEO performance (which should translate to more traffic).

Because the data is gathered from actual Chrome users across the globe, the data can be trusted to reflect real-world experiences when visiting websites rather than something more synthetic.. This real-world data is a strong reflection of how things like cache hit ratio (CHR), server proximity, optimized routing, and efficient load balancing all improve website performance because the data is collected over different geographies and at different times. It is collected during peaks and troughs in traffic, and reports back the performance of how a site handles load at different times and is as such reflective of what’s happening when you don’t set up the experiment yourself–when you don’t have control–and is an accurate representation of how visitors experience your site in the wild. CrUX also comes with the benefits of having an easy-to-use API to allow for querying the relevant data repeatedly over a timespan, and is considered a well trusted source based on a large data volume.

Why Time to First Byte and Largest Contentful Paint are important

Despite being collected along with the other CrUX Web Vitals data and being one of Google’s Web Vital metrics, Time-to-First-Byte is not a “Core Web Vital” metric for Google. This means that it doesn’t count against your site’s score with Google if your TTFB performance is outside their recommended window. For that, and for reasons mentioned in the section above, Google looks to things like Last Content Paint (LCP). A low TTFB is still critical for site performance as TTFB precedes LCP, and therefore affects LCP. By measuring LCP Google is automatically factoring in the TTFB performance along with other important metrics. The point is that it’s still very much worthy of attention when other metrics are not available (as in this case).

“P75” and Caveats on CrUX data:

The CrUX dataset delivers metrics for web vitals like TTFB and LCP as “P75” measurements. This means that the number returned is the lowest score for that metric within the top 75% of users over the last 28 days. This removes extreme low scores to give a more accurate reflection of the site’s performance. The Web Vitals metrics drop the lowest 25% in order to make room for things that are out of the site’s control. This might include user experiences from very slow connections or devices, internet weather (which Fastly can help with ), or other transitory problems that impact a load time in ways that should not factor into a performance score negatively. By dropping the lowest quartile Google can trust that the measurement is a better representation of actual performance on the site, and not skewed by outliers.

The data is only collected in the Chrome browser, and not in iOS. While this still covers a huge diversity of experiences, it does mean that the data is limited to Chrome users on Android devices for mobile data because of iOS restrictions on data collection in apps. On desktops, Chrome on the MacOS, Windows, and Linux operating systems is eligible for CrUX data collection. Chrome is not available in China and these users’ experiences are underrepresented.

We feel strongly that the value of real-world data from CrUX is worth those limitations. Furthermore, we expect performance differences to be similar on iOS and in other browsers, if not the same.

For more information, here is Google’s methodology on which users get included in CrUX data: https://developer.chrome.com/docs/crux/methodology/#user-eligibility

CDN Detection Method 1

We use our internal CDN detection tool to run multiple detections against each origin over a period of time. For each detection, we query Google’s public DNS server and detect the CDN by checking the following content against a config file of known providers and values: