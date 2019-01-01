Fastly Logotype

Our engineering team is encouraged to see the value of serverless technology come to life with Fastly’s Compute, and without leaving performance or security as an afterthought.”



David Annez
Head of Engineering, loveholidays 

“The promise of serverless becomes more tangible through Fastly’s tech investments in Compute, alongside their relentless pursuit of rock solid performance and customer service, and it really sets them apart.” 



Pablo Mercado
CTO, Vox Media

“We’re seeing more and more focus on leveraging serverless technology to deploy code at the edge. From a security perspective, it’s a pretty significant boon not just for mitigating risks outside of an organization’s data center or cloud, but also for scaling up with fewer restrictions.”



Ido Safruti
CTO, PerimeterX

