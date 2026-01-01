Why your AI workloads need a caching layer

AI workloads can be more than an order of magnitude slower than non-LLM processing. Your users feel the difference from tens of milliseconds to multiple seconds — and over thousands of requests your servers feel it too.

Semantic caching maps queries to concepts as vectors, caching answers to questions no matter how they’re asked. It’s recommended best practice from major LLM providers, and AI Accelerator makes semantic caching easy.