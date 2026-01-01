Fastly AI Accelerator
Get better AI performance with intelligent caching that understands your data. Fastly's AI Accelerator boosts the performance of popular LLMs like OpenAI and Google Gemini by 9x. No rebuild necessary, just one line of code.
AI workloads can be more than an order of magnitude slower than non-LLM processing. Your users feel the difference from tens of milliseconds to multiple seconds — and over thousands of requests your servers feel it too.
Semantic caching maps queries to concepts as vectors, caching answers to questions no matter how they’re asked. It’s recommended best practice from major LLM providers, and AI Accelerator makes semantic caching easy.
Benefit from logs delivered in real-time, giving you actionable insights to empower you to resolve issues quickly. Our log stream is compatible with over two dozen popular logging endpoints including Splunk, Sumo Logic, and BigQuery, and can be used for visualization, alerting and further analysis to quickly identify root cause issues and continuously optimize your traffic.
Customize caching behavior with ease with this fully integrated API that lets you make changes to the cache properties of an object, and adjust headers like Cache-Control, all within the context of an HTTP flow.
Implement high-performance cache applications with advanced features such as request collapsing, streaming miss, revalidation, and surrogate key purging.
Take advantage of a straightforward get/set interface for basic, volatile data so you can set flags for A/B testing, resume authentication flows, stash computational output, and more.
Leverage Fanout to manage the complexity of bi-directional communication, for everything from WebSockets to IoT sensor data. By handling connection state and protocol translation at the edge, you minimize origin load, ensure low-latency delivery, and increase your team's development speed.
Fanout can manage millions of concurrent, stateful WebSocket or HTTP streaming connections at the edge, letting you relay simple HTTP requests to your origin. This can significantly offload server demand, drive system resilience, and deliver strong ROI.
Build on a flexible platform that speaks WebSockets, HTTP, and TLS. Focus on business logic - not connection management - and build pub/sub, IoT, MQTT, and other real-time solutions.
With its strong HTTP/WebSockets foundation, Fanout lets services respond to requests from web traffic, WebSockets, or even inbound IoT data — and even translate between them. Fanout can manage connection state, coordinating with your origin via simple HTTP to offload resources and complexity.
Not all edge platforms are built the same, and the differences matter. Fastly’s best-in-class edge cloud platform helps you modernize and automate more to meet your biggest challenges head-on. Take your first step toward better margins, higher developer productivity, faster innovation cycles, and new levels of reliability.
Data storage that works like the KV stores you are familiar with, but performs better than anything you have ever seen.
