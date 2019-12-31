Fastly Edge Platform: The technology behind better businesses

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform ensures your websites, applications, and services are able to scale and meet the demand of your users, are delivered securely, and as fast as possible. Our modern network is designed to give you a competitive edge with built-in security, so you can deliver content quickly and confidently.

Network Services

Fastly Network Services deliver more than just a CDN. Our modern architecture and infrastructure will improve the performance of your site, scale the impact of your DevOps and SecOps teams, and save you money all at the same time.

Performance: Fastly’s edge cloud platform enhances web and app performance by accelerating dynamic assets and caching unpredictably changing content for faster page loads, downloads, video/audio streams and personalization.

Control: Fine-grained content control allows you to create custom caching rules, upload to our POPs and activate/ deactivate on the fly without engaging with Professional Services.

Configurability: Fastly’s fully configurable CDN enables you to change content quickly, even event-driven content. Easily adjust your configuration settings via an API and roll back changes as needed, while automating and enhancing workflows.

Compute@Edge

Fastly’s Compute@Edge offering allows you to build high scale, globally distributed applications and execute code at the edge — without having to manage the underlying infrastructure.

Instant: We allow developers to run complex code in microseconds across multiple environments, helping deliver faster, more personalized experiences at the edge and allowing teams to innovate faster without introducing latency.

Developer-friendly: Compute@Edge is truly developer-friendly. We support languages that developers already know and use like Rust, Go, and JavaScript, with more WebAssembly-supported languages to be added over time.

Secure: Safely develop at the edge with our innovative isolation technology, which removes an entire class of security vulnerabilities — side-channel attacks — and significantly minimizes the customer’s attack surface area. And our per-request isolation reduces the effects of buggy code or configuration mistakes.

Security

The Fastly Next-Gen WAF (powered by Signal Sciences) is the only web application firewall that can protect your websites, apps, and APIs everywhere from one unified solution. It’s so effective, almost 90% of customers use it in blocking mode.

Accuracy: Unlike legacy WAFs which suffer from false positives, break applications, require substantial overhead to tune, and slow down feature development, our Next-Gen WAF’s unique technology allows for highly accurate blocking without constant rules tuning.

Flexibility: With the most deployment options and the best performance, our WAF’s flexibility allows teams to rapidly deploy, making it faster and easier for teams to adopt where they need it, when they need it, and then run it at scale.

Ease-of-Use: Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF delivers the best combination of “Powerful” and “Easy-to-Use.” This leads both the largest enterprises in the world and the fastest-growing startups in the world to choose to work with us.

Observability

Developers need powerful and intuitive observability functions that quickly diagnose issues to maintain uptime and performance. Fastly’s Observability products help you track and ensure the health of your applications to meet your business objectives.