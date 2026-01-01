AI Runtime Control Provider Connections
These endpoints allow you to create and manage provider connections, which supply the credentials AI Runtime Control uses to reach an AI provider on your behalf. A provider connection is authenticated either with a provider API key or, for Amazon Bedrock, an AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) role. Each customer account is limited to 25 provider connections.
Data model
A provider connection.
auth_type
|string
|The authentication type for this connection. Required.
base_url
|string
|The base URL of the provider's API. Present only for
api-key connections.
created_at
|string
|The date and time the connection was created, in RFC 3339 format. Required. Read-only.
id
|string
|The unique identifier of the provider connection. Required. Read-only.
models
|array
|The AI model identifiers this connection is allowed to use. Required.
name
|string
|The display name of the provider connection. Required.
region
|string
|The AWS region for Bedrock API requests. Present only for
aws-iam connections.
secret_id
|string
|An opaque identifier for the secret material backing this connection. Not the secret itself. Required. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|The date and time the connection was last updated, in RFC 3339 format. Required. Read-only.
virtual_key_ids
|array
|The IDs of the active virtual keys whose failover policy references this connection. Empty if no virtual key references it. Required. Read-only.
api_key
|string
|The provider's secret API key.
customer_role_arn
|string
|The ARN of the IAM role in your AWS account that AI Runtime Control assumes to access Bedrock. See get Bedrock setup information for the role ARN and external ID your trust policy must reference.
deleted_at
|string
|The date and time the connection was deleted, in RFC 3339 format. Present only for deleted connections, which are returned only when
include_deleted is
true. Read-only.
sort
|string
|The
sort value used when making the request.
total
|integer
|The count of results matching the request.
meta
|object
|Metadata about the request.