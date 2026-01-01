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AI Runtime Control Provider Connections

These endpoints allow you to create and manage provider connections, which supply the credentials AI Runtime Control uses to reach an AI provider on your behalf. A provider connection is authenticated either with a provider API key or, for Amazon Bedrock, an AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) role. Each customer account is limited to 25 provider connections.

Data model

A provider connection.

auth_typestringThe authentication type for this connection. Required.
base_urlstringThe base URL of the provider's API. Present only for api-key connections.
created_atstringThe date and time the connection was created, in RFC 3339 format. Required. Read-only.
idstringThe unique identifier of the provider connection. Required. Read-only.
modelsarrayThe AI model identifiers this connection is allowed to use. Required.
namestringThe display name of the provider connection. Required.
regionstringThe AWS region for Bedrock API requests. Present only for aws-iam connections.
secret_idstringAn opaque identifier for the secret material backing this connection. Not the secret itself. Required. Read-only.
updated_atstringThe date and time the connection was last updated, in RFC 3339 format. Required. Read-only.
virtual_key_idsarrayThe IDs of the active virtual keys whose failover policy references this connection. Empty if no virtual key references it. Required. Read-only.
api_keystringThe provider's secret API key.
customer_role_arnstringThe ARN of the IAM role in your AWS account that AI Runtime Control assumes to access Bedrock. See get Bedrock setup information for the role ARN and external ID your trust policy must reference.
deleted_atstringThe date and time the connection was deleted, in RFC 3339 format. Present only for deleted connections, which are returned only when include_deleted is true. Read-only.
sortstringThe sort value used when making the request.
totalintegerThe count of results matching the request.
metaobjectMetadata about the request.

Endpoints

List provider connections

GET/ai-runtime-control/v1/provider-connections

Create a provider connection

POST/ai-runtime-control/v1/provider-connections

Get a provider connection

GET/ai-runtime-control/v1/provider-connections/id

Delete a provider connection

DELETE/ai-runtime-control/v1/provider-connections/id

Update a provider connection

PATCH/ai-runtime-control/v1/provider-connections/id

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