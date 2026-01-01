Platform Metrics
The Historical Stats Platform Metrics API returns time series data for supported metrics and metric sets listed below.
WARNING: This information is part of a beta release, which may be subject to breaking changes and improvements over time. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.
Data latency
Data with
day resolution is bucketed based on UTC days and each day's data becomes available around 2am the following day.
hour resolution buckets become available approximately 15 minutes after the end of each hour.
minute data usually becomes available two minutes after the end of the minute, but can take up to 15 minutes. If your use case requires data closer to real-time, consider using the real-time API instead.
Data retention
Data with
day resolution is bucketed based on UTC days and each day's data becomes available around 2am the following day.
hour resolution buckets become available approximately 15 minutes after the end of each hour.
minute data usually becomes available two minutes after the end of the minute, but can take up to 15 minutes.
We do not report data for time periods that have not yet ended.
IMPORTANT: You cannot retrieve minutely and hourly data older than 35 days from the current date. You cannot retrieve daily historical statistics data older than 365 days from the current date.
Gauge metrics
Most metrics are counters: each data point is the sum of the events in its time interval (the
granularity you requested:
minute,
hour, or
day), so data points can be summed across intervals. The following metrics are gauges. A gauge reports the size of something at a point in time, and each data point is the maximum value observed during its time interval. Do not sum gauge data points across intervals, as that double-counts.
csp_pages_gauge
ngwaf_account_rules_gauge
ngwaf_account_workspaces
ngwaf_workspace_rules_gauge
ngwaf_workspace_thresholds_gauge
object_storage_buckets_count
object_storage_bytes_count
Metric Sets
The following are the supported metric sets and the list of metrics they contain:
delivery_traffic_flow
bandwidth
bereq_body_bytes
bereq_header_bytes
edge_requests
edge_resp_body_bytes
edge_resp_header_bytes
requests
resp_body_bytes
resp_header_bytes
shield
status_1xx
status_200
status_204
status_206
status_2xx
status_301
status_302
status_304
status_3xx
status_4xx
status_5xx
tls_v10
tls_v11
tls_v12
tls_v13
upgrade
delivery_cache_performance
edge_hit_requests
edge_miss_requests
edge_resp_body_bytes
edge_resp_header_bytes
hit_ratio
hits
hits_time
miss
miss_time
origin_cache_fetches
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes
origin_fetches
origin_offload
pass
pass_time
request_collapse_unusable_count
request_collapse_usable_count
requests
restarts
shield_cache_fetches
shield_fetch_resp_body_bytes
shield_fetch_resp_header_bytes
shield_fetches
synth
uncacheable
delivery_errors
errors
requests
status_400
status_401
status_403
status_404
status_406
status_416
status_429
status_499
status_4xx
status_500
status_501
status_502
status_503
status_504
status_505
status_530
status_5xx
compute_traffic_flow
compute_bereq_body_bytes
compute_bereq_header_bytes
compute_bereqs
compute_cache_operations_count
compute_requests
compute_resp_body_bytes
compute_resp_header_bytes
compute_resp_status_103
compute_resp_status_1xx
compute_resp_status_200
compute_resp_status_204
compute_resp_status_206
compute_resp_status_2xx
compute_resp_status_301
compute_resp_status_302
compute_resp_status_304
compute_resp_status_3xx
compute_resp_status_4xx
compute_resp_status_5xx
compute_performance
compute_execution_time_ms
compute_ram_used
compute_request_time_billed_ms
compute_request_time_ms
compute_requests
compute_sandboxes
compute_errors
compute_platform_internal_error
compute_platform_invalid_request_error
compute_requests
compute_resp_status_400
compute_resp_status_401
compute_resp_status_403
compute_resp_status_404
compute_resp_status_416
compute_resp_status_429
compute_resp_status_4xx
compute_resp_status_500
compute_resp_status_501
compute_resp_status_502
compute_resp_status_503
compute_resp_status_504
compute_resp_status_505
compute_resp_status_530
compute_resp_status_5xx
compute_service_bereq_5xx_error
compute_service_bereq_conn_error
compute_service_bereq_conn_other_error
compute_service_bereq_conn_refused_error
compute_service_bereq_conn_timeout_error
compute_service_bereq_dns_error
compute_service_bereq_error
compute_service_bereq_http_error
compute_service_bereq_http_incomplete_error
compute_service_bereq_http_other_error
compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v1_error
compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v2_error
compute_service_bereq_http_timeout_error
compute_service_bereq_other_error
compute_service_bereq_tls_error
compute_service_bereq_tls_other_error
compute_service_bereq_tls_server_cert_error
compute_service_chain_error
compute_service_limits_error
compute_service_memory_exceeded_error
compute_service_resource_limits_error
compute_service_runtime_error
compute_service_timeout_error
compute_service_vcpu_exceeded_error
content_guard
bot_edge_challenge_complete_tokens_issued
bot_edge_challenges_failed
bot_edge_challenges_issued
bot_edge_challenges_pats_issued
bot_edge_challenges_pats_succeeded
bot_edge_challenges_succeeded
bot_edge_requests_accessibility_count
bot_edge_requests_ai_crawler_count
bot_edge_requests_ai_fetcher_count
bot_edge_requests_analyzed_count
bot_edge_requests_content_fetcher_count
bot_edge_requests_detected_count
bot_edge_requests_headless_count
bot_edge_requests_monitoring_count
bot_edge_requests_online_marketing_count
bot_edge_requests_page_preview_count
bot_edge_requests_platform_integrations_count
bot_edge_requests_research_count
bot_edge_requests_search_engine_crawler_count
bot_edge_requests_search_engine_optimization_count
bot_edge_requests_security_tools_count
bot_edge_requests_verified_count
content_security
csp_pages_gauge
ddos
ddos_action_blackhole
ddos_action_close
ddos_action_downgrade
ddos_action_downgraded_connections
ddos_action_limit_streams_connections
ddos_action_limit_streams_requests
ddos_action_tarpit
ddos_action_tarpit_accept
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_checked
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_failed
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_passed
ddos_challenge_starts
ddos_protection_requests_allow_count
ddos_protection_requests_detect_count
ddos_protection_requests_mitigate_count
domain_api
domain_api_search_resp_error_count
domain_api_search_resp_ok_count
domain_api_status_estimate_resp_error_count
domain_api_status_estimate_resp_ok_count
domain_api_status_resp_cached_ok_count
domain_api_status_resp_error_count
domain_api_status_resp_ok_count
fanout
fanout_bereq_body_bytes
fanout_bereq_header_bytes
fanout_beresp_body_bytes
fanout_beresp_header_bytes
fanout_conn_time_ms
fanout_recv_publishes
fanout_req_body_bytes
fanout_req_header_bytes
fanout_resp_body_bytes
fanout_resp_header_bytes
fanout_send_publishes
image_opto
imgopto
imgopto_avif_count
imgopto_compute_requests
imgopto_gif_count
imgopto_input_image_bytes
imgopto_jpeg_count
imgopto_jpegxl_count
imgopto_mp4_count
imgopto_output_image_bytes
imgopto_png_count
imgopto_resp_body_bytes
imgopto_resp_header_bytes
imgopto_shield
imgopto_shield_resp_body_bytes
imgopto_shield_resp_header_bytes
imgopto_svg_count
imgopto_transforms
imgopto_webp_count
ngwaf
ngwaf_bot_analysis_request_count
ngwaf_requests_allowed_count
ngwaf_requests_blocked_count
ngwaf_requests_challenged_count
ngwaf_requests_logged_count
ngwaf_requests_timeout_count
ngwaf_requests_total_count
ngwaf_requests_unknown_count
ngwaf_account_rules_gauge
ngwaf_account_workspaces
ngwaf_workspace_rules_gauge
ngwaf_workspace_thresholds_gauge
object_storage
object_storage_buckets_count
object_storage_bytes_count
websockets
websocket_bereq_body_bytes
websocket_bereq_header_bytes
websocket_beresp_body_bytes
websocket_beresp_header_bytes
websocket_conn_time_ms
websocket_req_body_bytes
websocket_req_header_bytes
websocket_resp_body_bytes
websocket_resp_header_bytes
Data model
aia_estimated_time_saved_ms
|integer
|The estimated amount of time saved by responses served from the AI Accelerator semantic cache.
aia_origin_usage_tokens
|integer
|The number of usage tokens reported by the request to the origin from AI Accelerator.
aia_requests
|integer
|Number of requests received by AI Accelerator.
aia_response_usage_tokens
|integer
|The usage tokens associated with the response returned from the AI Accelerator cache.
aia_status_1xx
|integer
|Number of "Informational" category status codes received from AI provider.
aia_status_2xx
|integer
|Number of "Success" status codes received from AI provider.
aia_status_3xx
|integer
|Number of "Redirection" received from AI provider.
aia_status_4xx
|integer
|Number of "Client Error" received from AI provider.
aia_status_5xx
|integer
|Number of "Server Error" received from AI provider.
all_edge_hit_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge for a VCL service.
all_edge_miss_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge for a VCL service.
all_error_requests
|integer
|Number of cache errors for a VCL service.
all_hit_requests
|integer
|Number of cache hits for a VCL service.
all_miss_requests
|integer
|Number of cache misses for a VCL service.
all_pass_requests
|integer
|Number of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached for a VCL service.
all_status_1xx
|integer
|Number of "Informational" category status codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_2xx
|integer
|Number of "Success" status codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_3xx
|integer
|Number of "Redirection" codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_4xx
|integer
|Number of "Client Error" codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_5xx
|integer
|Number of "Server Error" codes delivered for all sources.
all_synth_requests
|integer
|Number of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the
synthetic VCL statement) for a VCL service.
api_discovery_requests_count
|integer
|Number of requests processed by the API Discovery engine.
arc_requests
|integer
|Number of requests received by AI Runtime Control.
attack_blocked_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.
attack_blocked_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.
attack_logged_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.
attack_logged_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.
attack_passed_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.
attack_passed_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.
attack_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.
attack_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.
attack_resp_synth_bytes
|integer
|Total bytes delivered for requests that triggered a WAF rule and returned a synthetic response.
bandwidth
|integer
|Total bytes delivered (
resp_header_bytes +
resp_body_bytes +
bereq_header_bytes +
bereq_body_bytes +
compute_resp_header_bytes +
compute_resp_body_bytes +
compute_bereq_header_bytes +
compute_bereq_body_bytes +
websocket_resp_header_bytes +
websocket_resp_body_bytes +
websocket_bereq_header_bytes +
websocket_bereq_body_bytes +
fanout_resp_header_bytes +
fanout_resp_body_bytes +
fanout_bereq_header_bytes +
fanout_bereq_body_bytes).
bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes sent to origin.
bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to origin.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_checked
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens checked.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_disabled
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens not checked because the feature was disabled.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_failed
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens that failed validation.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_issued
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens issued. For example, issuing a challenge-complete token after a series of CAPTCHA challenges ending in success.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_passed
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens that passed validation.
bot_challenge_starts
|integer
|The number of challenge-start tokens created.
bot_challenges_failed
|integer
|The number of failed challenge solutions processed. For example, an incorrect CAPTCHA solution.
bot_challenges_issued
|integer
|The number of challenges issued. For example, the issuance of a CAPTCHA challenge.
bot_challenges_pats_issued
|integer
|Number of Private Access Token challenges issued.
bot_challenges_pats_succeeded
|integer
|Number of successful Private Access Token challenge solutions processed.
bot_challenges_succeeded
|integer
|The number of successful challenge solutions processed. For example, a correct CAPTCHA solution.
bot_edge_requests_accessibility_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where an accessibility bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_ai_crawler_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where an AI crawler was detected.
bot_edge_requests_ai_fetcher_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where an AI fetcher was detected.
bot_edge_requests_analyzed_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where bot detection analysis was performed.
bot_edge_requests_content_fetcher_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a content fetcher was detected.
bot_edge_requests_detected_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_headless_count
|integer
|Number of edge requests where a headless bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_monitoring_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a monitoring and site tool was detected.
bot_edge_requests_online_marketing_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where an online marketing bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_page_preview_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a page preview bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_platform_integrations_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a platform integration was detected.
bot_edge_requests_research_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a research bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_search_engine_crawler_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a search engine crawler was detected.
bot_edge_requests_search_engine_optimization_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a search engine optimization bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_security_tools_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a security tool was detected.
bot_edge_requests_verified_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a verified bot was detected.
bot_requests_total_count
|integer
|Total number of Bot Management requests across all deployments.
compute_bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes sent to backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_bereqs
|integer
|Number of backend requests started.
compute_beresp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_beresp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_cache_operations_count
|integer
|Number of cache operations executed by the Compute platform.
compute_execution_time_ms
|number
|The amount of active CPU time used to process your requests (in milliseconds).
compute_handoff
|integer
|The number of times Compute has handed off a request to the Fanout proxy or WebSocket proxy.
compute_platform_internal_error
|integer
|Fatal errors caused by internal errors in Fastly’s Compute platform.
compute_platform_invalid_request_error
|integer
|Fatal errors caused by unprocessable requests to the service, such as requests with malformed CDN-Loop headers or invalid purge credentials.
compute_ram_used
|integer
|The amount of RAM used for your service by Fastly (in bytes).
compute_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received by the Compute platform.
compute_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received by the Compute platform.
compute_request_time_billed_ms
|number
|The total amount of request processing time you will be billed for, measured in 50 millisecond increments.
compute_request_time_ms
|number
|The total, actual amount of time used to process your requests, including active CPU time (in milliseconds).
compute_requests
|integer
|The total number of requests that were received for your service by Fastly.
compute_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes sent from Compute to end user.
compute_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent from Compute to end user.
compute_resp_status_103
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 103 (Early Hints) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_1xx
|integer
|Number of "Informational" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_200
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 200 (Success) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_204
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 204 (No Content) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_206
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 206 (Partial Content) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_2xx
|integer
|Number of "Success" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_301
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_302
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 302 (Found) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_304
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 304 (Not Modified) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_3xx
|integer
|Number of "Redirection" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_400
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 400 (Bad Request) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_401
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 401 (Unauthorized) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_403
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 403 (Forbidden) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_404
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 404 (Not Found) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_416
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_429
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_4xx
|integer
|Number of "Client Error" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_500
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_501
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 501 (Not Implemented) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_502
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_503
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_504
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_505
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_530
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 530 by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_5xx
|integer
|Number of "Server Error" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_sandboxes
|integer
|Number of WebAssembly (Wasm) sandboxes created.
compute_service_bereq_5xx_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin returned a 5xx status code.
compute_service_bereq_conn_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed at the TCP connection level. Sum of
compute_service_bereq_conn_timeout_error,
compute_service_bereq_conn_refused_error, and
compute_service_bereq_conn_other_error.
compute_service_bereq_conn_other_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a connection error not classified as a timeout or refusal.
compute_service_bereq_conn_refused_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin actively refused the connection.
compute_service_bereq_conn_timeout_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the connection to the origin timed out before being established.
compute_service_bereq_dns_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed during DNS resolution.
compute_service_bereq_error
|integer
|Number of backend request errors, including timeouts.
compute_service_bereq_http_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed at the HTTP protocol level. Sum of
compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v1_error,
compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v2_error,
compute_service_bereq_http_incomplete_error,
compute_service_bereq_http_timeout_error, and
compute_service_bereq_http_other_error.
compute_service_bereq_http_incomplete_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin sent an incomplete HTTP response.
compute_service_bereq_http_other_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP-level error not classified in any category.
compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v1_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP/1.x protocol violation after the request was transmitted.
compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v2_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP/2 protocol error, typically a
RST_STREAM or
GO_AWAY from the origin.
compute_service_bereq_http_timeout_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin did not respond within the configured timeout period.
compute_service_bereq_other_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an error not classified into the DNS, connection, TLS, or HTTP categories.
compute_service_bereq_tls_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed during the TLS handshake or session with the origin. Sum of
compute_service_bereq_tls_server_cert_error and
compute_service_bereq_tls_other_error.
compute_service_bereq_tls_other_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a TLS error not classified as a certificate error.
compute_service_bereq_tls_server_cert_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a TLS certificate validation error (e.g., expired, untrusted CA, hostname mismatch).
compute_service_chain_error
|integer
|Fatal errors caused by the service path exceeding hop or service limits, or where a forwarding loop is detected via CDN-Loop headers.
compute_service_limits_error
|integer
|Non-fatal errors caused by attempts to exceed defined operational limits, such as simultaneous backend requests or cache transactions.
compute_service_memory_exceeded_error
|integer
|Number of times a guest exceeded its heap limit.
compute_service_resource_limits_error
|integer
|Aggregate of fatal errors caused by exceeding allocated resource limits, specifically runtime duration, vCPU usage, and heap memory limits.
compute_service_runtime_error
|integer
|Fatal errors caused by service logic faults, including stack overflows, unreachable code traps, illegal memory access, or attempts to send multiple responses.
compute_service_timeout_error
|integer
|Fatal errors caused by exceeding the per-request runtime limit.
compute_service_vcpu_exceeded_error
|integer
|Fatal errors caused by exceeding the per-request vCPU time limit.
csp_pages_gauge
|integer
|Gauge. The number of pages monitored by Content Security Policy.
datacenter
|string
|Datacenter for this data point. Only present if the request was made with
group_by=datacenter.
ddos_action_blackhole
|integer
|The number of times the blackhole action was taken. The blackhole action quietly closes a TCP connection without sending a reset. The blackhole action quietly closes a TCP connection without notifying its peer (all TCP state is dropped).
ddos_action_close
|integer
|The number of times the close action was taken. The close action aborts the connection as soon as possible. The close action takes effect either right after accept, right after the client hello, or right after the response was sent.
ddos_action_downgrade
|integer
|The number of times the downgrade action was taken. The downgrade action restricts the client to http1.
ddos_action_downgraded_connections
|integer
|The number of connections the downgrade action was applied to. The downgrade action restricts the connection to http1.
ddos_action_limit_streams_connections
|integer
|For HTTP/2, the number of connections the limit-streams action was applied to. The limit-streams action caps the allowed number of concurrent streams in a connection.
ddos_action_limit_streams_requests
|integer
|For HTTP/2, the number of requests made on a connection for which the limit-streams action was taken. The limit-streams action caps the allowed number of concurrent streams in a connection.
ddos_action_tarpit
|integer
|The number of times the tarpit action was taken. The tarpit action delays writing the response to the client.
ddos_action_tarpit_accept
|integer
|The number of times the tarpit-accept action was taken. The tarpit-accept action adds a delay when accepting future connections.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_checked
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens checked while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_failed
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens that failed validation while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_issued
|integer
|Number of challenge-complete tokens issued as a result of a DDoS action. For example, issuing a challenge-complete token after a series of CAPTCHA challenges ending in success.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_passed
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens that passed validation while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenge_starts
|integer
|The number of challenge-start tokens created while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenges_failed
|integer
|Number of failed challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action. For example, an incorrect CAPTCHA solution.
ddos_challenges_issued
|integer
|Number of challenges issued from a DDoS action.
ddos_challenges_pats_issued
|integer
|Number of Private Access Token challenges issued as a result of a DDoS action.
ddos_challenges_pats_succeeded
|integer
|Number of successful Private Access Token challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action.
ddos_challenges_succeeded
|integer
|Number of successful challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action. For example, a correct CAPTCHA solution.
ddos_protection_requests_allow_count
|integer
|Number of requests analyzed for DDoS attacks against a customer origin or service, but with no DDoS detected.
ddos_protection_requests_detect_count
|integer
|Number of requests classified as a DDoS attack against a customer origin or service.
ddos_protection_requests_mitigate_count
|integer
|Number of requests classified as a DDoS attack against a customer origin or service that were mitigated by the Fastly platform.
deliver_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_deliver Varnish subroutine.
deliver_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_deliver Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
dns_billable_responses_count
|integer
|Number of billable DNS responses (e.g., A, CNAME).
dns_nonbillable_responses_count
|integer
|Number of non-billable DNS responses (e.g., NODATA, NXDOMAIN).
edge_hit_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge.
edge_hit_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for edge hits.
edge_hit_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered for edge hits.
edge_miss_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge.
edge_miss_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for edge misses.
edge_miss_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered for edge misses.
edge_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly.
edge_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
edge_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
error_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_error Varnish subroutine.
error_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_error Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
errors
|integer
|Number of cache errors.
fanout_bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body or message content bytes sent to backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_beresp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body or message content bytes received from backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_beresp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_conn_time_ms
|integer
|Total duration of Fanout connections with end users.
fanout_recv_publishes
|integer
|Total published messages received from the publish API endpoint.
fanout_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body or message content bytes received from end users over Fanout connections.
fanout_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from end users over Fanout connections.
fanout_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body or message content bytes sent to end users over Fanout connections, excluding published message content.
fanout_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to end users over Fanout connections.
fanout_send_publishes
|integer
|Total published messages sent to end users.
fetch_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_fetch Varnish subroutine.
fetch_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_fetch Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hash_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_hash Varnish subroutine.
hash_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_hash Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hit_ratio
|number
|Ratio of cache hits to cache misses (between 0 and 1).
hit_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered for cache hits.
hit_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_hit Varnish subroutine.
hit_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_hit Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hits
|integer
|Number of cache hits.
hits_time
|number
|Total amount of time spent processing cache hits (in seconds).
http2
|integer
|Number of requests received over HTTP/2.
http3
|integer
|Number of requests received over HTTP/3.
imgopto
|integer
|Number of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. If the service receives 10 requests for an image, this stat will be 10 regardless of how many times the image was transformed.
imgopto_avif_count
|integer
|Count of AVIF images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_compute_requests
|integer
|The number of Image Optimizer requests made from Compute services.
imgopto_gif_count
|integer
|Count of GIF images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_input_image_bytes
|integer
|The total image bytes that would have been delivered if the images had not been transformed by the Fastly Image Optimizer. Bytes are counted once per client request. Byte counts exclude shield traffic and requests where Fastly Image Optimizer proxied a request without attempting to transform it (e.g., file types that are not supported by Image Optimizer).
imgopto_jpeg_count
|integer
|Count of JPEG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_jpegxl_count
|integer
|Count of JPEGXL images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_mp4_count
|integer
|Count of MP4s delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_output_image_bytes
|integer
|The total image bytes delivered that have been transformed by the Fastly Image Optimizer. Bytes are counted once per client request. Byte counts exclude shield traffic and requests where Fastly Image Optimizer proxied a request without attempting to transform it (e.g., file types that are not supported by Image Optimizer).
imgopto_png_count
|integer
|Count of PNG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service, including shield traffic.
imgopto_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service, including shield traffic.
imgopto_shield
|integer
|Number of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service via a shield.
imgopto_shield_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_shield_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_svg_count
|integer
|Count of SVG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_transforms
|integer
|Number of transforms performed by the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_webp_count
|integer
|Count of WebP images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgvideo
|integer
|Number of video responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_frames
|integer
|Number of video frames that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.
imgvideo_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield
|integer
|Number of video responses delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield_frames
|integer
|Number of video frames delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.
imgvideo_shield_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
ipv6
|integer
|Number of requests that were received over IPv6.
kv_store_class_a_operations
|integer
|The total number of class a operations for the KV store.
kv_store_class_b_operations
|integer
|The total number of class b operations for the KV store.
log
|integer
|Number of log lines sent.
log_bytes
|integer
|Total log bytes sent.
meta
|object
|Meta information about the scope of the query in a human readable format.
miss
|integer
|Number of cache misses.
miss_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered for cache misses.
miss_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_miss Varnish subroutine.
miss_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_miss Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
miss_time
|number
|Total amount of time spent processing cache misses (in seconds).
ngwaf_account_rules_gauge
|integer
|Gauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF rules defined at the account level.
ngwaf_account_workspaces
|integer
|Gauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF workspaces in the account.
ngwaf_bot_analysis_request_count
|integer
|Count of Next-Gen WAF Bot Management requests.
ngwaf_requests_allowed_count
|integer
|Count of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests allowed.
ngwaf_requests_blocked_count
|integer
|Count of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests blocked.
ngwaf_requests_challenged_count
|integer
|Count of Edge WAF requests challenged.
ngwaf_requests_logged_count
|integer
|Count of Edge WAF requests logged.
ngwaf_requests_timeout_count
|integer
|Count of Edge WAF requests timed outcome.
ngwaf_requests_total_count
|integer
|Total number of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests.
ngwaf_requests_unknown_count
|integer
|Count of Edge WAF requests with an unknown outcome.
ngwaf_workspace_rules_gauge
|integer
|Gauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF rules defined in a workspace.
ngwaf_workspace_thresholds_gauge
|integer
|Gauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF thresholds defined in a workspace.
object_size_100k
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 10KB and 100KB in size.
object_size_100m
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 10MB and 100MB in size.
object_size_10k
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 1KB and 10KB in size.
object_size_10m
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 1MB and 10MB in size.
object_size_1g
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 100MB and 1GB in size.
object_size_1k
|integer
|Number of objects served that were under 1KB in size.
object_size_1m
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 100KB and 1MB in size.
object_storage_buckets_count
|integer
|Gauge. The number of Object Storage buckets.
object_storage_bytes_count
|integer
|Gauge. The number of bytes stored in Object Storage.
object_storage_class_a_operations_count
|integer
|A count of the number of Class A Object Storage operations.
object_storage_class_b_operations_count
|integer
|A count of the number of Class B Object Storage operations.
origin_cache_fetch_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes received from origin for cacheable content.
origin_cache_fetch_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes received from an origin for cacheable content.
origin_cache_fetches
|integer
|The total number of completed requests made to backends (origins) that returned cacheable content.
origin_fetch_body_bytes
|integer
|Total request body bytes sent to origin.
origin_fetch_header_bytes
|integer
|Total request header bytes sent to origin.
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from origin.
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from origin.
origin_fetches
|integer
|Number of requests sent to origin.
origin_offload
|number
|Origin Offload measures the ratio of bytes served to end users that were cached by Fastly, over the bytes served to end users, between 0 and 1. ((
edge_resp_body_bytes +
edge_resp_header_bytes) - (
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes +
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes)) / (
edge_resp_body_bytes +
edge_resp_header_bytes).
origin_revalidations
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with a
304 status code in response to an
If-Modified-Since or
If-None-Match request. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using Fastly Image Optimizer or segmented caching this may result in a cache miss.
otfp
|integer
|Number of responses that came from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_deliver_time
|number
|Total amount of time spent delivering a response from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand (in seconds).
otfp_manifests
|integer
|Number of responses that were manifest files from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_time
|number
|Total amount of time spent delivering a response via a shield from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand (in seconds).
pass
|integer
|Number of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached.
pass_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered for cache passes.
pass_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_pass Varnish subroutine.
pass_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_pass Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
pass_time
|number
|Total amount of time spent processing cache passes (in seconds).
pci
|integer
|Number of responses with the PCI flag turned on.
pipe
|integer
|Optional. Pipe operations performed (legacy feature).
pipe_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_pipe Varnish subroutine.
pipe_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_pipe Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
predeliver_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_predeliver Varnish subroutine.
predeliver_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_predeliver Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
prehash_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_prehash Varnish subroutine.
prehash_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_prehash Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
recv_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_recv Varnish subroutine.
recv_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_recv Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
region
|string
|Region for this data point. Only present if the request was made with
group_by=region.
req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received.
req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received.
request_collapse_unusable_count
|integer
|Number of requests that were collapsed and unable to be satisfied by the resulting cache object.
request_collapse_usable_count
|integer
|Number of requests that were collapsed and satisfied by a usable cache object.
request_denied_get_head_body
|integer
|Number of requests where Fastly responded with 400 due to the request being a GET or HEAD request containing a body.
requests
|integer
|Number of requests processed.
resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered (edge_resp_body_bytes + shield_resp_body_bytes).
resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered (edge_resp_header_bytes + shield_resp_header_bytes).
restarts
|integer
|Number of restarts performed.
segblock_origin_fetches
|integer
|Number of
Range requests to origin for segments of resources when using segmented caching.
segblock_shield_fetches
|integer
|Number of
Range requests to a shield for segments of resources when using segmented caching.
shield
|integer
|Number of requests from edge to the shield POP.
shield_cache_fetches
|integer
|The total number of completed requests made to shields that returned cacheable content.
shield_fetch_body_bytes
|integer
|Total request body bytes sent to a shield.
shield_fetch_header_bytes
|integer
|Total request header bytes sent to a shield.
shield_fetch_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total response body bytes sent from a shield to the edge.
shield_fetch_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total response header bytes sent from a shield to the edge.
shield_fetches
|integer
|Number of requests made from one Fastly POP to another, as part of shielding.
shield_hit_requests
|integer
|Number of requests that resulted in a hit at a shield.
shield_hit_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for shield hits.
shield_hit_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered for shield hits.
shield_miss_requests
|integer
|Number of requests that resulted in a miss at a shield.
shield_miss_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for shield misses.
shield_miss_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered for shield misses.
shield_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered via a shield.
shield_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered via a shield.
shield_revalidations
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with a
304 status code, in response to an
If-Modified-Since or
If-None-Match request to a shield. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using segmented caching this may result in a cache miss.
status_1xx
|integer
|Number of "Informational" category status codes delivered.
status_200
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 200 (Success).
status_204
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 204 (No Content).
status_206
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 206 (Partial Content).
status_2xx
|integer
|Number of "Success" status codes delivered.
status_301
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 301 (Moved Permanently).
status_302
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 302 (Found).
status_304
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 304 (Not Modified).
status_3xx
|integer
|Number of "Redirection" codes delivered.
status_400
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 400 (Bad Request).
status_401
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 401 (Unauthorized).
status_403
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 403 (Forbidden).
status_404
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 404 (Not Found).
status_406
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 406 (Not Acceptable).
status_416
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable).
status_429
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 429 (Too Many Requests).
status_499
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 499 (Client Disconnected).
status_4xx
|integer
|Number of "Client Error" codes delivered.
status_500
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 500 (Internal Server Error).
status_501
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 501 (Not Implemented).
status_502
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 502 (Bad Gateway).
status_503
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 503 (Service Unavailable).
status_504
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout).
status_505
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported).
status_530
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 530.
status_5xx
|integer
|Number of "Server Error" codes delivered.
synth
|integer
|Number of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the
synthetic VCL statement).
timestamp
|string
|Timestamp for the start of the time period being reported.
tls
|integer
|Number of requests that were received over TLS.
tls_handshake_sent_bytes
|integer
|Number of bytes transferred during TLS handshake.
tls_v10
|integer
|Number of requests received over TLS 1.0.
tls_v11
|integer
|Number of requests received over TLS 1.1.
tls_v12
|integer
|Number of requests received over TLS 1.2.
tls_v13
|integer
|Number of requests received over TLS 1.3.
uncacheable
|integer
|Number of requests that were designated uncachable.
upgrade
|integer
|Number of requests that resulted in a WebSocket upgrade.
video
|integer
|Number of responses with the video segment or video manifest MIME type (i.e., application/x-mpegurl, application/vnd.apple.mpegurl, application/f4m, application/dash+xml, application/vnd.ms-sstr+xml, ideo/mp2t, audio/aac, video/f4f, video/x-flv, video/mp4, audio/mp4).
websocket_bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Total message content bytes sent to backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_beresp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total message content bytes received from backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_beresp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_conn_time_ms
|integer
|Total duration of passthrough WebSocket connections with end users.
websocket_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total message content bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total message content bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
Metadata model
Meta information about the scope of the query in a human readable format.
from
|string
|An RFC-8339-formatted date and time indicating the inclusive start of the query time range.
group_by
|string
|A comma-separated list of fields used to group and order the results.
limit
|integer
|The maximum number of results to return.
next_cursor
|string
|A string that can be used to request the next page of results, if any.
to
|string
|An RFC-8339-formatted date and time indicating the exclusive end of the query time range.
Data array data model
Metric values for the timestamp field. Note that this dataset is sparse: only the keys with non-zero values will be included in the record.
aia_estimated_time_saved_ms
|integer
|The estimated amount of time saved by responses served from the AI Accelerator semantic cache.
aia_origin_usage_tokens
|integer
|The number of usage tokens reported by the request to the origin from AI Accelerator.
aia_requests
|integer
|Number of requests received by AI Accelerator.
aia_response_usage_tokens
|integer
|The usage tokens associated with the response returned from the AI Accelerator cache.
aia_status_1xx
|integer
|Number of "Informational" category status codes received from AI provider.
aia_status_2xx
|integer
|Number of "Success" status codes received from AI provider.
aia_status_3xx
|integer
|Number of "Redirection" received from AI provider.
aia_status_4xx
|integer
|Number of "Client Error" received from AI provider.
aia_status_5xx
|integer
|Number of "Server Error" received from AI provider.
all_edge_hit_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge for a VCL service.
all_edge_miss_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge for a VCL service.
all_error_requests
|integer
|Number of cache errors for a VCL service.
all_hit_requests
|integer
|Number of cache hits for a VCL service.
all_miss_requests
|integer
|Number of cache misses for a VCL service.
all_pass_requests
|integer
|Number of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached for a VCL service.
all_status_1xx
|integer
|Number of "Informational" category status codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_2xx
|integer
|Number of "Success" status codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_3xx
|integer
|Number of "Redirection" codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_4xx
|integer
|Number of "Client Error" codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_5xx
|integer
|Number of "Server Error" codes delivered for all sources.
all_synth_requests
|integer
|Number of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the
synthetic VCL statement) for a VCL service.
api_discovery_requests_count
|integer
|Number of requests processed by the API Discovery engine.
arc_requests
|integer
|Number of requests received by AI Runtime Control.
attack_blocked_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.
attack_blocked_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.
attack_logged_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.
attack_logged_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.
attack_passed_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.
attack_passed_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.
attack_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.
attack_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.
attack_resp_synth_bytes
|integer
|Total bytes delivered for requests that triggered a WAF rule and returned a synthetic response.
bandwidth
|integer
|Total bytes delivered (
resp_header_bytes +
resp_body_bytes +
bereq_header_bytes +
bereq_body_bytes +
compute_resp_header_bytes +
compute_resp_body_bytes +
compute_bereq_header_bytes +
compute_bereq_body_bytes +
websocket_resp_header_bytes +
websocket_resp_body_bytes +
websocket_bereq_header_bytes +
websocket_bereq_body_bytes +
fanout_resp_header_bytes +
fanout_resp_body_bytes +
fanout_bereq_header_bytes +
fanout_bereq_body_bytes).
bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes sent to origin.
bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to origin.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_checked
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens checked.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_disabled
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens not checked because the feature was disabled.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_failed
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens that failed validation.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_issued
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens issued. For example, issuing a challenge-complete token after a series of CAPTCHA challenges ending in success.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_passed
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens that passed validation.
bot_challenge_starts
|integer
|The number of challenge-start tokens created.
bot_challenges_failed
|integer
|The number of failed challenge solutions processed. For example, an incorrect CAPTCHA solution.
bot_challenges_issued
|integer
|The number of challenges issued. For example, the issuance of a CAPTCHA challenge.
bot_challenges_pats_issued
|integer
|Number of Private Access Token challenges issued.
bot_challenges_pats_succeeded
|integer
|Number of successful Private Access Token challenge solutions processed.
bot_challenges_succeeded
|integer
|The number of successful challenge solutions processed. For example, a correct CAPTCHA solution.
bot_edge_requests_accessibility_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where an accessibility bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_ai_crawler_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where an AI crawler was detected.
bot_edge_requests_ai_fetcher_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where an AI fetcher was detected.
bot_edge_requests_analyzed_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where bot detection analysis was performed.
bot_edge_requests_content_fetcher_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a content fetcher was detected.
bot_edge_requests_detected_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_headless_count
|integer
|Number of edge requests where a headless bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_monitoring_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a monitoring and site tool was detected.
bot_edge_requests_online_marketing_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where an online marketing bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_page_preview_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a page preview bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_platform_integrations_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a platform integration was detected.
bot_edge_requests_research_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a research bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_search_engine_crawler_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a search engine crawler was detected.
bot_edge_requests_search_engine_optimization_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a search engine optimization bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_security_tools_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a security tool was detected.
bot_edge_requests_verified_count
|integer
|Count of edge requests where a verified bot was detected.
bot_requests_total_count
|integer
|Total number of Bot Management requests across all deployments.
compute_bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes sent to backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_bereqs
|integer
|Number of backend requests started.
compute_beresp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_beresp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_cache_operations_count
|integer
|Number of cache operations executed by the Compute platform.
compute_execution_time_ms
|number
|The amount of active CPU time used to process your requests (in milliseconds).
compute_handoff
|integer
|The number of times Compute has handed off a request to the Fanout proxy or WebSocket proxy.
compute_platform_internal_error
|integer
|Fatal errors caused by internal errors in Fastly’s Compute platform.
compute_platform_invalid_request_error
|integer
|Fatal errors caused by unprocessable requests to the service, such as requests with malformed CDN-Loop headers or invalid purge credentials.
compute_ram_used
|integer
|The amount of RAM used for your service by Fastly (in bytes).
compute_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received by the Compute platform.
compute_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received by the Compute platform.
compute_request_time_billed_ms
|number
|The total amount of request processing time you will be billed for, measured in 50 millisecond increments.
compute_request_time_ms
|number
|The total, actual amount of time used to process your requests, including active CPU time (in milliseconds).
compute_requests
|integer
|The total number of requests that were received for your service by Fastly.
compute_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes sent from Compute to end user.
compute_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent from Compute to end user.
compute_resp_status_103
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 103 (Early Hints) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_1xx
|integer
|Number of "Informational" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_200
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 200 (Success) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_204
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 204 (No Content) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_206
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 206 (Partial Content) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_2xx
|integer
|Number of "Success" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_301
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_302
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 302 (Found) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_304
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 304 (Not Modified) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_3xx
|integer
|Number of "Redirection" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_400
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 400 (Bad Request) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_401
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 401 (Unauthorized) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_403
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 403 (Forbidden) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_404
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 404 (Not Found) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_416
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_429
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_4xx
|integer
|Number of "Client Error" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_500
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_501
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 501 (Not Implemented) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_502
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_503
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_504
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_505
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_530
|integer
|Number of responses delivered with status code 530 by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_5xx
|integer
|Number of "Server Error" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_sandboxes
|integer
|Number of WebAssembly (Wasm) sandboxes created.
compute_service_bereq_5xx_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin returned a 5xx status code.
compute_service_bereq_conn_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed at the TCP connection level. Sum of
compute_service_bereq_conn_timeout_error,
compute_service_bereq_conn_refused_error, and
compute_service_bereq_conn_other_error.
compute_service_bereq_conn_other_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a connection error not classified as a timeout or refusal.
compute_service_bereq_conn_refused_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin actively refused the connection.
compute_service_bereq_conn_timeout_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the connection to the origin timed out before being established.
compute_service_bereq_dns_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed during DNS resolution.
compute_service_bereq_error
|integer
|Number of backend request errors, including timeouts.
compute_service_bereq_http_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed at the HTTP protocol level. Sum of
compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v1_error,
compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v2_error,
compute_service_bereq_http_incomplete_error,
compute_service_bereq_http_timeout_error, and
compute_service_bereq_http_other_error.
compute_service_bereq_http_incomplete_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin sent an incomplete HTTP response.
compute_service_bereq_http_other_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP-level error not classified in any category.
compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v1_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP/1.x protocol violation after the request was transmitted.
compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v2_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP/2 protocol error, typically a
RST_STREAM or
GO_AWAY from the origin.
compute_service_bereq_http_timeout_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin did not respond within the configured timeout period.
compute_service_bereq_other_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an error not classified into the DNS, connection, TLS, or HTTP categories.
compute_service_bereq_tls_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed during the TLS handshake or session with the origin. Sum of
compute_service_bereq_tls_server_cert_error and
compute_service_bereq_tls_other_error.
compute_service_bereq_tls_other_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a TLS error not classified as a certificate error.
compute_service_bereq_tls_server_cert_error
|integer
|Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a TLS certificate validation error (e.g., expired, untrusted CA, hostname mismatch).
compute_service_chain_error
|integer
|Fatal errors caused by the service path exceeding hop or service limits, or where a forwarding loop is detected via CDN-Loop headers.
compute_service_limits_error
|integer
|Non-fatal errors caused by attempts to exceed defined operational limits, such as simultaneous backend requests or cache transactions.
compute_service_memory_exceeded_error
|integer
|Number of times a guest exceeded its heap limit.
compute_service_resource_limits_error
|integer
|Aggregate of fatal errors caused by exceeding allocated resource limits, specifically runtime duration, vCPU usage, and heap memory limits.
compute_service_runtime_error
|integer
|Fatal errors caused by service logic faults, including stack overflows, unreachable code traps, illegal memory access, or attempts to send multiple responses.
compute_service_timeout_error
|integer
|Fatal errors caused by exceeding the per-request runtime limit.
compute_service_vcpu_exceeded_error
|integer
|Fatal errors caused by exceeding the per-request vCPU time limit.
csp_pages_gauge
|integer
|Gauge. The number of pages monitored by Content Security Policy.
datacenter
|string
|Datacenter for this data point. Only present if the request was made with
group_by=datacenter.
ddos_action_blackhole
|integer
|The number of times the blackhole action was taken. The blackhole action quietly closes a TCP connection without sending a reset. The blackhole action quietly closes a TCP connection without notifying its peer (all TCP state is dropped).
ddos_action_close
|integer
|The number of times the close action was taken. The close action aborts the connection as soon as possible. The close action takes effect either right after accept, right after the client hello, or right after the response was sent.
ddos_action_downgrade
|integer
|The number of times the downgrade action was taken. The downgrade action restricts the client to http1.
ddos_action_downgraded_connections
|integer
|The number of connections the downgrade action was applied to. The downgrade action restricts the connection to http1.
ddos_action_limit_streams_connections
|integer
|For HTTP/2, the number of connections the limit-streams action was applied to. The limit-streams action caps the allowed number of concurrent streams in a connection.
ddos_action_limit_streams_requests
|integer
|For HTTP/2, the number of requests made on a connection for which the limit-streams action was taken. The limit-streams action caps the allowed number of concurrent streams in a connection.
ddos_action_tarpit
|integer
|The number of times the tarpit action was taken. The tarpit action delays writing the response to the client.
ddos_action_tarpit_accept
|integer
|The number of times the tarpit-accept action was taken. The tarpit-accept action adds a delay when accepting future connections.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_checked
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens checked while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_failed
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens that failed validation while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_issued
|integer
|Number of challenge-complete tokens issued as a result of a DDoS action. For example, issuing a challenge-complete token after a series of CAPTCHA challenges ending in success.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_passed
|integer
|The number of challenge-complete tokens that passed validation while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenge_starts
|integer
|The number of challenge-start tokens created while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenges_failed
|integer
|Number of failed challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action. For example, an incorrect CAPTCHA solution.
ddos_challenges_issued
|integer
|Number of challenges issued from a DDoS action.
ddos_challenges_pats_issued
|integer
|Number of Private Access Token challenges issued as a result of a DDoS action.
ddos_challenges_pats_succeeded
|integer
|Number of successful Private Access Token challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action.
ddos_challenges_succeeded
|integer
|Number of successful challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action. For example, a correct CAPTCHA solution.
ddos_protection_requests_allow_count
|integer
|Number of requests analyzed for DDoS attacks against a customer origin or service, but with no DDoS detected.
ddos_protection_requests_detect_count
|integer
|Number of requests classified as a DDoS attack against a customer origin or service.
ddos_protection_requests_mitigate_count
|integer
|Number of requests classified as a DDoS attack against a customer origin or service that were mitigated by the Fastly platform.
deliver_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_deliver Varnish subroutine.
deliver_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_deliver Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
dns_billable_responses_count
|integer
|Number of billable DNS responses (e.g., A, CNAME).
dns_nonbillable_responses_count
|integer
|Number of non-billable DNS responses (e.g., NODATA, NXDOMAIN).
edge_hit_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge.
edge_hit_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for edge hits.
edge_hit_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered for edge hits.
edge_miss_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge.
edge_miss_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for edge misses.
edge_miss_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered for edge misses.
edge_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly.
edge_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
edge_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
error_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_error Varnish subroutine.
error_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_error Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
errors
|integer
|Number of cache errors.
fanout_bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body or message content bytes sent to backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_beresp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body or message content bytes received from backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_beresp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_conn_time_ms
|integer
|Total duration of Fanout connections with end users.
fanout_recv_publishes
|integer
|Total published messages received from the publish API endpoint.
fanout_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body or message content bytes received from end users over Fanout connections.
fanout_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from end users over Fanout connections.
fanout_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body or message content bytes sent to end users over Fanout connections, excluding published message content.
fanout_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to end users over Fanout connections.
fanout_send_publishes
|integer
|Total published messages sent to end users.
fetch_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_fetch Varnish subroutine.
fetch_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_fetch Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hash_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_hash Varnish subroutine.
hash_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_hash Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hit_ratio
|number
|Ratio of cache hits to cache misses (between 0 and 1).
hit_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered for cache hits.
hit_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_hit Varnish subroutine.
hit_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_hit Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hits
|integer
|Number of cache hits.
hits_time
|number
|Total amount of time spent processing cache hits (in seconds).
http2
|integer
|Number of requests received over HTTP/2.
http3
|integer
|Number of requests received over HTTP/3.
imgopto
|integer
|Number of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. If the service receives 10 requests for an image, this stat will be 10 regardless of how many times the image was transformed.
imgopto_avif_count
|integer
|Count of AVIF images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_compute_requests
|integer
|The number of Image Optimizer requests made from Compute services.
imgopto_gif_count
|integer
|Count of GIF images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_input_image_bytes
|integer
|The total image bytes that would have been delivered if the images had not been transformed by the Fastly Image Optimizer. Bytes are counted once per client request. Byte counts exclude shield traffic and requests where Fastly Image Optimizer proxied a request without attempting to transform it (e.g., file types that are not supported by Image Optimizer).
imgopto_jpeg_count
|integer
|Count of JPEG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_jpegxl_count
|integer
|Count of JPEGXL images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_mp4_count
|integer
|Count of MP4s delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_output_image_bytes
|integer
|The total image bytes delivered that have been transformed by the Fastly Image Optimizer. Bytes are counted once per client request. Byte counts exclude shield traffic and requests where Fastly Image Optimizer proxied a request without attempting to transform it (e.g., file types that are not supported by Image Optimizer).
imgopto_png_count
|integer
|Count of PNG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service, including shield traffic.
imgopto_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service, including shield traffic.
imgopto_shield
|integer
|Number of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service via a shield.
imgopto_shield_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_shield_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_svg_count
|integer
|Count of SVG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_transforms
|integer
|Number of transforms performed by the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_webp_count
|integer
|Count of WebP images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgvideo
|integer
|Number of video responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_frames
|integer
|Number of video frames that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.
imgvideo_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield
|integer
|Number of video responses delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield_frames
|integer
|Number of video frames delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.
imgvideo_shield_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
ipv6
|integer
|Number of requests that were received over IPv6.
kv_store_class_a_operations
|integer
|The total number of class a operations for the KV store.
kv_store_class_b_operations
|integer
|The total number of class b operations for the KV store.
log
|integer
|Number of log lines sent.
log_bytes
|integer
|Total log bytes sent.
miss
|integer
|Number of cache misses.
miss_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered for cache misses.
miss_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_miss Varnish subroutine.
miss_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_miss Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
miss_time
|number
|Total amount of time spent processing cache misses (in seconds).
ngwaf_account_rules_gauge
|integer
|Gauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF rules defined at the account level.
ngwaf_account_workspaces
|integer
|Gauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF workspaces in the account.
ngwaf_bot_analysis_request_count
|integer
|Count of Next-Gen WAF Bot Management requests.
ngwaf_requests_allowed_count
|integer
|Count of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests allowed.
ngwaf_requests_blocked_count
|integer
|Count of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests blocked.
ngwaf_requests_challenged_count
|integer
|Count of Edge WAF requests challenged.
ngwaf_requests_logged_count
|integer
|Count of Edge WAF requests logged.
ngwaf_requests_timeout_count
|integer
|Count of Edge WAF requests timed outcome.
ngwaf_requests_total_count
|integer
|Total number of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests.
ngwaf_requests_unknown_count
|integer
|Count of Edge WAF requests with an unknown outcome.
ngwaf_workspace_rules_gauge
|integer
|Gauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF rules defined in a workspace.
ngwaf_workspace_thresholds_gauge
|integer
|Gauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF thresholds defined in a workspace.
object_size_100k
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 10KB and 100KB in size.
object_size_100m
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 10MB and 100MB in size.
object_size_10k
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 1KB and 10KB in size.
object_size_10m
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 1MB and 10MB in size.
object_size_1g
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 100MB and 1GB in size.
object_size_1k
|integer
|Number of objects served that were under 1KB in size.
object_size_1m
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 100KB and 1MB in size.
object_storage_buckets_count
|integer
|Gauge. The number of Object Storage buckets.
object_storage_bytes_count
|integer
|Gauge. The number of bytes stored in Object Storage.
object_storage_class_a_operations_count
|integer
|A count of the number of Class A Object Storage operations.
object_storage_class_b_operations_count
|integer
|A count of the number of Class B Object Storage operations.
origin_cache_fetch_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes received from origin for cacheable content.
origin_cache_fetch_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes received from an origin for cacheable content.
origin_cache_fetches
|integer
|The total number of completed requests made to backends (origins) that returned cacheable content.
origin_fetch_body_bytes
|integer
|Total request body bytes sent to origin.
origin_fetch_header_bytes
|integer
|Total request header bytes sent to origin.
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from origin.
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from origin.
origin_fetches
|integer
|Number of requests sent to origin.
origin_offload
|number
|Origin Offload measures the ratio of bytes served to end users that were cached by Fastly, over the bytes served to end users, between 0 and 1. ((
edge_resp_body_bytes +
edge_resp_header_bytes) - (
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes +
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes)) / (
edge_resp_body_bytes +
edge_resp_header_bytes).
origin_revalidations
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with a
304 status code in response to an
If-Modified-Since or
If-None-Match request. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using Fastly Image Optimizer or segmented caching this may result in a cache miss.
otfp
|integer
|Number of responses that came from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_deliver_time
|number
|Total amount of time spent delivering a response from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand (in seconds).
otfp_manifests
|integer
|Number of responses that were manifest files from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_time
|number
|Total amount of time spent delivering a response via a shield from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand (in seconds).
pass
|integer
|Number of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached.
pass_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered for cache passes.
pass_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_pass Varnish subroutine.
pass_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_pass Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
pass_time
|number
|Total amount of time spent processing cache passes (in seconds).
pci
|integer
|Number of responses with the PCI flag turned on.
pipe
|integer
|Optional. Pipe operations performed (legacy feature).
pipe_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_pipe Varnish subroutine.
pipe_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_pipe Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
predeliver_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_predeliver Varnish subroutine.
predeliver_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_predeliver Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
prehash_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_prehash Varnish subroutine.
prehash_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_prehash Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
recv_sub_count
|integer
|Number of executions of the
vcl_recv Varnish subroutine.
recv_sub_time
|number
|Time spent inside the
vcl_recv Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
region
|string
|Region for this data point. Only present if the request was made with
group_by=region.
req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received.
req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received.
request_collapse_unusable_count
|integer
|Number of requests that were collapsed and unable to be satisfied by the resulting cache object.
request_collapse_usable_count
|integer
|Number of requests that were collapsed and satisfied by a usable cache object.
request_denied_get_head_body
|integer
|Number of requests where Fastly responded with 400 due to the request being a GET or HEAD request containing a body.
requests
|integer
|Number of requests processed.
resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered (edge_resp_body_bytes + shield_resp_body_bytes).
resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered (edge_resp_header_bytes + shield_resp_header_bytes).
restarts
|integer
|Number of restarts performed.
segblock_origin_fetches
|integer
|Number of
Range requests to origin for segments of resources when using segmented caching.
segblock_shield_fetches
|integer
|Number of
Range requests to a shield for segments of resources when using segmented caching.
shield
|integer
|Number of requests from edge to the shield POP.
shield_cache_fetches
|integer
|The total number of completed requests made to shields that returned cacheable content.
shield_fetch_body_bytes
|integer
|Total request body bytes sent to a shield.
shield_fetch_header_bytes
|integer
|Total request header bytes sent to a shield.
shield_fetch_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total response body bytes sent from a shield to the edge.
shield_fetch_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total response header bytes sent from a shield to the edge.
shield_fetches
|integer
|Number of requests made from one Fastly POP to another, as part of shielding.
shield_hit_requests
|integer
|Number of requests that resulted in a hit at a shield.
shield_hit_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for shield hits.
shield_hit_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered for shield hits.
shield_miss_requests
|integer
|Number of requests that resulted in a miss at a shield.
shield_miss_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for shield misses.
shield_miss_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered for shield misses.
shield_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes delivered via a shield.
shield_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes delivered via a shield.
shield_revalidations
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with a
304 status code, in response to an
If-Modified-Since or
If-None-Match request to a shield. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using segmented caching this may result in a cache miss.
status_1xx
|integer
|Number of "Informational" category status codes delivered.
status_200
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 200 (Success).
status_204
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 204 (No Content).
status_206
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 206 (Partial Content).
status_2xx
|integer
|Number of "Success" status codes delivered.
status_301
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 301 (Moved Permanently).
status_302
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 302 (Found).
status_304
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 304 (Not Modified).
status_3xx
|integer
|Number of "Redirection" codes delivered.
status_400
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 400 (Bad Request).
status_401
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 401 (Unauthorized).
status_403
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 403 (Forbidden).
status_404
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 404 (Not Found).
status_406
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 406 (Not Acceptable).
status_416
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable).
status_429
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 429 (Too Many Requests).
status_499
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 499 (Client Disconnected).
status_4xx
|integer
|Number of "Client Error" codes delivered.
status_500
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 500 (Internal Server Error).
status_501
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 501 (Not Implemented).
status_502
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 502 (Bad Gateway).
status_503
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 503 (Service Unavailable).
status_504
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout).
status_505
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported).
status_530
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 530.
status_5xx
|integer
|Number of "Server Error" codes delivered.
synth
|integer
|Number of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the
synthetic VCL statement).
timestamp
|string
|Timestamp for the start of the time period being reported.
tls
|integer
|Number of requests that were received over TLS.
tls_handshake_sent_bytes
|integer
|Number of bytes transferred during TLS handshake.
tls_v10
|integer
|Number of requests received over TLS 1.0.
tls_v11
|integer
|Number of requests received over TLS 1.1.
tls_v12
|integer
|Number of requests received over TLS 1.2.
tls_v13
|integer
|Number of requests received over TLS 1.3.
uncacheable
|integer
|Number of requests that were designated uncachable.
upgrade
|integer
|Number of requests that resulted in a WebSocket upgrade.
video
|integer
|Number of responses with the video segment or video manifest MIME type (i.e., application/x-mpegurl, application/vnd.apple.mpegurl, application/f4m, application/dash+xml, application/vnd.ms-sstr+xml, ideo/mp2t, audio/aac, video/f4f, video/x-flv, video/mp4, audio/mp4).
websocket_bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Total message content bytes sent to backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_beresp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total message content bytes received from backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_beresp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_conn_time_ms
|integer
|Total duration of passthrough WebSocket connections with end users.
websocket_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total message content bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total message content bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
Endpoints
GET/metrics/v2/platform/entities/
entity_id/
granularity