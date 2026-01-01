Platform Metrics

aia_estimated_time_saved_ms integer The estimated amount of time saved by responses served from the AI Accelerator semantic cache.

aia_origin_usage_tokens integer The number of usage tokens reported by the request to the origin from AI Accelerator.

aia_requests integer Number of requests received by AI Accelerator.

aia_response_usage_tokens integer The usage tokens associated with the response returned from the AI Accelerator cache.

aia_status_1xx integer Number of "Informational" category status codes received from AI provider.

aia_status_2xx integer Number of "Success" status codes received from AI provider.

aia_status_3xx integer Number of "Redirection" received from AI provider.

aia_status_4xx integer Number of "Client Error" received from AI provider.

aia_status_5xx integer Number of "Server Error" received from AI provider.

all_edge_hit_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge for a VCL service.

all_edge_miss_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge for a VCL service.

all_error_requests integer Number of cache errors for a VCL service.

all_hit_requests integer Number of cache hits for a VCL service.

all_miss_requests integer Number of cache misses for a VCL service.

all_pass_requests integer Number of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached for a VCL service.

all_status_1xx integer Number of "Informational" category status codes delivered for all sources.

all_status_2xx integer Number of "Success" status codes delivered for all sources.

all_status_3xx integer Number of "Redirection" codes delivered for all sources.

all_status_4xx integer Number of "Client Error" codes delivered for all sources.

all_status_5xx integer Number of "Server Error" codes delivered for all sources.

all_synth_requests integer Number of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the synthetic VCL statement) for a VCL service.

api_discovery_requests_count integer Number of requests processed by the API Discovery engine.

arc_requests integer Number of requests received by AI Runtime Control.

attack_blocked_req_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.

attack_blocked_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.

attack_logged_req_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.

attack_logged_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.

attack_passed_req_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.

attack_passed_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.

attack_req_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.

attack_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.

attack_resp_synth_bytes integer Total bytes delivered for requests that triggered a WAF rule and returned a synthetic response.

bandwidth integer Total bytes delivered ( resp_header_bytes + resp_body_bytes + bereq_header_bytes + bereq_body_bytes + compute_resp_header_bytes + compute_resp_body_bytes + compute_bereq_header_bytes + compute_bereq_body_bytes + websocket_resp_header_bytes + websocket_resp_body_bytes + websocket_bereq_header_bytes + websocket_bereq_body_bytes + fanout_resp_header_bytes + fanout_resp_body_bytes + fanout_bereq_header_bytes + fanout_bereq_body_bytes ).

bereq_body_bytes integer Total body bytes sent to origin.

bereq_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to origin.

bot_challenge_complete_tokens_checked integer The number of challenge-complete tokens checked.

bot_challenge_complete_tokens_disabled integer The number of challenge-complete tokens not checked because the feature was disabled.

bot_challenge_complete_tokens_failed integer The number of challenge-complete tokens that failed validation.

bot_challenge_complete_tokens_issued integer The number of challenge-complete tokens issued. For example, issuing a challenge-complete token after a series of CAPTCHA challenges ending in success.

bot_challenge_complete_tokens_passed integer The number of challenge-complete tokens that passed validation.

bot_challenge_starts integer The number of challenge-start tokens created.

bot_challenges_failed integer The number of failed challenge solutions processed. For example, an incorrect CAPTCHA solution.

bot_challenges_issued integer The number of challenges issued. For example, the issuance of a CAPTCHA challenge.

bot_challenges_pats_issued integer Number of Private Access Token challenges issued.

bot_challenges_pats_succeeded integer Number of successful Private Access Token challenge solutions processed.

bot_challenges_succeeded integer The number of successful challenge solutions processed. For example, a correct CAPTCHA solution.

bot_edge_requests_accessibility_count integer Count of edge requests where an accessibility bot was detected.

bot_edge_requests_ai_crawler_count integer Count of edge requests where an AI crawler was detected.

bot_edge_requests_ai_fetcher_count integer Count of edge requests where an AI fetcher was detected.

bot_edge_requests_analyzed_count integer Count of edge requests where bot detection analysis was performed.

bot_edge_requests_content_fetcher_count integer Count of edge requests where a content fetcher was detected.

bot_edge_requests_detected_count integer Count of edge requests where a bot was detected.

bot_edge_requests_headless_count integer Number of edge requests where a headless bot was detected.

bot_edge_requests_monitoring_count integer Count of edge requests where a monitoring and site tool was detected.

bot_edge_requests_online_marketing_count integer Count of edge requests where an online marketing bot was detected.

bot_edge_requests_page_preview_count integer Count of edge requests where a page preview bot was detected.

bot_edge_requests_platform_integrations_count integer Count of edge requests where a platform integration was detected.

bot_edge_requests_research_count integer Count of edge requests where a research bot was detected.

bot_edge_requests_search_engine_crawler_count integer Count of edge requests where a search engine crawler was detected.

bot_edge_requests_search_engine_optimization_count integer Count of edge requests where a search engine optimization bot was detected.

bot_edge_requests_verified_count integer Count of edge requests where a verified bot was detected.

bot_requests_total_count integer Total number of Bot Management requests across all deployments.

compute_bereq_body_bytes integer Total body bytes sent to backends (origins) by the Compute platform.

compute_bereq_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to backends (origins) by the Compute platform.

compute_bereqs integer Number of backend requests started.

compute_beresp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received from backends (origins) by the Compute platform.

compute_beresp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from backends (origins) by the Compute platform.

compute_cache_operations_count integer Number of cache operations executed by the Compute platform.

compute_execution_time_ms number The amount of active CPU time used to process your requests (in milliseconds).

compute_handoff integer The number of times Compute has handed off a request to the Fanout proxy or WebSocket proxy.

compute_platform_internal_error integer Fatal errors caused by internal errors in Fastly’s Compute platform.

compute_platform_invalid_request_error integer Fatal errors caused by unprocessable requests to the service, such as requests with malformed CDN-Loop headers or invalid purge credentials.

compute_ram_used integer The amount of RAM used for your service by Fastly (in bytes).

compute_req_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received by the Compute platform.

compute_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received by the Compute platform.

compute_request_time_billed_ms number The total amount of request processing time you will be billed for, measured in 50 millisecond increments.

compute_request_time_ms number The total, actual amount of time used to process your requests, including active CPU time (in milliseconds).

compute_requests integer The total number of requests that were received for your service by Fastly.

compute_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes sent from Compute to end user.

compute_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent from Compute to end user.

compute_resp_status_103 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 103 (Early Hints) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_1xx integer Number of "Informational" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_200 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 200 (Success) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_204 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 204 (No Content) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_206 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 206 (Partial Content) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_2xx integer Number of "Success" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_301 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_302 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 302 (Found) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_304 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 304 (Not Modified) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_3xx integer Number of "Redirection" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_400 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 400 (Bad Request) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_401 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 401 (Unauthorized) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_403 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 403 (Forbidden) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_404 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 404 (Not Found) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_416 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_429 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_4xx integer Number of "Client Error" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_500 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_501 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 501 (Not Implemented) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_502 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_503 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_504 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_505 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_530 integer Number of responses delivered with status code 530 by the Compute platform.

compute_resp_status_5xx integer Number of "Server Error" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.

compute_sandboxes integer Number of WebAssembly (Wasm) sandboxes created.

compute_service_bereq_5xx_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin returned a 5xx status code.

compute_service_bereq_conn_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed at the TCP connection level. Sum of compute_service_bereq_conn_timeout_error , compute_service_bereq_conn_refused_error , and compute_service_bereq_conn_other_error .

compute_service_bereq_conn_other_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a connection error not classified as a timeout or refusal.

compute_service_bereq_conn_refused_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin actively refused the connection.

compute_service_bereq_conn_timeout_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the connection to the origin timed out before being established.

compute_service_bereq_dns_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed during DNS resolution.

compute_service_bereq_error integer Number of backend request errors, including timeouts.

compute_service_bereq_http_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed at the HTTP protocol level. Sum of compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v1_error , compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v2_error , compute_service_bereq_http_incomplete_error , compute_service_bereq_http_timeout_error , and compute_service_bereq_http_other_error .

compute_service_bereq_http_incomplete_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin sent an incomplete HTTP response.

compute_service_bereq_http_other_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP-level error not classified in any category.

compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v1_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP/1.x protocol violation after the request was transmitted.

compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v2_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP/2 protocol error, typically a RST_STREAM or GO_AWAY from the origin.

compute_service_bereq_http_timeout_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin did not respond within the configured timeout period.

compute_service_bereq_other_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an error not classified into the DNS, connection, TLS, or HTTP categories.

compute_service_bereq_tls_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed during the TLS handshake or session with the origin. Sum of compute_service_bereq_tls_server_cert_error and compute_service_bereq_tls_other_error .

compute_service_bereq_tls_other_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a TLS error not classified as a certificate error.

compute_service_bereq_tls_server_cert_error integer Number of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a TLS certificate validation error (e.g., expired, untrusted CA, hostname mismatch).

compute_service_chain_error integer Fatal errors caused by the service path exceeding hop or service limits, or where a forwarding loop is detected via CDN-Loop headers.

compute_service_limits_error integer Non-fatal errors caused by attempts to exceed defined operational limits, such as simultaneous backend requests or cache transactions.

compute_service_memory_exceeded_error integer Number of times a guest exceeded its heap limit.

compute_service_resource_limits_error integer Aggregate of fatal errors caused by exceeding allocated resource limits, specifically runtime duration, vCPU usage, and heap memory limits.

compute_service_runtime_error integer Fatal errors caused by service logic faults, including stack overflows, unreachable code traps, illegal memory access, or attempts to send multiple responses.

compute_service_timeout_error integer Fatal errors caused by exceeding the per-request runtime limit.

compute_service_vcpu_exceeded_error integer Fatal errors caused by exceeding the per-request vCPU time limit.

csp_pages_gauge integer Gauge. The number of pages monitored by Content Security Policy.

datacenter string Datacenter for this data point. Only present if the request was made with group_by=datacenter .

ddos_action_blackhole integer The number of times the blackhole action was taken. The blackhole action quietly closes a TCP connection without sending a reset. The blackhole action quietly closes a TCP connection without notifying its peer (all TCP state is dropped).

ddos_action_close integer The number of times the close action was taken. The close action aborts the connection as soon as possible. The close action takes effect either right after accept, right after the client hello, or right after the response was sent.

ddos_action_downgrade integer The number of times the downgrade action was taken. The downgrade action restricts the client to http1.

ddos_action_downgraded_connections integer The number of connections the downgrade action was applied to. The downgrade action restricts the connection to http1.

ddos_action_limit_streams_connections integer For HTTP/2, the number of connections the limit-streams action was applied to. The limit-streams action caps the allowed number of concurrent streams in a connection.

ddos_action_limit_streams_requests integer For HTTP/2, the number of requests made on a connection for which the limit-streams action was taken. The limit-streams action caps the allowed number of concurrent streams in a connection.

ddos_action_tarpit integer The number of times the tarpit action was taken. The tarpit action delays writing the response to the client.

ddos_action_tarpit_accept integer The number of times the tarpit-accept action was taken. The tarpit-accept action adds a delay when accepting future connections.

ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_checked integer The number of challenge-complete tokens checked while enforcing DDoS protection rules.

ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_failed integer The number of challenge-complete tokens that failed validation while enforcing DDoS protection rules.

ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_issued integer Number of challenge-complete tokens issued as a result of a DDoS action. For example, issuing a challenge-complete token after a series of CAPTCHA challenges ending in success.

ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_passed integer The number of challenge-complete tokens that passed validation while enforcing DDoS protection rules.

ddos_challenge_starts integer The number of challenge-start tokens created while enforcing DDoS protection rules.

ddos_challenges_failed integer Number of failed challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action. For example, an incorrect CAPTCHA solution.

ddos_challenges_issued integer Number of challenges issued from a DDoS action.

ddos_challenges_pats_issued integer Number of Private Access Token challenges issued as a result of a DDoS action.

ddos_challenges_pats_succeeded integer Number of successful Private Access Token challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action.

ddos_challenges_succeeded integer Number of successful challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action. For example, a correct CAPTCHA solution.

ddos_protection_requests_allow_count integer Number of requests analyzed for DDoS attacks against a customer origin or service, but with no DDoS detected.

ddos_protection_requests_detect_count integer Number of requests classified as a DDoS attack against a customer origin or service.

ddos_protection_requests_mitigate_count integer Number of requests classified as a DDoS attack against a customer origin or service that were mitigated by the Fastly platform.

deliver_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_deliver Varnish subroutine.

deliver_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_deliver Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

dns_billable_responses_count integer Number of billable DNS responses (e.g., A, CNAME).

dns_nonbillable_responses_count integer Number of non-billable DNS responses (e.g., NODATA, NXDOMAIN).

edge_hit_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge.

edge_hit_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for edge hits.

edge_hit_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered for edge hits.

edge_miss_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge.

edge_miss_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for edge misses.

edge_miss_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered for edge misses.

edge_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly.

edge_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.

edge_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.

error_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_error Varnish subroutine.

error_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_error Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

errors integer Number of cache errors.

fanout_bereq_body_bytes integer Total body or message content bytes sent to backends over Fanout connections.

fanout_bereq_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to backends over Fanout connections.

fanout_beresp_body_bytes integer Total body or message content bytes received from backends over Fanout connections.

fanout_beresp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from backends over Fanout connections.

fanout_conn_time_ms integer Total duration of Fanout connections with end users.

fanout_recv_publishes integer Total published messages received from the publish API endpoint.

fanout_req_body_bytes integer Total body or message content bytes received from end users over Fanout connections.

fanout_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from end users over Fanout connections.

fanout_resp_body_bytes integer Total body or message content bytes sent to end users over Fanout connections, excluding published message content.

fanout_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to end users over Fanout connections.

fanout_send_publishes integer Total published messages sent to end users.

fetch_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_fetch Varnish subroutine.

fetch_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_fetch Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

hash_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_hash Varnish subroutine.

hash_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_hash Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

hit_ratio number Ratio of cache hits to cache misses (between 0 and 1).

hit_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered for cache hits.

hit_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_hit Varnish subroutine.

hit_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_hit Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

hits integer Number of cache hits.

hits_time number Total amount of time spent processing cache hits (in seconds).

http2 integer Number of requests received over HTTP/2.

http3 integer Number of requests received over HTTP/3.

imgopto integer Number of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. If the service receives 10 requests for an image, this stat will be 10 regardless of how many times the image was transformed.

imgopto_avif_count integer Count of AVIF images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.

imgopto_compute_requests integer The number of Image Optimizer requests made from Compute services.

imgopto_gif_count integer Count of GIF images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.

imgopto_input_image_bytes integer The total image bytes that would have been delivered if the images had not been transformed by the Fastly Image Optimizer. Bytes are counted once per client request. Byte counts exclude shield traffic and requests where Fastly Image Optimizer proxied a request without attempting to transform it (e.g., file types that are not supported by Image Optimizer).

imgopto_jpeg_count integer Count of JPEG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.

imgopto_jpegxl_count integer Count of JPEGXL images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.

imgopto_mp4_count integer Count of MP4s delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.

imgopto_output_image_bytes integer The total image bytes delivered that have been transformed by the Fastly Image Optimizer. Bytes are counted once per client request. Byte counts exclude shield traffic and requests where Fastly Image Optimizer proxied a request without attempting to transform it (e.g., file types that are not supported by Image Optimizer).

imgopto_png_count integer Count of PNG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.

imgopto_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service, including shield traffic.

imgopto_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service, including shield traffic.

imgopto_shield integer Number of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service via a shield.

imgopto_shield_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgopto_shield_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgopto_svg_count integer Count of SVG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.

imgopto_transforms integer Number of transforms performed by the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgopto_webp_count integer Count of WebP images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.

imgvideo integer Number of video responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_frames integer Number of video frames that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.

imgvideo_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_shield integer Number of video responses delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_shield_frames integer Number of video frames delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.

imgvideo_shield_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_shield_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

ipv6 integer Number of requests that were received over IPv6.

kv_store_class_a_operations integer The total number of class a operations for the KV store.

kv_store_class_b_operations integer The total number of class b operations for the KV store.

log integer Number of log lines sent.

log_bytes integer Total log bytes sent.

miss integer Number of cache misses.

miss_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered for cache misses.

miss_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_miss Varnish subroutine.

miss_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_miss Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

miss_time number Total amount of time spent processing cache misses (in seconds).

ngwaf_account_rules_gauge integer Gauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF rules defined at the account level.

ngwaf_account_workspaces integer Gauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF workspaces in the account.

ngwaf_bot_analysis_request_count integer Count of Next-Gen WAF Bot Management requests.

ngwaf_requests_allowed_count integer Count of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests allowed.

ngwaf_requests_blocked_count integer Count of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests blocked.

ngwaf_requests_challenged_count integer Count of Edge WAF requests challenged.

ngwaf_requests_logged_count integer Count of Edge WAF requests logged.

ngwaf_requests_timeout_count integer Count of Edge WAF requests timed outcome.

ngwaf_requests_total_count integer Total number of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests.

ngwaf_requests_unknown_count integer Count of Edge WAF requests with an unknown outcome.

ngwaf_workspace_rules_gauge integer Gauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF rules defined in a workspace.

ngwaf_workspace_thresholds_gauge integer Gauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF thresholds defined in a workspace.

object_size_100k integer Number of objects served that were between 10KB and 100KB in size.

object_size_100m integer Number of objects served that were between 10MB and 100MB in size.

object_size_10k integer Number of objects served that were between 1KB and 10KB in size.

object_size_10m integer Number of objects served that were between 1MB and 10MB in size.

object_size_1g integer Number of objects served that were between 100MB and 1GB in size.

object_size_1k integer Number of objects served that were under 1KB in size.

object_size_1m integer Number of objects served that were between 100KB and 1MB in size.

object_storage_buckets_count integer Gauge. The number of Object Storage buckets.

object_storage_bytes_count integer Gauge. The number of bytes stored in Object Storage.

object_storage_class_a_operations_count integer A count of the number of Class A Object Storage operations.

object_storage_class_b_operations_count integer A count of the number of Class B Object Storage operations.

origin_cache_fetch_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes received from origin for cacheable content.

origin_cache_fetch_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes received from an origin for cacheable content.

origin_cache_fetches integer The total number of completed requests made to backends (origins) that returned cacheable content.

origin_fetch_body_bytes integer Total request body bytes sent to origin.

origin_fetch_header_bytes integer Total request header bytes sent to origin.

origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received from origin.

origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from origin.

origin_fetches integer Number of requests sent to origin.

origin_offload number Origin Offload measures the ratio of bytes served to end users that were cached by Fastly, over the bytes served to end users, between 0 and 1. (( edge_resp_body_bytes + edge_resp_header_bytes ) - ( origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes + origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes )) / ( edge_resp_body_bytes + edge_resp_header_bytes ).

origin_revalidations integer Number of responses received from origin with a 304 status code in response to an If-Modified-Since or If-None-Match request. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using Fastly Image Optimizer or segmented caching this may result in a cache miss.

otfp integer Number of responses that came from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.

otfp_deliver_time number Total amount of time spent delivering a response from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand (in seconds).

otfp_manifests integer Number of responses that were manifest files from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.

otfp_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.

otfp_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.

otfp_shield_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.

otfp_shield_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.

otfp_shield_time number Total amount of time spent delivering a response via a shield from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand (in seconds).

pass integer Number of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached.

pass_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered for cache passes.

pass_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_pass Varnish subroutine.

pass_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_pass Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

pass_time number Total amount of time spent processing cache passes (in seconds).

pci integer Number of responses with the PCI flag turned on.

pipe integer Optional. Pipe operations performed (legacy feature).

pipe_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_pipe Varnish subroutine.

pipe_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_pipe Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

predeliver_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_predeliver Varnish subroutine.

predeliver_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_predeliver Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

prehash_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_prehash Varnish subroutine.

prehash_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_prehash Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

recv_sub_count integer Number of executions of the vcl_recv Varnish subroutine.

recv_sub_time number Time spent inside the vcl_recv Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

region string Region for this data point. Only present if the request was made with group_by=region .

req_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received.

req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received.

request_collapse_unusable_count integer Number of requests that were collapsed and unable to be satisfied by the resulting cache object.

request_collapse_usable_count integer Number of requests that were collapsed and satisfied by a usable cache object.

request_denied_get_head_body integer Number of requests where Fastly responded with 400 due to the request being a GET or HEAD request containing a body.

requests integer Number of requests processed.

resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered (edge_resp_body_bytes + shield_resp_body_bytes).

resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered (edge_resp_header_bytes + shield_resp_header_bytes).

restarts integer Number of restarts performed.

segblock_origin_fetches integer Number of Range requests to origin for segments of resources when using segmented caching.

segblock_shield_fetches integer Number of Range requests to a shield for segments of resources when using segmented caching.

shield integer Number of requests from edge to the shield POP.

shield_cache_fetches integer The total number of completed requests made to shields that returned cacheable content.

shield_fetch_body_bytes integer Total request body bytes sent to a shield.

shield_fetch_header_bytes integer Total request header bytes sent to a shield.

shield_fetch_resp_body_bytes integer Total response body bytes sent from a shield to the edge.

shield_fetch_resp_header_bytes integer Total response header bytes sent from a shield to the edge.

shield_fetches integer Number of requests made from one Fastly POP to another, as part of shielding.

shield_hit_requests integer Number of requests that resulted in a hit at a shield.

shield_hit_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for shield hits.

shield_hit_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered for shield hits.

shield_miss_requests integer Number of requests that resulted in a miss at a shield.

shield_miss_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for shield misses.

shield_miss_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered for shield misses.

shield_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes delivered via a shield.

shield_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes delivered via a shield.

shield_revalidations integer Number of responses received from origin with a 304 status code, in response to an If-Modified-Since or If-None-Match request to a shield. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using segmented caching this may result in a cache miss.

status_1xx integer Number of "Informational" category status codes delivered.

status_200 integer Number of responses sent with status code 200 (Success).

status_204 integer Number of responses sent with status code 204 (No Content).

status_206 integer Number of responses sent with status code 206 (Partial Content).

status_2xx integer Number of "Success" status codes delivered.

status_301 integer Number of responses sent with status code 301 (Moved Permanently).

status_302 integer Number of responses sent with status code 302 (Found).

status_304 integer Number of responses sent with status code 304 (Not Modified).

status_3xx integer Number of "Redirection" codes delivered.

status_400 integer Number of responses sent with status code 400 (Bad Request).

status_401 integer Number of responses sent with status code 401 (Unauthorized).

status_403 integer Number of responses sent with status code 403 (Forbidden).

status_404 integer Number of responses sent with status code 404 (Not Found).

status_406 integer Number of responses sent with status code 406 (Not Acceptable).

status_416 integer Number of responses sent with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable).

status_429 integer Number of responses sent with status code 429 (Too Many Requests).

status_499 integer Number of responses sent with status code 499 (Client Disconnected).

status_4xx integer Number of "Client Error" codes delivered.

status_500 integer Number of responses sent with status code 500 (Internal Server Error).

status_501 integer Number of responses sent with status code 501 (Not Implemented).

status_502 integer Number of responses sent with status code 502 (Bad Gateway).

status_503 integer Number of responses sent with status code 503 (Service Unavailable).

status_504 integer Number of responses sent with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout).

status_505 integer Number of responses sent with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported).

status_530 integer Number of responses sent with status code 530.

status_5xx integer Number of "Server Error" codes delivered.

synth integer Number of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the synthetic VCL statement).

tls integer Number of requests that were received over TLS.

tls_handshake_sent_bytes integer Number of bytes transferred during TLS handshake.

tls_v10 integer Number of requests received over TLS 1.0.

tls_v11 integer Number of requests received over TLS 1.1.

tls_v12 integer Number of requests received over TLS 1.2.

tls_v13 integer Number of requests received over TLS 1.3.

uncacheable integer Number of requests that were designated uncachable.

upgrade integer Number of requests that resulted in a WebSocket upgrade.

video integer Number of responses with the video segment or video manifest MIME type (i.e., application/x-mpegurl, application/vnd.apple.mpegurl, application/f4m, application/dash+xml, application/vnd.ms-sstr+xml, ideo/mp2t, audio/aac, video/f4f, video/x-flv, video/mp4, audio/mp4).

websocket_bereq_body_bytes integer Total message content bytes sent to backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_bereq_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_beresp_body_bytes integer Total message content bytes received from backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_beresp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_conn_time_ms integer Total duration of passthrough WebSocket connections with end users.

websocket_req_body_bytes integer Total message content bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_resp_body_bytes integer Total message content bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.