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  5. Metrics v2

Platform Metrics

The Historical Stats Platform Metrics API returns time series data for supported metrics and metric sets listed below.

WARNING: This information is part of a beta release, which may be subject to breaking changes and improvements over time. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

Data latency

Data with day resolution is bucketed based on UTC days and each day's data becomes available around 2am the following day. hour resolution buckets become available approximately 15 minutes after the end of each hour. minute data usually becomes available two minutes after the end of the minute, but can take up to 15 minutes. If your use case requires data closer to real-time, consider using the real-time API instead.

Data retention

Data with day resolution is bucketed based on UTC days and each day's data becomes available around 2am the following day. hour resolution buckets become available approximately 15 minutes after the end of each hour. minute data usually becomes available two minutes after the end of the minute, but can take up to 15 minutes.

We do not report data for time periods that have not yet ended.

IMPORTANT: You cannot retrieve minutely and hourly data older than 35 days from the current date. You cannot retrieve daily historical statistics data older than 365 days from the current date.

Gauge metrics

Most metrics are counters: each data point is the sum of the events in its time interval (the granularity you requested: minute, hour, or day), so data points can be summed across intervals. The following metrics are gauges. A gauge reports the size of something at a point in time, and each data point is the maximum value observed during its time interval. Do not sum gauge data points across intervals, as that double-counts.

  • csp_pages_gauge
  • ngwaf_account_rules_gauge
  • ngwaf_account_workspaces
  • ngwaf_workspace_rules_gauge
  • ngwaf_workspace_thresholds_gauge
  • object_storage_buckets_count
  • object_storage_bytes_count

Metric Sets

The following are the supported metric sets and the list of metrics they contain:

delivery_traffic_flow

  • bandwidth
  • bereq_body_bytes
  • bereq_header_bytes
  • edge_requests
  • edge_resp_body_bytes
  • edge_resp_header_bytes
  • requests
  • resp_body_bytes
  • resp_header_bytes
  • shield
  • status_1xx
  • status_200
  • status_204
  • status_206
  • status_2xx
  • status_301
  • status_302
  • status_304
  • status_3xx
  • status_4xx
  • status_5xx
  • tls_v10
  • tls_v11
  • tls_v12
  • tls_v13
  • upgrade

delivery_cache_performance

  • edge_hit_requests
  • edge_miss_requests
  • edge_resp_body_bytes
  • edge_resp_header_bytes
  • hit_ratio
  • hits
  • hits_time
  • miss
  • miss_time
  • origin_cache_fetches
  • origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes
  • origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes
  • origin_fetches
  • origin_offload
  • pass
  • pass_time
  • request_collapse_unusable_count
  • request_collapse_usable_count
  • requests
  • restarts
  • shield_cache_fetches
  • shield_fetch_resp_body_bytes
  • shield_fetch_resp_header_bytes
  • shield_fetches
  • synth
  • uncacheable

delivery_errors

  • errors
  • requests
  • status_400
  • status_401
  • status_403
  • status_404
  • status_406
  • status_416
  • status_429
  • status_499
  • status_4xx
  • status_500
  • status_501
  • status_502
  • status_503
  • status_504
  • status_505
  • status_530
  • status_5xx

compute_traffic_flow

  • compute_bereq_body_bytes
  • compute_bereq_header_bytes
  • compute_bereqs
  • compute_cache_operations_count
  • compute_requests
  • compute_resp_body_bytes
  • compute_resp_header_bytes
  • compute_resp_status_103
  • compute_resp_status_1xx
  • compute_resp_status_200
  • compute_resp_status_204
  • compute_resp_status_206
  • compute_resp_status_2xx
  • compute_resp_status_301
  • compute_resp_status_302
  • compute_resp_status_304
  • compute_resp_status_3xx
  • compute_resp_status_4xx
  • compute_resp_status_5xx

compute_performance

  • compute_execution_time_ms
  • compute_ram_used
  • compute_request_time_billed_ms
  • compute_request_time_ms
  • compute_requests
  • compute_sandboxes

compute_errors

  • compute_platform_internal_error
  • compute_platform_invalid_request_error
  • compute_requests
  • compute_resp_status_400
  • compute_resp_status_401
  • compute_resp_status_403
  • compute_resp_status_404
  • compute_resp_status_416
  • compute_resp_status_429
  • compute_resp_status_4xx
  • compute_resp_status_500
  • compute_resp_status_501
  • compute_resp_status_502
  • compute_resp_status_503
  • compute_resp_status_504
  • compute_resp_status_505
  • compute_resp_status_530
  • compute_resp_status_5xx
  • compute_service_bereq_5xx_error
  • compute_service_bereq_conn_error
  • compute_service_bereq_conn_other_error
  • compute_service_bereq_conn_refused_error
  • compute_service_bereq_conn_timeout_error
  • compute_service_bereq_dns_error
  • compute_service_bereq_error
  • compute_service_bereq_http_error
  • compute_service_bereq_http_incomplete_error
  • compute_service_bereq_http_other_error
  • compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v1_error
  • compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v2_error
  • compute_service_bereq_http_timeout_error
  • compute_service_bereq_other_error
  • compute_service_bereq_tls_error
  • compute_service_bereq_tls_other_error
  • compute_service_bereq_tls_server_cert_error
  • compute_service_chain_error
  • compute_service_limits_error
  • compute_service_memory_exceeded_error
  • compute_service_resource_limits_error
  • compute_service_runtime_error
  • compute_service_timeout_error
  • compute_service_vcpu_exceeded_error

content_guard

  • bot_edge_challenge_complete_tokens_issued
  • bot_edge_challenges_failed
  • bot_edge_challenges_issued
  • bot_edge_challenges_pats_issued
  • bot_edge_challenges_pats_succeeded
  • bot_edge_challenges_succeeded
  • bot_edge_requests_accessibility_count
  • bot_edge_requests_ai_crawler_count
  • bot_edge_requests_ai_fetcher_count
  • bot_edge_requests_analyzed_count
  • bot_edge_requests_content_fetcher_count
  • bot_edge_requests_detected_count
  • bot_edge_requests_headless_count
  • bot_edge_requests_monitoring_count
  • bot_edge_requests_online_marketing_count
  • bot_edge_requests_page_preview_count
  • bot_edge_requests_platform_integrations_count
  • bot_edge_requests_research_count
  • bot_edge_requests_search_engine_crawler_count
  • bot_edge_requests_search_engine_optimization_count
  • bot_edge_requests_security_tools_count
  • bot_edge_requests_verified_count

content_security

  • csp_pages_gauge

ddos

  • ddos_action_blackhole
  • ddos_action_close
  • ddos_action_downgrade
  • ddos_action_downgraded_connections
  • ddos_action_limit_streams_connections
  • ddos_action_limit_streams_requests
  • ddos_action_tarpit
  • ddos_action_tarpit_accept
  • ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_checked
  • ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_failed
  • ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_passed
  • ddos_challenge_starts
  • ddos_protection_requests_allow_count
  • ddos_protection_requests_detect_count
  • ddos_protection_requests_mitigate_count

domain_api

  • domain_api_search_resp_error_count
  • domain_api_search_resp_ok_count
  • domain_api_status_estimate_resp_error_count
  • domain_api_status_estimate_resp_ok_count
  • domain_api_status_resp_cached_ok_count
  • domain_api_status_resp_error_count
  • domain_api_status_resp_ok_count

fanout

  • fanout_bereq_body_bytes
  • fanout_bereq_header_bytes
  • fanout_beresp_body_bytes
  • fanout_beresp_header_bytes
  • fanout_conn_time_ms
  • fanout_recv_publishes
  • fanout_req_body_bytes
  • fanout_req_header_bytes
  • fanout_resp_body_bytes
  • fanout_resp_header_bytes
  • fanout_send_publishes

image_opto

  • imgopto
  • imgopto_avif_count
  • imgopto_compute_requests
  • imgopto_gif_count
  • imgopto_input_image_bytes
  • imgopto_jpeg_count
  • imgopto_jpegxl_count
  • imgopto_mp4_count
  • imgopto_output_image_bytes
  • imgopto_png_count
  • imgopto_resp_body_bytes
  • imgopto_resp_header_bytes
  • imgopto_shield
  • imgopto_shield_resp_body_bytes
  • imgopto_shield_resp_header_bytes
  • imgopto_svg_count
  • imgopto_transforms
  • imgopto_webp_count

ngwaf

  • ngwaf_bot_analysis_request_count
  • ngwaf_requests_allowed_count
  • ngwaf_requests_blocked_count
  • ngwaf_requests_challenged_count
  • ngwaf_requests_logged_count
  • ngwaf_requests_timeout_count
  • ngwaf_requests_total_count
  • ngwaf_requests_unknown_count
  • ngwaf_account_rules_gauge
  • ngwaf_account_workspaces
  • ngwaf_workspace_rules_gauge
  • ngwaf_workspace_thresholds_gauge

object_storage

  • object_storage_buckets_count
  • object_storage_bytes_count

websockets

  • websocket_bereq_body_bytes
  • websocket_bereq_header_bytes
  • websocket_beresp_body_bytes
  • websocket_beresp_header_bytes
  • websocket_conn_time_ms
  • websocket_req_body_bytes
  • websocket_req_header_bytes
  • websocket_resp_body_bytes
  • websocket_resp_header_bytes

Data model

aia_estimated_time_saved_msintegerThe estimated amount of time saved by responses served from the AI Accelerator semantic cache.
aia_origin_usage_tokensintegerThe number of usage tokens reported by the request to the origin from AI Accelerator.
aia_requestsintegerNumber of requests received by AI Accelerator.
aia_response_usage_tokensintegerThe usage tokens associated with the response returned from the AI Accelerator cache.
aia_status_1xxintegerNumber of "Informational" category status codes received from AI provider.
aia_status_2xxintegerNumber of "Success" status codes received from AI provider.
aia_status_3xxintegerNumber of "Redirection" received from AI provider.
aia_status_4xxintegerNumber of "Client Error" received from AI provider.
aia_status_5xxintegerNumber of "Server Error" received from AI provider.
all_edge_hit_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge for a VCL service.
all_edge_miss_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge for a VCL service.
all_error_requestsintegerNumber of cache errors for a VCL service.
all_hit_requestsintegerNumber of cache hits for a VCL service.
all_miss_requestsintegerNumber of cache misses for a VCL service.
all_pass_requestsintegerNumber of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached for a VCL service.
all_status_1xxintegerNumber of "Informational" category status codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_2xxintegerNumber of "Success" status codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_3xxintegerNumber of "Redirection" codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_4xxintegerNumber of "Client Error" codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_5xxintegerNumber of "Server Error" codes delivered for all sources.
all_synth_requestsintegerNumber of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the synthetic VCL statement) for a VCL service.
api_discovery_requests_countintegerNumber of requests processed by the API Discovery engine.
arc_requestsintegerNumber of requests received by AI Runtime Control.
attack_blocked_req_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.
attack_blocked_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.
attack_logged_req_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.
attack_logged_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.
attack_passed_req_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.
attack_passed_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.
attack_req_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.
attack_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.
attack_resp_synth_bytesintegerTotal bytes delivered for requests that triggered a WAF rule and returned a synthetic response.
bandwidthintegerTotal bytes delivered (resp_header_bytes + resp_body_bytes + bereq_header_bytes + bereq_body_bytes + compute_resp_header_bytes + compute_resp_body_bytes + compute_bereq_header_bytes + compute_bereq_body_bytes + websocket_resp_header_bytes + websocket_resp_body_bytes + websocket_bereq_header_bytes + websocket_bereq_body_bytes + fanout_resp_header_bytes + fanout_resp_body_bytes + fanout_bereq_header_bytes + fanout_bereq_body_bytes).
bereq_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes sent to origin.
bereq_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to origin.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_checkedintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens checked.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_disabledintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens not checked because the feature was disabled.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_failedintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens that failed validation.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_issuedintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens issued. For example, issuing a challenge-complete token after a series of CAPTCHA challenges ending in success.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_passedintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens that passed validation.
bot_challenge_startsintegerThe number of challenge-start tokens created.
bot_challenges_failedintegerThe number of failed challenge solutions processed. For example, an incorrect CAPTCHA solution.
bot_challenges_issuedintegerThe number of challenges issued. For example, the issuance of a CAPTCHA challenge.
bot_challenges_pats_issuedintegerNumber of Private Access Token challenges issued.
bot_challenges_pats_succeededintegerNumber of successful Private Access Token challenge solutions processed.
bot_challenges_succeededintegerThe number of successful challenge solutions processed. For example, a correct CAPTCHA solution.
bot_edge_requests_accessibility_countintegerCount of edge requests where an accessibility bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_ai_crawler_countintegerCount of edge requests where an AI crawler was detected.
bot_edge_requests_ai_fetcher_countintegerCount of edge requests where an AI fetcher was detected.
bot_edge_requests_analyzed_countintegerCount of edge requests where bot detection analysis was performed.
bot_edge_requests_content_fetcher_countintegerCount of edge requests where a content fetcher was detected.
bot_edge_requests_detected_countintegerCount of edge requests where a bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_headless_countintegerNumber of edge requests where a headless bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_monitoring_countintegerCount of edge requests where a monitoring and site tool was detected.
bot_edge_requests_online_marketing_countintegerCount of edge requests where an online marketing bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_page_preview_countintegerCount of edge requests where a page preview bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_platform_integrations_countintegerCount of edge requests where a platform integration was detected.
bot_edge_requests_research_countintegerCount of edge requests where a research bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_search_engine_crawler_countintegerCount of edge requests where a search engine crawler was detected.
bot_edge_requests_search_engine_optimization_countintegerCount of edge requests where a search engine optimization bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_security_tools_countintegerCount of edge requests where a security tool was detected.
bot_edge_requests_verified_countintegerCount of edge requests where a verified bot was detected.
bot_requests_total_countintegerTotal number of Bot Management requests across all deployments.
compute_bereq_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes sent to backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_bereq_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_bereqsintegerNumber of backend requests started.
compute_beresp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received from backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_beresp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_cache_operations_countintegerNumber of cache operations executed by the Compute platform.
compute_execution_time_msnumberThe amount of active CPU time used to process your requests (in milliseconds).
compute_handoffintegerThe number of times Compute has handed off a request to the Fanout proxy or WebSocket proxy.
compute_platform_internal_errorintegerFatal errors caused by internal errors in Fastly’s Compute platform.
compute_platform_invalid_request_errorintegerFatal errors caused by unprocessable requests to the service, such as requests with malformed CDN-Loop headers or invalid purge credentials.
compute_ram_usedintegerThe amount of RAM used for your service by Fastly (in bytes).
compute_req_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received by the Compute platform.
compute_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received by the Compute platform.
compute_request_time_billed_msnumberThe total amount of request processing time you will be billed for, measured in 50 millisecond increments.
compute_request_time_msnumberThe total, actual amount of time used to process your requests, including active CPU time (in milliseconds).
compute_requestsintegerThe total number of requests that were received for your service by Fastly.
compute_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes sent from Compute to end user.
compute_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent from Compute to end user.
compute_resp_status_103integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 103 (Early Hints) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_1xxintegerNumber of "Informational" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_200integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 200 (Success) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_204integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 204 (No Content) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_206integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 206 (Partial Content) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_2xxintegerNumber of "Success" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_301integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_302integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 302 (Found) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_304integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 304 (Not Modified) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_3xxintegerNumber of "Redirection" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_400integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 400 (Bad Request) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_401integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 401 (Unauthorized) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_403integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 403 (Forbidden) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_404integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 404 (Not Found) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_416integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_429integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_4xxintegerNumber of "Client Error" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_500integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_501integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 501 (Not Implemented) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_502integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_503integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_504integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_505integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_530integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 530 by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_5xxintegerNumber of "Server Error" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_sandboxesintegerNumber of WebAssembly (Wasm) sandboxes created.
compute_service_bereq_5xx_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin returned a 5xx status code.
compute_service_bereq_conn_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed at the TCP connection level. Sum of compute_service_bereq_conn_timeout_error, compute_service_bereq_conn_refused_error, and compute_service_bereq_conn_other_error.
compute_service_bereq_conn_other_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a connection error not classified as a timeout or refusal.
compute_service_bereq_conn_refused_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin actively refused the connection.
compute_service_bereq_conn_timeout_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service where the connection to the origin timed out before being established.
compute_service_bereq_dns_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed during DNS resolution.
compute_service_bereq_errorintegerNumber of backend request errors, including timeouts.
compute_service_bereq_http_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed at the HTTP protocol level. Sum of compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v1_error, compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v2_error, compute_service_bereq_http_incomplete_error, compute_service_bereq_http_timeout_error, and compute_service_bereq_http_other_error.
compute_service_bereq_http_incomplete_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin sent an incomplete HTTP response.
compute_service_bereq_http_other_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP-level error not classified in any category.
compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v1_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP/1.x protocol violation after the request was transmitted.
compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v2_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP/2 protocol error, typically a RST_STREAM or GO_AWAY from the origin.
compute_service_bereq_http_timeout_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin did not respond within the configured timeout period.
compute_service_bereq_other_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an error not classified into the DNS, connection, TLS, or HTTP categories.
compute_service_bereq_tls_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed during the TLS handshake or session with the origin. Sum of compute_service_bereq_tls_server_cert_error and compute_service_bereq_tls_other_error.
compute_service_bereq_tls_other_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a TLS error not classified as a certificate error.
compute_service_bereq_tls_server_cert_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a TLS certificate validation error (e.g., expired, untrusted CA, hostname mismatch).
compute_service_chain_errorintegerFatal errors caused by the service path exceeding hop or service limits, or where a forwarding loop is detected via CDN-Loop headers.
compute_service_limits_errorintegerNon-fatal errors caused by attempts to exceed defined operational limits, such as simultaneous backend requests or cache transactions.
compute_service_memory_exceeded_errorintegerNumber of times a guest exceeded its heap limit.
compute_service_resource_limits_errorintegerAggregate of fatal errors caused by exceeding allocated resource limits, specifically runtime duration, vCPU usage, and heap memory limits.
compute_service_runtime_errorintegerFatal errors caused by service logic faults, including stack overflows, unreachable code traps, illegal memory access, or attempts to send multiple responses.
compute_service_timeout_errorintegerFatal errors caused by exceeding the per-request runtime limit.
compute_service_vcpu_exceeded_errorintegerFatal errors caused by exceeding the per-request vCPU time limit.
csp_pages_gaugeintegerGauge. The number of pages monitored by Content Security Policy.
datacenterstringDatacenter for this data point. Only present if the request was made with group_by=datacenter.
ddos_action_blackholeintegerThe number of times the blackhole action was taken. The blackhole action quietly closes a TCP connection without sending a reset. The blackhole action quietly closes a TCP connection without notifying its peer (all TCP state is dropped).
ddos_action_closeintegerThe number of times the close action was taken. The close action aborts the connection as soon as possible. The close action takes effect either right after accept, right after the client hello, or right after the response was sent.
ddos_action_downgradeintegerThe number of times the downgrade action was taken. The downgrade action restricts the client to http1.
ddos_action_downgraded_connectionsintegerThe number of connections the downgrade action was applied to. The downgrade action restricts the connection to http1.
ddos_action_limit_streams_connectionsintegerFor HTTP/2, the number of connections the limit-streams action was applied to. The limit-streams action caps the allowed number of concurrent streams in a connection.
ddos_action_limit_streams_requestsintegerFor HTTP/2, the number of requests made on a connection for which the limit-streams action was taken. The limit-streams action caps the allowed number of concurrent streams in a connection.
ddos_action_tarpitintegerThe number of times the tarpit action was taken. The tarpit action delays writing the response to the client.
ddos_action_tarpit_acceptintegerThe number of times the tarpit-accept action was taken. The tarpit-accept action adds a delay when accepting future connections.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_checkedintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens checked while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_failedintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens that failed validation while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_issuedintegerNumber of challenge-complete tokens issued as a result of a DDoS action. For example, issuing a challenge-complete token after a series of CAPTCHA challenges ending in success.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_passedintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens that passed validation while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenge_startsintegerThe number of challenge-start tokens created while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenges_failedintegerNumber of failed challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action. For example, an incorrect CAPTCHA solution.
ddos_challenges_issuedintegerNumber of challenges issued from a DDoS action.
ddos_challenges_pats_issuedintegerNumber of Private Access Token challenges issued as a result of a DDoS action.
ddos_challenges_pats_succeededintegerNumber of successful Private Access Token challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action.
ddos_challenges_succeededintegerNumber of successful challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action. For example, a correct CAPTCHA solution.
ddos_protection_requests_allow_countintegerNumber of requests analyzed for DDoS attacks against a customer origin or service, but with no DDoS detected.
ddos_protection_requests_detect_countintegerNumber of requests classified as a DDoS attack against a customer origin or service.
ddos_protection_requests_mitigate_countintegerNumber of requests classified as a DDoS attack against a customer origin or service that were mitigated by the Fastly platform.
deliver_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_deliver Varnish subroutine.
deliver_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_deliver Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
dns_billable_responses_countintegerNumber of billable DNS responses (e.g., A, CNAME).
dns_nonbillable_responses_countintegerNumber of non-billable DNS responses (e.g., NODATA, NXDOMAIN).
edge_hit_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge.
edge_hit_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for edge hits.
edge_hit_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered for edge hits.
edge_miss_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge.
edge_miss_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for edge misses.
edge_miss_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered for edge misses.
edge_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly.
edge_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
edge_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
error_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_error Varnish subroutine.
error_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_error Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
errorsintegerNumber of cache errors.
fanout_bereq_body_bytesintegerTotal body or message content bytes sent to backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_bereq_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_beresp_body_bytesintegerTotal body or message content bytes received from backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_beresp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_conn_time_msintegerTotal duration of Fanout connections with end users.
fanout_recv_publishesintegerTotal published messages received from the publish API endpoint.
fanout_req_body_bytesintegerTotal body or message content bytes received from end users over Fanout connections.
fanout_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from end users over Fanout connections.
fanout_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body or message content bytes sent to end users over Fanout connections, excluding published message content.
fanout_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to end users over Fanout connections.
fanout_send_publishesintegerTotal published messages sent to end users.
fetch_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_fetch Varnish subroutine.
fetch_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_fetch Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hash_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_hash Varnish subroutine.
hash_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_hash Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hit_rationumberRatio of cache hits to cache misses (between 0 and 1).
hit_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered for cache hits.
hit_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_hit Varnish subroutine.
hit_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_hit Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hitsintegerNumber of cache hits.
hits_timenumberTotal amount of time spent processing cache hits (in seconds).
http2integerNumber of requests received over HTTP/2.
http3integerNumber of requests received over HTTP/3.
imgoptointegerNumber of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. If the service receives 10 requests for an image, this stat will be 10 regardless of how many times the image was transformed.
imgopto_avif_countintegerCount of AVIF images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_compute_requestsintegerThe number of Image Optimizer requests made from Compute services.
imgopto_gif_countintegerCount of GIF images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_input_image_bytesintegerThe total image bytes that would have been delivered if the images had not been transformed by the Fastly Image Optimizer. Bytes are counted once per client request. Byte counts exclude shield traffic and requests where Fastly Image Optimizer proxied a request without attempting to transform it (e.g., file types that are not supported by Image Optimizer).
imgopto_jpeg_countintegerCount of JPEG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_jpegxl_countintegerCount of JPEGXL images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_mp4_countintegerCount of MP4s delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_output_image_bytesintegerThe total image bytes delivered that have been transformed by the Fastly Image Optimizer. Bytes are counted once per client request. Byte counts exclude shield traffic and requests where Fastly Image Optimizer proxied a request without attempting to transform it (e.g., file types that are not supported by Image Optimizer).
imgopto_png_countintegerCount of PNG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service, including shield traffic.
imgopto_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service, including shield traffic.
imgopto_shieldintegerNumber of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service via a shield.
imgopto_shield_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_shield_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_svg_countintegerCount of SVG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_transformsintegerNumber of transforms performed by the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_webp_countintegerCount of WebP images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgvideointegerNumber of video responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_framesintegerNumber of video frames that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.
imgvideo_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shieldintegerNumber of video responses delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield_framesintegerNumber of video frames delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.
imgvideo_shield_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
ipv6integerNumber of requests that were received over IPv6.
kv_store_class_a_operationsintegerThe total number of class a operations for the KV store.
kv_store_class_b_operationsintegerThe total number of class b operations for the KV store.
logintegerNumber of log lines sent.
log_bytesintegerTotal log bytes sent.
metaobjectMeta information about the scope of the query in a human readable format.
missintegerNumber of cache misses.
miss_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered for cache misses.
miss_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_miss Varnish subroutine.
miss_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_miss Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
miss_timenumberTotal amount of time spent processing cache misses (in seconds).
ngwaf_account_rules_gaugeintegerGauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF rules defined at the account level.
ngwaf_account_workspacesintegerGauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF workspaces in the account.
ngwaf_bot_analysis_request_countintegerCount of Next-Gen WAF Bot Management requests.
ngwaf_requests_allowed_countintegerCount of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests allowed.
ngwaf_requests_blocked_countintegerCount of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests blocked.
ngwaf_requests_challenged_countintegerCount of Edge WAF requests challenged.
ngwaf_requests_logged_countintegerCount of Edge WAF requests logged.
ngwaf_requests_timeout_countintegerCount of Edge WAF requests timed outcome.
ngwaf_requests_total_countintegerTotal number of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests.
ngwaf_requests_unknown_countintegerCount of Edge WAF requests with an unknown outcome.
ngwaf_workspace_rules_gaugeintegerGauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF rules defined in a workspace.
ngwaf_workspace_thresholds_gaugeintegerGauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF thresholds defined in a workspace.
object_size_100kintegerNumber of objects served that were between 10KB and 100KB in size.
object_size_100mintegerNumber of objects served that were between 10MB and 100MB in size.
object_size_10kintegerNumber of objects served that were between 1KB and 10KB in size.
object_size_10mintegerNumber of objects served that were between 1MB and 10MB in size.
object_size_1gintegerNumber of objects served that were between 100MB and 1GB in size.
object_size_1kintegerNumber of objects served that were under 1KB in size.
object_size_1mintegerNumber of objects served that were between 100KB and 1MB in size.
object_storage_buckets_countintegerGauge. The number of Object Storage buckets.
object_storage_bytes_countintegerGauge. The number of bytes stored in Object Storage.
object_storage_class_a_operations_countintegerA count of the number of Class A Object Storage operations.
object_storage_class_b_operations_countintegerA count of the number of Class B Object Storage operations.
origin_cache_fetch_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes received from origin for cacheable content.
origin_cache_fetch_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes received from an origin for cacheable content.
origin_cache_fetchesintegerThe total number of completed requests made to backends (origins) that returned cacheable content.
origin_fetch_body_bytesintegerTotal request body bytes sent to origin.
origin_fetch_header_bytesintegerTotal request header bytes sent to origin.
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received from origin.
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from origin.
origin_fetchesintegerNumber of requests sent to origin.
origin_offloadnumberOrigin Offload measures the ratio of bytes served to end users that were cached by Fastly, over the bytes served to end users, between 0 and 1. ((edge_resp_body_bytes + edge_resp_header_bytes) - (origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes + origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes)) / (edge_resp_body_bytes + edge_resp_header_bytes).
origin_revalidationsintegerNumber of responses received from origin with a 304 status code in response to an If-Modified-Since or If-None-Match request. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using Fastly Image Optimizer or segmented caching this may result in a cache miss.
otfpintegerNumber of responses that came from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_deliver_timenumberTotal amount of time spent delivering a response from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand (in seconds).
otfp_manifestsintegerNumber of responses that were manifest files from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_timenumberTotal amount of time spent delivering a response via a shield from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand (in seconds).
passintegerNumber of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached.
pass_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered for cache passes.
pass_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_pass Varnish subroutine.
pass_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_pass Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
pass_timenumberTotal amount of time spent processing cache passes (in seconds).
pciintegerNumber of responses with the PCI flag turned on.
pipeintegerOptional. Pipe operations performed (legacy feature).
pipe_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_pipe Varnish subroutine.
pipe_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_pipe Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
predeliver_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_predeliver Varnish subroutine.
predeliver_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_predeliver Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
prehash_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_prehash Varnish subroutine.
prehash_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_prehash Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
recv_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_recv Varnish subroutine.
recv_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_recv Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
regionstringRegion for this data point. Only present if the request was made with group_by=region.
req_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received.
req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received.
request_collapse_unusable_countintegerNumber of requests that were collapsed and unable to be satisfied by the resulting cache object.
request_collapse_usable_countintegerNumber of requests that were collapsed and satisfied by a usable cache object.
request_denied_get_head_bodyintegerNumber of requests where Fastly responded with 400 due to the request being a GET or HEAD request containing a body.
requestsintegerNumber of requests processed.
resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered (edge_resp_body_bytes + shield_resp_body_bytes).
resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes delivered (edge_resp_header_bytes + shield_resp_header_bytes).
restartsintegerNumber of restarts performed.
segblock_origin_fetchesintegerNumber of Range requests to origin for segments of resources when using segmented caching.
segblock_shield_fetchesintegerNumber of Range requests to a shield for segments of resources when using segmented caching.
shieldintegerNumber of requests from edge to the shield POP.
shield_cache_fetchesintegerThe total number of completed requests made to shields that returned cacheable content.
shield_fetch_body_bytesintegerTotal request body bytes sent to a shield.
shield_fetch_header_bytesintegerTotal request header bytes sent to a shield.
shield_fetch_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal response body bytes sent from a shield to the edge.
shield_fetch_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal response header bytes sent from a shield to the edge.
shield_fetchesintegerNumber of requests made from one Fastly POP to another, as part of shielding.
shield_hit_requestsintegerNumber of requests that resulted in a hit at a shield.
shield_hit_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for shield hits.
shield_hit_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered for shield hits.
shield_miss_requestsintegerNumber of requests that resulted in a miss at a shield.
shield_miss_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for shield misses.
shield_miss_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered for shield misses.
shield_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered via a shield.
shield_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes delivered via a shield.
shield_revalidationsintegerNumber of responses received from origin with a 304 status code, in response to an If-Modified-Since or If-None-Match request to a shield. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using segmented caching this may result in a cache miss.
status_1xxintegerNumber of "Informational" category status codes delivered.
status_200integerNumber of responses sent with status code 200 (Success).
status_204integerNumber of responses sent with status code 204 (No Content).
status_206integerNumber of responses sent with status code 206 (Partial Content).
status_2xxintegerNumber of "Success" status codes delivered.
status_301integerNumber of responses sent with status code 301 (Moved Permanently).
status_302integerNumber of responses sent with status code 302 (Found).
status_304integerNumber of responses sent with status code 304 (Not Modified).
status_3xxintegerNumber of "Redirection" codes delivered.
status_400integerNumber of responses sent with status code 400 (Bad Request).
status_401integerNumber of responses sent with status code 401 (Unauthorized).
status_403integerNumber of responses sent with status code 403 (Forbidden).
status_404integerNumber of responses sent with status code 404 (Not Found).
status_406integerNumber of responses sent with status code 406 (Not Acceptable).
status_416integerNumber of responses sent with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable).
status_429integerNumber of responses sent with status code 429 (Too Many Requests).
status_499integerNumber of responses sent with status code 499 (Client Disconnected).
status_4xxintegerNumber of "Client Error" codes delivered.
status_500integerNumber of responses sent with status code 500 (Internal Server Error).
status_501integerNumber of responses sent with status code 501 (Not Implemented).
status_502integerNumber of responses sent with status code 502 (Bad Gateway).
status_503integerNumber of responses sent with status code 503 (Service Unavailable).
status_504integerNumber of responses sent with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout).
status_505integerNumber of responses sent with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported).
status_530integerNumber of responses sent with status code 530.
status_5xxintegerNumber of "Server Error" codes delivered.
synthintegerNumber of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the synthetic VCL statement).
timestampstringTimestamp for the start of the time period being reported.
tlsintegerNumber of requests that were received over TLS.
tls_handshake_sent_bytesintegerNumber of bytes transferred during TLS handshake.
tls_v10integerNumber of requests received over TLS 1.0.
tls_v11integerNumber of requests received over TLS 1.1.
tls_v12integerNumber of requests received over TLS 1.2.
tls_v13integerNumber of requests received over TLS 1.3.
uncacheableintegerNumber of requests that were designated uncachable.
upgradeintegerNumber of requests that resulted in a WebSocket upgrade.
videointegerNumber of responses with the video segment or video manifest MIME type (i.e., application/x-mpegurl, application/vnd.apple.mpegurl, application/f4m, application/dash+xml, application/vnd.ms-sstr+xml, ideo/mp2t, audio/aac, video/f4f, video/x-flv, video/mp4, audio/mp4).
websocket_bereq_body_bytesintegerTotal message content bytes sent to backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_bereq_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_beresp_body_bytesintegerTotal message content bytes received from backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_beresp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_conn_time_msintegerTotal duration of passthrough WebSocket connections with end users.
websocket_req_body_bytesintegerTotal message content bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal message content bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.

Metadata model

Meta information about the scope of the query in a human readable format.

fromstringAn RFC-8339-formatted date and time indicating the inclusive start of the query time range.
group_bystringA comma-separated list of fields used to group and order the results.
limitintegerThe maximum number of results to return.
next_cursorstringA string that can be used to request the next page of results, if any.
tostringAn RFC-8339-formatted date and time indicating the exclusive end of the query time range.

Data array data model

Metric values for the timestamp field. Note that this dataset is sparse: only the keys with non-zero values will be included in the record.

aia_estimated_time_saved_msintegerThe estimated amount of time saved by responses served from the AI Accelerator semantic cache.
aia_origin_usage_tokensintegerThe number of usage tokens reported by the request to the origin from AI Accelerator.
aia_requestsintegerNumber of requests received by AI Accelerator.
aia_response_usage_tokensintegerThe usage tokens associated with the response returned from the AI Accelerator cache.
aia_status_1xxintegerNumber of "Informational" category status codes received from AI provider.
aia_status_2xxintegerNumber of "Success" status codes received from AI provider.
aia_status_3xxintegerNumber of "Redirection" received from AI provider.
aia_status_4xxintegerNumber of "Client Error" received from AI provider.
aia_status_5xxintegerNumber of "Server Error" received from AI provider.
all_edge_hit_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge for a VCL service.
all_edge_miss_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge for a VCL service.
all_error_requestsintegerNumber of cache errors for a VCL service.
all_hit_requestsintegerNumber of cache hits for a VCL service.
all_miss_requestsintegerNumber of cache misses for a VCL service.
all_pass_requestsintegerNumber of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached for a VCL service.
all_status_1xxintegerNumber of "Informational" category status codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_2xxintegerNumber of "Success" status codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_3xxintegerNumber of "Redirection" codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_4xxintegerNumber of "Client Error" codes delivered for all sources.
all_status_5xxintegerNumber of "Server Error" codes delivered for all sources.
all_synth_requestsintegerNumber of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the synthetic VCL statement) for a VCL service.
api_discovery_requests_countintegerNumber of requests processed by the API Discovery engine.
arc_requestsintegerNumber of requests received by AI Runtime Control.
attack_blocked_req_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.
attack_blocked_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.
attack_logged_req_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.
attack_logged_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.
attack_passed_req_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.
attack_passed_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.
attack_req_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.
attack_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.
attack_resp_synth_bytesintegerTotal bytes delivered for requests that triggered a WAF rule and returned a synthetic response.
bandwidthintegerTotal bytes delivered (resp_header_bytes + resp_body_bytes + bereq_header_bytes + bereq_body_bytes + compute_resp_header_bytes + compute_resp_body_bytes + compute_bereq_header_bytes + compute_bereq_body_bytes + websocket_resp_header_bytes + websocket_resp_body_bytes + websocket_bereq_header_bytes + websocket_bereq_body_bytes + fanout_resp_header_bytes + fanout_resp_body_bytes + fanout_bereq_header_bytes + fanout_bereq_body_bytes).
bereq_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes sent to origin.
bereq_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to origin.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_checkedintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens checked.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_disabledintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens not checked because the feature was disabled.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_failedintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens that failed validation.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_issuedintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens issued. For example, issuing a challenge-complete token after a series of CAPTCHA challenges ending in success.
bot_challenge_complete_tokens_passedintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens that passed validation.
bot_challenge_startsintegerThe number of challenge-start tokens created.
bot_challenges_failedintegerThe number of failed challenge solutions processed. For example, an incorrect CAPTCHA solution.
bot_challenges_issuedintegerThe number of challenges issued. For example, the issuance of a CAPTCHA challenge.
bot_challenges_pats_issuedintegerNumber of Private Access Token challenges issued.
bot_challenges_pats_succeededintegerNumber of successful Private Access Token challenge solutions processed.
bot_challenges_succeededintegerThe number of successful challenge solutions processed. For example, a correct CAPTCHA solution.
bot_edge_requests_accessibility_countintegerCount of edge requests where an accessibility bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_ai_crawler_countintegerCount of edge requests where an AI crawler was detected.
bot_edge_requests_ai_fetcher_countintegerCount of edge requests where an AI fetcher was detected.
bot_edge_requests_analyzed_countintegerCount of edge requests where bot detection analysis was performed.
bot_edge_requests_content_fetcher_countintegerCount of edge requests where a content fetcher was detected.
bot_edge_requests_detected_countintegerCount of edge requests where a bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_headless_countintegerNumber of edge requests where a headless bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_monitoring_countintegerCount of edge requests where a monitoring and site tool was detected.
bot_edge_requests_online_marketing_countintegerCount of edge requests where an online marketing bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_page_preview_countintegerCount of edge requests where a page preview bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_platform_integrations_countintegerCount of edge requests where a platform integration was detected.
bot_edge_requests_research_countintegerCount of edge requests where a research bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_search_engine_crawler_countintegerCount of edge requests where a search engine crawler was detected.
bot_edge_requests_search_engine_optimization_countintegerCount of edge requests where a search engine optimization bot was detected.
bot_edge_requests_security_tools_countintegerCount of edge requests where a security tool was detected.
bot_edge_requests_verified_countintegerCount of edge requests where a verified bot was detected.
bot_requests_total_countintegerTotal number of Bot Management requests across all deployments.
compute_bereq_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes sent to backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_bereq_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_bereqsintegerNumber of backend requests started.
compute_beresp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received from backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_beresp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from backends (origins) by the Compute platform.
compute_cache_operations_countintegerNumber of cache operations executed by the Compute platform.
compute_execution_time_msnumberThe amount of active CPU time used to process your requests (in milliseconds).
compute_handoffintegerThe number of times Compute has handed off a request to the Fanout proxy or WebSocket proxy.
compute_platform_internal_errorintegerFatal errors caused by internal errors in Fastly’s Compute platform.
compute_platform_invalid_request_errorintegerFatal errors caused by unprocessable requests to the service, such as requests with malformed CDN-Loop headers or invalid purge credentials.
compute_ram_usedintegerThe amount of RAM used for your service by Fastly (in bytes).
compute_req_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received by the Compute platform.
compute_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received by the Compute platform.
compute_request_time_billed_msnumberThe total amount of request processing time you will be billed for, measured in 50 millisecond increments.
compute_request_time_msnumberThe total, actual amount of time used to process your requests, including active CPU time (in milliseconds).
compute_requestsintegerThe total number of requests that were received for your service by Fastly.
compute_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes sent from Compute to end user.
compute_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent from Compute to end user.
compute_resp_status_103integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 103 (Early Hints) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_1xxintegerNumber of "Informational" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_200integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 200 (Success) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_204integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 204 (No Content) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_206integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 206 (Partial Content) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_2xxintegerNumber of "Success" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_301integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_302integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 302 (Found) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_304integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 304 (Not Modified) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_3xxintegerNumber of "Redirection" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_400integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 400 (Bad Request) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_401integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 401 (Unauthorized) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_403integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 403 (Forbidden) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_404integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 404 (Not Found) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_416integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_429integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_4xxintegerNumber of "Client Error" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_500integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_501integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 501 (Not Implemented) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_502integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_503integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_504integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_505integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_530integerNumber of responses delivered with status code 530 by the Compute platform.
compute_resp_status_5xxintegerNumber of "Server Error" category status codes delivered by the Compute platform.
compute_sandboxesintegerNumber of WebAssembly (Wasm) sandboxes created.
compute_service_bereq_5xx_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin returned a 5xx status code.
compute_service_bereq_conn_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed at the TCP connection level. Sum of compute_service_bereq_conn_timeout_error, compute_service_bereq_conn_refused_error, and compute_service_bereq_conn_other_error.
compute_service_bereq_conn_other_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a connection error not classified as a timeout or refusal.
compute_service_bereq_conn_refused_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin actively refused the connection.
compute_service_bereq_conn_timeout_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service where the connection to the origin timed out before being established.
compute_service_bereq_dns_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed during DNS resolution.
compute_service_bereq_errorintegerNumber of backend request errors, including timeouts.
compute_service_bereq_http_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed at the HTTP protocol level. Sum of compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v1_error, compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v2_error, compute_service_bereq_http_incomplete_error, compute_service_bereq_http_timeout_error, and compute_service_bereq_http_other_error.
compute_service_bereq_http_incomplete_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin sent an incomplete HTTP response.
compute_service_bereq_http_other_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP-level error not classified in any category.
compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v1_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP/1.x protocol violation after the request was transmitted.
compute_service_bereq_http_proto_v2_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an HTTP/2 protocol error, typically a RST_STREAM or GO_AWAY from the origin.
compute_service_bereq_http_timeout_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service where the origin did not respond within the configured timeout period.
compute_service_bereq_other_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to an error not classified into the DNS, connection, TLS, or HTTP categories.
compute_service_bereq_tls_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed during the TLS handshake or session with the origin. Sum of compute_service_bereq_tls_server_cert_error and compute_service_bereq_tls_other_error.
compute_service_bereq_tls_other_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a TLS error not classified as a certificate error.
compute_service_bereq_tls_server_cert_errorintegerNumber of backend requests from a Compute service that failed due to a TLS certificate validation error (e.g., expired, untrusted CA, hostname mismatch).
compute_service_chain_errorintegerFatal errors caused by the service path exceeding hop or service limits, or where a forwarding loop is detected via CDN-Loop headers.
compute_service_limits_errorintegerNon-fatal errors caused by attempts to exceed defined operational limits, such as simultaneous backend requests or cache transactions.
compute_service_memory_exceeded_errorintegerNumber of times a guest exceeded its heap limit.
compute_service_resource_limits_errorintegerAggregate of fatal errors caused by exceeding allocated resource limits, specifically runtime duration, vCPU usage, and heap memory limits.
compute_service_runtime_errorintegerFatal errors caused by service logic faults, including stack overflows, unreachable code traps, illegal memory access, or attempts to send multiple responses.
compute_service_timeout_errorintegerFatal errors caused by exceeding the per-request runtime limit.
compute_service_vcpu_exceeded_errorintegerFatal errors caused by exceeding the per-request vCPU time limit.
csp_pages_gaugeintegerGauge. The number of pages monitored by Content Security Policy.
datacenterstringDatacenter for this data point. Only present if the request was made with group_by=datacenter.
ddos_action_blackholeintegerThe number of times the blackhole action was taken. The blackhole action quietly closes a TCP connection without sending a reset. The blackhole action quietly closes a TCP connection without notifying its peer (all TCP state is dropped).
ddos_action_closeintegerThe number of times the close action was taken. The close action aborts the connection as soon as possible. The close action takes effect either right after accept, right after the client hello, or right after the response was sent.
ddos_action_downgradeintegerThe number of times the downgrade action was taken. The downgrade action restricts the client to http1.
ddos_action_downgraded_connectionsintegerThe number of connections the downgrade action was applied to. The downgrade action restricts the connection to http1.
ddos_action_limit_streams_connectionsintegerFor HTTP/2, the number of connections the limit-streams action was applied to. The limit-streams action caps the allowed number of concurrent streams in a connection.
ddos_action_limit_streams_requestsintegerFor HTTP/2, the number of requests made on a connection for which the limit-streams action was taken. The limit-streams action caps the allowed number of concurrent streams in a connection.
ddos_action_tarpitintegerThe number of times the tarpit action was taken. The tarpit action delays writing the response to the client.
ddos_action_tarpit_acceptintegerThe number of times the tarpit-accept action was taken. The tarpit-accept action adds a delay when accepting future connections.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_checkedintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens checked while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_failedintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens that failed validation while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_issuedintegerNumber of challenge-complete tokens issued as a result of a DDoS action. For example, issuing a challenge-complete token after a series of CAPTCHA challenges ending in success.
ddos_challenge_complete_tokens_passedintegerThe number of challenge-complete tokens that passed validation while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenge_startsintegerThe number of challenge-start tokens created while enforcing DDoS protection rules.
ddos_challenges_failedintegerNumber of failed challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action. For example, an incorrect CAPTCHA solution.
ddos_challenges_issuedintegerNumber of challenges issued from a DDoS action.
ddos_challenges_pats_issuedintegerNumber of Private Access Token challenges issued as a result of a DDoS action.
ddos_challenges_pats_succeededintegerNumber of successful Private Access Token challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action.
ddos_challenges_succeededintegerNumber of successful challenge solutions processed as a result of a DDoS action. For example, a correct CAPTCHA solution.
ddos_protection_requests_allow_countintegerNumber of requests analyzed for DDoS attacks against a customer origin or service, but with no DDoS detected.
ddos_protection_requests_detect_countintegerNumber of requests classified as a DDoS attack against a customer origin or service.
ddos_protection_requests_mitigate_countintegerNumber of requests classified as a DDoS attack against a customer origin or service that were mitigated by the Fastly platform.
deliver_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_deliver Varnish subroutine.
deliver_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_deliver Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
dns_billable_responses_countintegerNumber of billable DNS responses (e.g., A, CNAME).
dns_nonbillable_responses_countintegerNumber of non-billable DNS responses (e.g., NODATA, NXDOMAIN).
edge_hit_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge.
edge_hit_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for edge hits.
edge_hit_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered for edge hits.
edge_miss_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge.
edge_miss_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for edge misses.
edge_miss_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered for edge misses.
edge_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly.
edge_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
edge_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
error_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_error Varnish subroutine.
error_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_error Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
errorsintegerNumber of cache errors.
fanout_bereq_body_bytesintegerTotal body or message content bytes sent to backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_bereq_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_beresp_body_bytesintegerTotal body or message content bytes received from backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_beresp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from backends over Fanout connections.
fanout_conn_time_msintegerTotal duration of Fanout connections with end users.
fanout_recv_publishesintegerTotal published messages received from the publish API endpoint.
fanout_req_body_bytesintegerTotal body or message content bytes received from end users over Fanout connections.
fanout_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from end users over Fanout connections.
fanout_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body or message content bytes sent to end users over Fanout connections, excluding published message content.
fanout_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to end users over Fanout connections.
fanout_send_publishesintegerTotal published messages sent to end users.
fetch_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_fetch Varnish subroutine.
fetch_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_fetch Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hash_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_hash Varnish subroutine.
hash_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_hash Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hit_rationumberRatio of cache hits to cache misses (between 0 and 1).
hit_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered for cache hits.
hit_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_hit Varnish subroutine.
hit_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_hit Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hitsintegerNumber of cache hits.
hits_timenumberTotal amount of time spent processing cache hits (in seconds).
http2integerNumber of requests received over HTTP/2.
http3integerNumber of requests received over HTTP/3.
imgoptointegerNumber of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. If the service receives 10 requests for an image, this stat will be 10 regardless of how many times the image was transformed.
imgopto_avif_countintegerCount of AVIF images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_compute_requestsintegerThe number of Image Optimizer requests made from Compute services.
imgopto_gif_countintegerCount of GIF images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_input_image_bytesintegerThe total image bytes that would have been delivered if the images had not been transformed by the Fastly Image Optimizer. Bytes are counted once per client request. Byte counts exclude shield traffic and requests where Fastly Image Optimizer proxied a request without attempting to transform it (e.g., file types that are not supported by Image Optimizer).
imgopto_jpeg_countintegerCount of JPEG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_jpegxl_countintegerCount of JPEGXL images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_mp4_countintegerCount of MP4s delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_output_image_bytesintegerThe total image bytes delivered that have been transformed by the Fastly Image Optimizer. Bytes are counted once per client request. Byte counts exclude shield traffic and requests where Fastly Image Optimizer proxied a request without attempting to transform it (e.g., file types that are not supported by Image Optimizer).
imgopto_png_countintegerCount of PNG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service, including shield traffic.
imgopto_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service, including shield traffic.
imgopto_shieldintegerNumber of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service via a shield.
imgopto_shield_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_shield_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_svg_countintegerCount of SVG images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgopto_transformsintegerNumber of transforms performed by the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_webp_countintegerCount of WebP images delivered to end user by Image Optimizer.
imgvideointegerNumber of video responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_framesintegerNumber of video frames that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.
imgvideo_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shieldintegerNumber of video responses delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield_framesintegerNumber of video frames delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.
imgvideo_shield_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
ipv6integerNumber of requests that were received over IPv6.
kv_store_class_a_operationsintegerThe total number of class a operations for the KV store.
kv_store_class_b_operationsintegerThe total number of class b operations for the KV store.
logintegerNumber of log lines sent.
log_bytesintegerTotal log bytes sent.
missintegerNumber of cache misses.
miss_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered for cache misses.
miss_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_miss Varnish subroutine.
miss_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_miss Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
miss_timenumberTotal amount of time spent processing cache misses (in seconds).
ngwaf_account_rules_gaugeintegerGauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF rules defined at the account level.
ngwaf_account_workspacesintegerGauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF workspaces in the account.
ngwaf_bot_analysis_request_countintegerCount of Next-Gen WAF Bot Management requests.
ngwaf_requests_allowed_countintegerCount of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests allowed.
ngwaf_requests_blocked_countintegerCount of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests blocked.
ngwaf_requests_challenged_countintegerCount of Edge WAF requests challenged.
ngwaf_requests_logged_countintegerCount of Edge WAF requests logged.
ngwaf_requests_timeout_countintegerCount of Edge WAF requests timed outcome.
ngwaf_requests_total_countintegerTotal number of Next-Gen WAF (Edge WAF & Core WAF) requests.
ngwaf_requests_unknown_countintegerCount of Edge WAF requests with an unknown outcome.
ngwaf_workspace_rules_gaugeintegerGauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF rules defined in a workspace.
ngwaf_workspace_thresholds_gaugeintegerGauge. The number of Next-Gen WAF thresholds defined in a workspace.
object_size_100kintegerNumber of objects served that were between 10KB and 100KB in size.
object_size_100mintegerNumber of objects served that were between 10MB and 100MB in size.
object_size_10kintegerNumber of objects served that were between 1KB and 10KB in size.
object_size_10mintegerNumber of objects served that were between 1MB and 10MB in size.
object_size_1gintegerNumber of objects served that were between 100MB and 1GB in size.
object_size_1kintegerNumber of objects served that were under 1KB in size.
object_size_1mintegerNumber of objects served that were between 100KB and 1MB in size.
object_storage_buckets_countintegerGauge. The number of Object Storage buckets.
object_storage_bytes_countintegerGauge. The number of bytes stored in Object Storage.
object_storage_class_a_operations_countintegerA count of the number of Class A Object Storage operations.
object_storage_class_b_operations_countintegerA count of the number of Class B Object Storage operations.
origin_cache_fetch_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes received from origin for cacheable content.
origin_cache_fetch_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes received from an origin for cacheable content.
origin_cache_fetchesintegerThe total number of completed requests made to backends (origins) that returned cacheable content.
origin_fetch_body_bytesintegerTotal request body bytes sent to origin.
origin_fetch_header_bytesintegerTotal request header bytes sent to origin.
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received from origin.
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from origin.
origin_fetchesintegerNumber of requests sent to origin.
origin_offloadnumberOrigin Offload measures the ratio of bytes served to end users that were cached by Fastly, over the bytes served to end users, between 0 and 1. ((edge_resp_body_bytes + edge_resp_header_bytes) - (origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes + origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes)) / (edge_resp_body_bytes + edge_resp_header_bytes).
origin_revalidationsintegerNumber of responses received from origin with a 304 status code in response to an If-Modified-Since or If-None-Match request. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using Fastly Image Optimizer or segmented caching this may result in a cache miss.
otfpintegerNumber of responses that came from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_deliver_timenumberTotal amount of time spent delivering a response from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand (in seconds).
otfp_manifestsintegerNumber of responses that were manifest files from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_timenumberTotal amount of time spent delivering a response via a shield from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packaging service for video-on-demand (in seconds).
passintegerNumber of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached.
pass_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered for cache passes.
pass_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_pass Varnish subroutine.
pass_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_pass Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
pass_timenumberTotal amount of time spent processing cache passes (in seconds).
pciintegerNumber of responses with the PCI flag turned on.
pipeintegerOptional. Pipe operations performed (legacy feature).
pipe_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_pipe Varnish subroutine.
pipe_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_pipe Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
predeliver_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_predeliver Varnish subroutine.
predeliver_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_predeliver Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
prehash_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_prehash Varnish subroutine.
prehash_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_prehash Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
recv_sub_countintegerNumber of executions of the vcl_recv Varnish subroutine.
recv_sub_timenumberTime spent inside the vcl_recv Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
regionstringRegion for this data point. Only present if the request was made with group_by=region.
req_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received.
req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received.
request_collapse_unusable_countintegerNumber of requests that were collapsed and unable to be satisfied by the resulting cache object.
request_collapse_usable_countintegerNumber of requests that were collapsed and satisfied by a usable cache object.
request_denied_get_head_bodyintegerNumber of requests where Fastly responded with 400 due to the request being a GET or HEAD request containing a body.
requestsintegerNumber of requests processed.
resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered (edge_resp_body_bytes + shield_resp_body_bytes).
resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes delivered (edge_resp_header_bytes + shield_resp_header_bytes).
restartsintegerNumber of restarts performed.
segblock_origin_fetchesintegerNumber of Range requests to origin for segments of resources when using segmented caching.
segblock_shield_fetchesintegerNumber of Range requests to a shield for segments of resources when using segmented caching.
shieldintegerNumber of requests from edge to the shield POP.
shield_cache_fetchesintegerThe total number of completed requests made to shields that returned cacheable content.
shield_fetch_body_bytesintegerTotal request body bytes sent to a shield.
shield_fetch_header_bytesintegerTotal request header bytes sent to a shield.
shield_fetch_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal response body bytes sent from a shield to the edge.
shield_fetch_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal response header bytes sent from a shield to the edge.
shield_fetchesintegerNumber of requests made from one Fastly POP to another, as part of shielding.
shield_hit_requestsintegerNumber of requests that resulted in a hit at a shield.
shield_hit_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for shield hits.
shield_hit_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered for shield hits.
shield_miss_requestsintegerNumber of requests that resulted in a miss at a shield.
shield_miss_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for shield misses.
shield_miss_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered for shield misses.
shield_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes delivered via a shield.
shield_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes delivered via a shield.
shield_revalidationsintegerNumber of responses received from origin with a 304 status code, in response to an If-Modified-Since or If-None-Match request to a shield. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using segmented caching this may result in a cache miss.
status_1xxintegerNumber of "Informational" category status codes delivered.
status_200integerNumber of responses sent with status code 200 (Success).
status_204integerNumber of responses sent with status code 204 (No Content).
status_206integerNumber of responses sent with status code 206 (Partial Content).
status_2xxintegerNumber of "Success" status codes delivered.
status_301integerNumber of responses sent with status code 301 (Moved Permanently).
status_302integerNumber of responses sent with status code 302 (Found).
status_304integerNumber of responses sent with status code 304 (Not Modified).
status_3xxintegerNumber of "Redirection" codes delivered.
status_400integerNumber of responses sent with status code 400 (Bad Request).
status_401integerNumber of responses sent with status code 401 (Unauthorized).
status_403integerNumber of responses sent with status code 403 (Forbidden).
status_404integerNumber of responses sent with status code 404 (Not Found).
status_406integerNumber of responses sent with status code 406 (Not Acceptable).
status_416integerNumber of responses sent with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable).
status_429integerNumber of responses sent with status code 429 (Too Many Requests).
status_499integerNumber of responses sent with status code 499 (Client Disconnected).
status_4xxintegerNumber of "Client Error" codes delivered.
status_500integerNumber of responses sent with status code 500 (Internal Server Error).
status_501integerNumber of responses sent with status code 501 (Not Implemented).
status_502integerNumber of responses sent with status code 502 (Bad Gateway).
status_503integerNumber of responses sent with status code 503 (Service Unavailable).
status_504integerNumber of responses sent with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout).
status_505integerNumber of responses sent with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported).
status_530integerNumber of responses sent with status code 530.
status_5xxintegerNumber of "Server Error" codes delivered.
synthintegerNumber of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the synthetic VCL statement).
timestampstringTimestamp for the start of the time period being reported.
tlsintegerNumber of requests that were received over TLS.
tls_handshake_sent_bytesintegerNumber of bytes transferred during TLS handshake.
tls_v10integerNumber of requests received over TLS 1.0.
tls_v11integerNumber of requests received over TLS 1.1.
tls_v12integerNumber of requests received over TLS 1.2.
tls_v13integerNumber of requests received over TLS 1.3.
uncacheableintegerNumber of requests that were designated uncachable.
upgradeintegerNumber of requests that resulted in a WebSocket upgrade.
videointegerNumber of responses with the video segment or video manifest MIME type (i.e., application/x-mpegurl, application/vnd.apple.mpegurl, application/f4m, application/dash+xml, application/vnd.ms-sstr+xml, ideo/mp2t, audio/aac, video/f4f, video/x-flv, video/mp4, audio/mp4).
websocket_bereq_body_bytesintegerTotal message content bytes sent to backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_bereq_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_beresp_body_bytesintegerTotal message content bytes received from backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_beresp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from backends over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_conn_time_msintegerTotal duration of passthrough WebSocket connections with end users.
websocket_req_body_bytesintegerTotal message content bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal message content bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.

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