Workspaces
Workspaces allows you to add, edit, and delete workspaces in your account.
IMPORTANT: The Fastly Next-Gen WAF API is only available to customers with access to the Next-Gen WAF product in the Fastly control panel. If you have access to the Next-Gen WAF control panel, check out the Next-Gen WAF API.
Data model
attack_signal_thresholds
|object
|Attack threshold parameters for system site alerts. Each threshold value is the number of attack signals per IP address that must be detected during the interval before the related IP address is flagged. Required.
description
|string
|User-submitted description of a workspace. Required.
id
|string
|A base62-encoded representation of a UUID used to uniquely identify a workspace. Required. Read-only.
ip_anonymization
|string
|Agents will anonymize IP addresses according to the option selected.
mode
|string
|User-configured mode of a workspace. Required.
name
|string
|User-submitted display name of a workspace. Required.