Domain metrics
The Observability API allows you to programmatically define custom
dashboards to view in the Observability web interface. These metrics are
compatible with
dashboard items where
data_source.type is
stats.domain.
bandwidth
|integer
|Bytes delivered from domain.
bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes sent to the origin.
bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to the origin.
edge_hit_ratio
|number
|Ratio of cache hits to cache misses from domain (between 0 and 1).
edge_hit_requests
|integer
|The number of domain requests delivered from the edge.
edge_miss_requests
|integer
|The number of domain requests fetched from the origin.
edge_requests
|integer
|Number of requests from the edge to domain.
edge_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Number of body bytes from domain to the edge.
edge_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Number of header bytes from domain to the edge.
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes received from origin from domain.
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes received from origin from domain.
origin_fetches
|integer
|Number of requests sent to origin from domain.
origin_offload
|number
|Ratio of response bytes fetched from origin from domain (between 0 and 1). 0 means no bytes were fetched from the origin, and 1 means all bytes were fetched from the origin.
origin_offload_bytes
|integer
|The number of bytes offloaded to the edge.
origin_status_1xx
|integer
|The number of 1xx status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_200
|integer
|The number of 200 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_204
|integer
|The number of 204 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_206
|integer
|The number of 206 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_2xx
|integer
|The number of 2xx status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_301
|integer
|The number of 301 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_302
|integer
|The number of 302 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_304
|integer
|The number of 304 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_3xx
|integer
|The number of 3xx status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_400
|integer
|The number of 400 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_401
|integer
|The number of 401 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_403
|integer
|The number of 403 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_404
|integer
|The number of 404 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_416
|integer
|The number of 416 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_429
|integer
|The number of 429 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_4xx
|integer
|The number of 4xx status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_500
|integer
|The number of 500 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_501
|integer
|The number of 501 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_502
|integer
|The number of 502 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_503
|integer
|The number of 503 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_504
|integer
|The number of 504 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_505
|integer
|The number of 505 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_5xx
|integer
|The number of 5xx status responses received from a domain's origin.
requests
|integer
|Number of requests processed from domain.
status_1xx
|integer
|Number of 1xx "Informational" category status codes delivered from domain.
status_200
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 200 (Success) from domain.
status_204
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 204 (No Content) from domain.
status_206
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 206 (Partial Content) from domain.
status_2xx
|integer
|Number of 2xx "Success" status codes delivered from domain.
status_301
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) from domain.
status_302
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 302 (Found) from domain.
status_304
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 304 (Not Modified) from domain.
status_3xx
|integer
|Number of 3xx "Redirection" codes delivered from domain.
status_400
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 400 (Bad Request) from domain.
status_401
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 401 (Unauthorized) from domain.
status_403
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 403 (Forbidden) from domain.
status_404
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 404 (Not Found) from domain.
status_404_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with 404 codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_416
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) from domain.
status_429
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) from domain.
status_4xx
|integer
|Number of 4xx "Client Error" codes delivered from domain.
status_4xx_excl_404_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered excluding 404. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_4xx_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_500
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) from domain.
status_501
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 501 (Not Implemented) from domain.
status_502
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) from domain.
status_503
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) from domain.
status_504
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) from domain.
status_505
|integer
|Number of responses received with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) from domain.
status_5xx
|integer
|Number of 5xx "Server Error" codes delivered from domain.
status_5xx_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with 5xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_gte_400_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_lt_500_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with non-5xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.