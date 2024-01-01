Domain metrics

bandwidth integer Bytes delivered from domain.

bereq_body_bytes integer Total body bytes sent to the origin.

bereq_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to the origin.

edge_hit_ratio number Ratio of cache hits to cache misses from domain (between 0 and 1).

edge_hit_requests integer The number of domain requests delivered from the edge.

edge_miss_requests integer The number of domain requests fetched from the origin.

edge_requests integer Number of requests from the edge to domain.

edge_resp_body_bytes integer Number of body bytes from domain to the edge.

edge_resp_header_bytes integer Number of header bytes from domain to the edge.

origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes received from origin from domain.

origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes received from origin from domain.

origin_fetches integer Number of requests sent to origin from domain.

origin_offload number Ratio of response bytes fetched from origin from domain (between 0 and 1). 0 means no bytes were fetched from the origin, and 1 means all bytes were fetched from the origin.

origin_offload_bytes integer The number of bytes offloaded to the edge.

origin_status_1xx integer The number of 1xx status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_200 integer The number of 200 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_204 integer The number of 204 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_206 integer The number of 206 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_2xx integer The number of 2xx status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_301 integer The number of 301 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_302 integer The number of 302 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_304 integer The number of 304 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_3xx integer The number of 3xx status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_400 integer The number of 400 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_401 integer The number of 401 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_403 integer The number of 403 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_404 integer The number of 404 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_416 integer The number of 416 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_429 integer The number of 429 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_4xx integer The number of 4xx status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_500 integer The number of 500 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_501 integer The number of 501 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_502 integer The number of 502 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_503 integer The number of 503 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_504 integer The number of 504 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_505 integer The number of 505 status responses received from a domain's origin.

origin_status_5xx integer The number of 5xx status responses received from a domain's origin.

requests integer Number of requests processed from domain.

status_1xx integer Number of 1xx "Informational" category status codes delivered from domain.

status_200 integer Number of responses received with status code 200 (Success) from domain.

status_204 integer Number of responses received with status code 204 (No Content) from domain.

status_206 integer Number of responses received with status code 206 (Partial Content) from domain.

status_2xx integer Number of 2xx "Success" status codes delivered from domain.

status_301 integer Number of responses received with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) from domain.

status_302 integer Number of responses received with status code 302 (Found) from domain.

status_304 integer Number of responses received with status code 304 (Not Modified) from domain.

status_3xx integer Number of 3xx "Redirection" codes delivered from domain.

status_400 integer Number of responses received with status code 400 (Bad Request) from domain.

status_401 integer Number of responses received with status code 401 (Unauthorized) from domain.

status_403 integer Number of responses received with status code 403 (Forbidden) from domain.

status_404 integer Number of responses received with status code 404 (Not Found) from domain.

status_404_rate number Percentage of responses with 404 codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.

status_416 integer Number of responses received with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) from domain.

status_429 integer Number of responses received with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) from domain.

status_4xx integer Number of 4xx "Client Error" codes delivered from domain.

status_4xx_excl_404_rate number Percentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered excluding 404. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.

status_4xx_rate number Percentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.

status_500 integer Number of responses received with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) from domain.

status_501 integer Number of responses received with status code 501 (Not Implemented) from domain.

status_502 integer Number of responses received with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) from domain.

status_503 integer Number of responses received with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) from domain.

status_504 integer Number of responses received with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) from domain.

status_505 integer Number of responses received with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) from domain.

status_5xx integer Number of 5xx "Server Error" codes delivered from domain.

status_5xx_rate number Percentage of responses with 5xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.

status_gte_400_rate number Percentage of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.