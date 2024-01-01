  1. Home
Domain metrics

The Observability API allows you to programmatically define custom dashboards to view in the Observability web interface. These metrics are compatible with dashboard items where data_source.type is stats.domain.

bandwidthintegerBytes delivered from domain.
bereq_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes sent to the origin.
bereq_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to the origin.
edge_hit_rationumberRatio of cache hits to cache misses from domain (between 0 and 1).
edge_hit_requestsintegerThe number of domain requests delivered from the edge.
edge_miss_requestsintegerThe number of domain requests fetched from the origin.
edge_requestsintegerNumber of requests from the edge to domain.
edge_resp_body_bytesintegerNumber of body bytes from domain to the edge.
edge_resp_header_bytesintegerNumber of header bytes from domain to the edge.
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes received from origin from domain.
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes received from origin from domain.
origin_fetchesintegerNumber of requests sent to origin from domain.
origin_offloadnumberRatio of response bytes fetched from origin from domain (between 0 and 1). 0 means no bytes were fetched from the origin, and 1 means all bytes were fetched from the origin.
origin_offload_bytesintegerThe number of bytes offloaded to the edge.
origin_status_1xxintegerThe number of 1xx status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_200integerThe number of 200 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_204integerThe number of 204 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_206integerThe number of 206 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_2xxintegerThe number of 2xx status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_301integerThe number of 301 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_302integerThe number of 302 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_304integerThe number of 304 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_3xxintegerThe number of 3xx status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_400integerThe number of 400 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_401integerThe number of 401 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_403integerThe number of 403 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_404integerThe number of 404 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_416integerThe number of 416 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_429integerThe number of 429 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_4xxintegerThe number of 4xx status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_500integerThe number of 500 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_501integerThe number of 501 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_502integerThe number of 502 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_503integerThe number of 503 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_504integerThe number of 504 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_505integerThe number of 505 status responses received from a domain's origin.
origin_status_5xxintegerThe number of 5xx status responses received from a domain's origin.
requestsintegerNumber of requests processed from domain.
status_1xxintegerNumber of 1xx "Informational" category status codes delivered from domain.
status_200integerNumber of responses received with status code 200 (Success) from domain.
status_204integerNumber of responses received with status code 204 (No Content) from domain.
status_206integerNumber of responses received with status code 206 (Partial Content) from domain.
status_2xxintegerNumber of 2xx "Success" status codes delivered from domain.
status_301integerNumber of responses received with status code 301 (Moved Permanently) from domain.
status_302integerNumber of responses received with status code 302 (Found) from domain.
status_304integerNumber of responses received with status code 304 (Not Modified) from domain.
status_3xxintegerNumber of 3xx "Redirection" codes delivered from domain.
status_400integerNumber of responses received with status code 400 (Bad Request) from domain.
status_401integerNumber of responses received with status code 401 (Unauthorized) from domain.
status_403integerNumber of responses received with status code 403 (Forbidden) from domain.
status_404integerNumber of responses received with status code 404 (Not Found) from domain.
status_404_ratenumberPercentage of responses with 404 codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_416integerNumber of responses received with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable) from domain.
status_429integerNumber of responses received with status code 429 (Too Many Requests) from domain.
status_4xxintegerNumber of 4xx "Client Error" codes delivered from domain.
status_4xx_excl_404_ratenumberPercentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered excluding 404. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_4xx_ratenumberPercentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_500integerNumber of responses received with status code 500 (Internal Server Error) from domain.
status_501integerNumber of responses received with status code 501 (Not Implemented) from domain.
status_502integerNumber of responses received with status code 502 (Bad Gateway) from domain.
status_503integerNumber of responses received with status code 503 (Service Unavailable) from domain.
status_504integerNumber of responses received with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout) from domain.
status_505integerNumber of responses received with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported) from domain.
status_5xxintegerNumber of 5xx "Server Error" codes delivered from domain.
status_5xx_ratenumberPercentage of responses with 5xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_gte_400_ratenumberPercentage of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_lt_500_ratenumberPercentage of responses with non-5xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
