Custom dashboards

The Observability API allows you to programmatically define custom dashboards to view in the Observability web interface.

Data model

description string A short description of the dashboard. items array A list of dashboard items name string A human-readable name. Required. created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. created_by string The ID of the user who created the dashboard. Read-only. id string Dashboard identifier (UUID). Read-only.

Dashboard item data model

A dashboard item. Typically a data visualization like a chart.

data_source object An object which describes the data to display. Required. id string Dashboard item identifier (UUID). Read-only. span integer The number of columns for the dashboard item to span. Dashboards are rendered on a 12-column grid on "desktop" screen sizes. [Default 4 ] subtitle string A human-readable subtitle for the dashboard item. Often a description of the visualization. Required. title string A human-readable title for the dashboard item. Required. visualization object An object which describes the data visualization to display. Required.

Data source

An object which describes the data to display.

config object Configuration options for the selected data source. Required. type string The source of the data to display. Required.

Data source config

Configuration options for the selected data source.

metrics array The metrics to visualize. Valid options are defined by the selected data source Required.

Visualization

An object which describes the data visualization to display.

config object Configuration options for the given visualization. Required. type string The type of visualization to display. Required.

Visualization config

Configuration options for the given visualization.

calculation_method string (Optional) The aggregation function to apply to the dataset. format string (Optional) The units to use to format the data. [Default number ] plot_type string The type of chart to display. Required.

Endpoints

List all custom dashboards GET/ observability / dashboards

Create a new dashboard POST/ observability / dashboards

Retrieve a dashboard by ID GET/ observability / dashboards / dashboard_id

Delete an existing dashboard DELETE/ observability / dashboards / dashboard_id