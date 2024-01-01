Custom dashboards
The Observability API allows you to programmatically define custom dashboards to view in the Observability web interface.
Data model
description
|string
|A short description of the dashboard.
items
|array
|A list of dashboard items.
name
|string
|A human-readable name. Required.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
created_by
|string
|The ID of the user who created the dashboard. Read-only.
id
|string
|Dashboard identifier (UUID). Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
updated_by
|string
|The ID of the user who last modified the dashboard. Read-only.
Dashboard item data model
A dashboard item. Typically a data visualization like a chart.
data_source
|object
|An object which describes the data to display. Required.
id
|string
|Dashboard item identifier (UUID). Read-only.
span
|integer
|The number of columns for the dashboard item to span. Dashboards are rendered on a 12-column grid on "desktop" screen sizes. [Default
4]
subtitle
|string
|A human-readable subtitle for the dashboard item. Often a description of the visualization. Required.
title
|string
|A human-readable title for the dashboard item. Required.
visualization
|object
|An object which describes the data visualization to display. Required.
Data source
An object which describes the data to display.
config
|object
|Configuration options for the selected data source. Required.
type
|string
|The source of the data to display. Required.
Data source config
Configuration options for the selected data source.
metrics
|array
|The metrics to visualize. Valid options are defined by the selected data source. Required.
Visualization
An object which describes the data visualization to display.
config
|object
|Configuration options for the given visualization. Required.
type
|string
|The type of visualization to display. Required.
Visualization config
Configuration options for the given visualization.
calculation_method
|string
|(Optional) The aggregation function to apply to the dataset.
format
|string
|(Optional) The units to use to format the data. [Default
number]
plot_type
|string
|The type of chart to display. Required.