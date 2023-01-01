Fastly for the Fediverse

The social media landscape is shifting — are you ready for the Fediverse?
You should own your community relationships
Build your community on a platform you own and customize it to suit the needs of your organization and your audience. Because your community shouldn’t be locked in or subject to the whims of a third-party platform.
We’re helping the Fediverse scale today
We’re built to handle traffic patterns like what you can expect on the Fediverse, and we’re already supporting everyone from the biggest services to the infrastructure that makes it go. By offloading content to Fastly, you can reduce pricey bandwidth and storage costs.
Your community is in good company
Your people and their data are in good hands with Fastly. Our data governance policies prioritize privacy and protection by design, and we strive to maintain a network where good people feel safe.
We support the builders growing the decentralized, social web
Mastodon uses Fastly to serve joinmastodon.org, their APIs, and their flagship instances mastodon.social and mastodon.online. They also use Fastly’s NGWAF to protect against DDOS attacks.joinmastodon.orgLearn more
A new chapter for the web
The Fediverse is social interaction with no central point of control, operated by communities for communities. It can unlock all new potential for a social web that evolves constantly to meet the needs of its users, its architects, and even world events.
The most interesting days are still ahead
We believe that the most exciting times for the Fediverse are still ahead. Nonetheless, the technical challenges implied by social, real-time software of this scale are formidable.
Open technologies built for and led by communities
We’re proud to support bright technologists whose insight and resilience can be amplified by our world-spanning infrastructure. We know it’s important to support open technologies and keep them open.
You’re in good company
"With Fastly’s technology, Mastodon is able to provide a faster experience to everyone who uses or federates with Mastodon.social and Mastodon.online. We're glad to be working with them to ensure the millions of people who rely on Mastodon everyday for real time conversation and community can do so without any hiccups."Eugen RochkoCEO of Mastodon
“I'm pleased with the results we've seen using Fastly for the storage pool, which serves ~70 instances. Content loads 2-5× faster than with our previous CDN, including for uncached requests. As a seasoned Unix admin, I appreciate the transparency Fastly offers, going as far as to allow you to see and modify raw Varnish configuration. Other services lock you into their proprietary configuration panels."Una ThompsonMaintainer of Jortage