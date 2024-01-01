ACCEPTABLE USE POLICY AND REPORTING A VIOLATION.

I. introduction

The acceptable use policy described in Section II (the "AUP") specifies guidelines for users of Fastly’s services. It is our policy to post any changes we make to the AUP on this page and provide a notice that the AUP has been updated on https://docs.fastly.com/changes/.

The AUP was last revised on May 20, 2016 and will be effective on June 19, 2016.

Anyone may report a violation of the AUP by following the instructions in Section III.

Fastly’s current terms of service are available at https://www.fastly.com/terms. The documentation for Fastly’s services is available at https://docs.fastly.com. Fastly’s subscribers are obligated to use Fastly’s services as agreed to in their subscription agreement with Fastly, in compliance with Fastly’s documentation and according to the AUP.

II. ACCEPTABLE USE Policy

Fastly’s services shall not be used by any person or entity:

in any way that violates any applicable federal, state, local, or international law or regulation; for fraudulent purposes; for the purpose of exploiting, harming, or attempting to exploit or harm minors in any way, including by exposing them to inappropriate content or asking for personally identifiable information; to store, publish, display, or transmit obscene, defamatory, infringing, libelous, harassing, abusive, threatening or otherwise unlawful or tortious material; to store or transmit material in violation of third-party privacy rights; to send unsolicited messages or postings, including bulk commercial advertising or informational announcements and "spam"; to compromise or attempt to compromise the security of any Fastly or third party network, system, server, or account; to impersonate or attempt to impersonate Fastly, Fastly personnel, another subscriber or user, or any other person or entity; or in any way that restricts or inhibits anyone's use or enjoyment of Fastly’s services or which, as determined by Fastly, may harm Fastly or users of Fastly’s services or expose them to liability.

III. REPORTING A VIOLATION OF the AUP

As a provider of caching services, storage and removal of cached content by Fastly’s services occurs automatically based on the actions of our subscribers.

Reports of a violation of the AUP described in Section II by our subscribers’ content that are directed to Fastly should:

be sent to abuse@fastly.com or mailed to the following address:

Attention: Abuse Fastly, Inc.

P.O. Box 78266

San Francisco, CA 94107; identify exact uniform resource locator(s) (URLs) hosting the content in violation of the AUP; document your efforts to contact the subscriber directly; be written in English; and provide an email address to permit our subscriber to contact you.

We will promptly forward this report to the applicable subscriber.



IV. US DIGITAL MILLENNIUM COPYRIGHT ACT (“DMCA”) AND EU DIGITAL SERVICES ACT (“DSA”)

Information on our DMCA and DSA compliance and how to submit DMCA and DSA reports is available at https://www.fastly.com/dmca-dsa.