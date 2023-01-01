Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally
Faster purging
Store highly dynamic content on the edge knowing you can purge the cache in milliseconds anywhere in the world.
Higher cache hit ratios
Fewer, more powerful POPs allows you to cache rapidly changing content at the edge for longer. A better cache hit ratio means your users get quicker response times and downloads.
Better performance
Dynamic site acceleration features come standard for speedy content delivery, improving conversion and retention rates, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and ad revenue.
291 TbpsEdge network capacity
150 msMean purge time
1.8 tn+Daily requests served
13 secmean global deploy time for new code
“By transforming our tech stack with Fastly's edge cloud platform, the next generation of the Ticketmaster platform has better performance and operates at half the cost of legacy CDN.”Todd Jimenez
All purchase options come with a complete set of Fastly features to help you build amazing digital experiences and meet your business goals with speed and confidence.
Starter
Everything you need to get started and plan for your future scale.
Best for
Any size company looking to give Fastly a try.
Includes
- Fastly Full Site Delivery
- 500M Requests per month
- 20 Services\100 Backends
18,000 purges per hour 1 Health Check per 5 min
Fastly TLS
- 20 domains
- Additional domains available per month
Fastly Image Optimizer
- 150M Monthly Image Requests
- Gold Support
- Fastly Academy
Advantage
Go further. Predictable spending that accelerates your growth.
Best for
Small companies looking for a trusted provider.
Includes
- Fastly Full Site Delivery
- 2B Requests per month
- 30 Services
- 200 Backends
- 48,000 purges per hour
- 1 Health Check per minute
- Fastly TLS
- 40 domains Additional domains available per month
- Fastly Image Optimizer
- 800M Monthly Image Requests
- Gold Support
- Fastly Academy
Ultimate
Delivery capabilities and white glove service that align to your size and needs.
Best for
Large companies with a global focus.
Includes
- Fastly Full Site Delivery
- 5B Requests per month
- 50 Services
- 400 Backends
- 100,000 purges per hour
- 4 Health Checks per minute
- Fastly TLS
- 80 domains Additional domains available per month
- Fastly Image Optimizer
- 2.5B Monthly Image Requests
- Enterprise Support
- Fastly Academy
Fastly’s products are loved by both customers and analysts
97% customers would recommend Fastly
Fastly received the highest customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars, and 97% said they would recommend it to other customers.
An innovative content delivery service
Recognized in 2022 as a Leader by IDC for our innovative, developer-focused content delivery services.
100 times faster than other solutions
With an execution speed 100 times faster than other solutions and unmatched isolation technology security, Compute@Edge was named a Leader in the Forrester New Wave: Edge Development Platforms report.
"We have confidence in Fastly that we don’t have for other vendors we looked at. Because we move money around, we need the best available option for any number of things related to performance, security, and stability. We only considered what we thought was best in class, and Fastly was the obvious choice."Marc HedlundVP of Engineering
"Moving to Fastly has enabled us to solve problems that would be extremely difficult to solve on our own. Fastly is a force multiplier that enables our business to do more with less, and ensures smooth, fast, and reliable customer interactions."Lee JensenTechnical Director
“What I love about Fastly is that they take a part of our business and they do it better than we could ever do. Fastly makes things that people previously said were impossible just part of your everyday routine. That’s where our engineering values are too.”Nic BendersChief Architect