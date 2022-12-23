Fastly logo

Under attack? We’re here to help

Call us 24/7 at 844-4FASTLY and get expedited support during global business hours. Our security experts work to diagnose attacks and optimize configuration to restore services while protecting against future abuse.

If you’re a current customer experiencing an attack, submit an urgent ticket to Fastly’s Support team.

Need immediate DDoS relief? Create a free account and route your traffic through Fastly’s network to automatically leverage its built-in security and 330+ Tbps global bandwidth that outstrips the largest attacks.

Trusted by digital innovators

New York Times Logo (Grayscale)Reddit logo grayscale
Fastly logo

Get support

Complete this form and we'll connect you with a Fastly expert as soon as possible.

Fastly uses the information you provide to us to contact you about our relevant content, products, and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy.

Already have an account?

Sign in