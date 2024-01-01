Powering the best of the internet.

Fastly Network Effect Threat Report
Fastly's Security Research Team presents attack trends and techniques from malicious traffic flagged by our Network Learning Exchange.Download the white paper
Fastly Edge Cloud Platform
Our platform is fully programmable. You get smarter solutions, better insights, and more control.
We built our network with intention. By design, we run fewer POPs than our competitors, but they’re much more powerful so we can cache more and serve it faster. Our network is fully software defined. We can do anything, and do it faster.
Everybody needs speed, reliability, security, savings, and scale – but different industries have different needs. Fastly’s powerful network and smarter solutions can be tailored to your organization. We partner with you to guarantee a smooth migration, so you can deliver the best possible user experiences.
You’re always open for business with Fastly. We handle the crowds and load-balancing so no one is turned away. Your customers will always see accurate information with real-time updates, and all of it is protected from DDoS, bots, and other threats.
Fastly gives every viewer around the world a better experience on our modern network. Instant scaling with lower latency live streaming, lets you reliably deliver engaging entertainment experiences in real-time.
Great hospitality starts at your very first interaction. Fastly caches what others can’t, like dynamic content and API responses. We handle interactions at the edge, closer to your visitors, for faster experiences that feel better and reduce bounce.
Set your financial apps apart with lower latency, realtime data delivered from apps and APIs at Fastly’s network edge. Our secure and developer friendly platform integrates into your existing CI/CD workflows so your team can exceed customer expectations.
Fastly gives every viewer around the world a better experience on our modern network. Instant scaling with lower latency live streaming, lets you reliably deliver engaging entertainment experiences in real-time.
You’re always open for business with Fastly. We handle the crowds and load-balancing so no one is turned away. Your customers will always see accurate information with real-time updates, and all of it is protected from DDoS, bots, and other threats.
Set your financial apps apart with lower latency, realtime data delivered from apps and APIs at Fastly’s network edge. Our secure and developer friendly platform integrates into your existing CI/CD workflows so your team can exceed customer expectations.
Great hospitality starts at your very first interaction. Fastly caches what others can’t, like dynamic content and API responses. We handle interactions at the edge, closer to your visitors, for faster experiences that feel better and reduce bounce.
Fastly's Security Research Team presents attack trends and techniques from malicious traffic flagged by our Network Learning Exchange.Download the white paper
We are honored to once again be named a “Customers’ Choice” in the 2023 Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” for Cloud Web Application and API Protection based on verified end-user testimonials.Learn more
Too many developers and companies are dealing with the dark ages of black-box, legacy content delivery networks (CDNs) that weren’t built to provide the real-time observability, baked-in security, and programmatic control needed to deliver the dynamic experiences today’s users and developers demand.Watch now
Get in touch or create an account