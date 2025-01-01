Ship serverless code faster and safer

Instant scale; Secure by design

Instantly scale across our global network, with no need for developers to configure bursting controls or manage concurrency. Our innovative isolation technology executes each platform request separately to significantly minimize your attack surface area.

Real-time insights

Compute provides developer teams with fast and flexible edge observability. With our customizable real-time logging feature, customers can log any aspect of HTTP requests and responses in a wide range of formats, including Common Log Format, JSON, Key/Value, CSV, and more

Fast edge data

Fastly’s edge data solutions remove data location obstacles by making critical data available everywhere. Our highly performant KV Store lets you persist data with strong durability.