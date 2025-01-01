Ship serverless code faster and safer
Instant scale; Secure by design
Instantly scale across our global network, with no need for developers to configure bursting controls or manage concurrency. Our innovative isolation technology executes each platform request separately to significantly minimize your attack surface area.
Real-time insights
Compute provides developer teams with fast and flexible edge observability. With our customizable real-time logging feature, customers can log any aspect of HTTP requests and responses in a wide range of formats, including Common Log Format, JSON, Key/Value, CSV, and more
Fast edge data
Fastly’s edge data solutions remove data location obstacles by making critical data available everywhere. Our highly performant KV Store lets you persist data with strong durability.