Easily Manage IP Addresses

Dedicated IP Addresses

Access a pool of Fastly-maintained IPv4 and IPv6 addresses across our global edge cloud. Perfect for supporting non-SNI traffic, platform customer support, zero-rating billing identification, and securing access through IP control lists.

Bring Your Own IP (BYOIP)

Control your address space by separating network layer from content delivery concerns. Our Subscriber Provided Prefix allows your IP ranges to be announced, routed, and served by Fastly's infrastructure for your production services, giving you direct traffic control through your own IP addresses.