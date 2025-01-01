Monitor domain level metrics

Response & performance data per domain

Granular real-time and historical metrics are available per domain as well as aggregated to depict overall domain health.

Actionable insights from domain to edge

Organizations with multiple web assets can rule out or determine the location of an issue based on domain performance. Efficient and precise performance data leads to lower average issue resolution time.

Upstream visibility in multi-CDN environments

Domain level data for single or multiple CDNs is presented directly in the Fastly UI, allowing you to access vital information without using a separate data analysis tool.