Push real-time data to any device, anywhere.

Instant publish-subscribe message broker

Fanout enables you to push data in real time to many users, such as synchronous communication of messages in a chatroom, server updates to IOT devices, and other types of data between devices.

Designed for platform compatibility

Exchange data with your own implementation-agnostic web API. Use your own domain, authentication tokens, and ecosystem.

Built for reliability

Fanout is able to provide full end-to-end reliable delivery, by querying your backend server for missed data, de-duplicating messages and supporting re-ordering (sequencing) of messages.