Push real-time data to any device, anywhere.
Instant publish-subscribe message broker
Fanout enables you to push data in real time to many users, such as synchronous communication of messages in a chatroom, server updates to IOT devices, and other types of data between devices.
Designed for platform compatibility
Exchange data with your own implementation-agnostic web API. Use your own domain, authentication tokens, and ecosystem.
Built for reliability
Fanout is able to provide full end-to-end reliable delivery, by querying your backend server for missed data, de-duplicating messages and supporting re-ordering (sequencing) of messages.