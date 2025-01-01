Boost Performance with Fastly Image Optimizer

Transform Images at the Edge

Optimize images on-demand at Fastly's edge. We instantly resize, adjust quality, crop, rotate, and convert formats when images are requested. This reduces latency, improves page load times, and enhances SEO performance without taxing your origin servers.

Reduce Costs Significantly

Eliminate expensive image processing infrastructure at your origin. Store just one source file and generate optimized versions on-demand at the edge. Lower storage requirements and reduce egress costs through efficient edge caching, delivering substantial infrastructure savings.

Enhance User and Developer Experience

Deliver lightning-fast pages that keep users engaged while freeing your development team from time-consuming image optimization tasks.