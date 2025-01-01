Deliver Stellar Live Streaming Experiences

Uninterrupted Performance

Set up failover scenarios and use our Live Event Monitoring Service for real-time troubleshooting during scheduled events. Our team works with yours to ensure flawless streaming for your most critical broadcasts.

Minimized Latency

Open connections between our POPs and your infrastructure reduce latency when fetching live content chunks. Deliver near-real-time streaming that keeps viewers closer to the live action.

Reliable Scalability

Seamlessly handle traffic spikes during major events without disruption. Our network efficiently processes high request volumes and uses real-time fault detection to automatically address performance challenges.