Load Balancing for Any Infrastructure

Content-Aware Routing

Balance HTTP and HTTPS requests with granular content-aware routing decisions. Create custom rules based on various request aspects to better support your application architecture and optimize responses before delivery.

Highly Configurable Management

Programmatically add, delete, or modify servers with dynamic server functionality. Benefit from instant convergence without waiting for DNS TTL changes, while automatic HTTP-based health checks ensure requests only go to healthy servers.

Flexible Scalability

Deploy as either a global (GSLB) or local (LSLB) server load balancer within your data centers or cloud regions. Our solution instantly scales to multiple terabits per second, providing cost efficiency and operational transparency.