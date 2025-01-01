Modern web app and API security, anywhere

Defeat advanced threats

Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF provides advanced protection for your applications, APIs, and microservices, wherever they live. Go beyond the OWASP Top Ten and address advanced threats, including account takeover (ATO) via credential stuffing, malicious bots, API abuse, and more.

Stop chasing false positives

Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF leverages our proprietary contextual detection engine, SmartParse. It effectively detects and blocks malicious traffic without the need for lengthy tuning, so your security teams can focus on other things and stay confident that apps are protected.

Security that your developers will love

Our Next-Gen WAF is quick to deploy and fits in with your modern DevOps workflows and toolchains. All Fastly security products are supported by our powerful global platform which is both secure by design and resilient. That's why we protect over 90,000 app deployments, including some of the biggest brands on the internet.