Guide to the Modern CDN
Fastly Content Delivery Network
Are you moving applications to the cloud, digitally transforming your organization, scaling your development practices, or just needing to deliver content and applications faster? Fastly offers everything you need from a modern CDN, from effortless scale and built-in security to programmable control and full visibility.
It’s time your CDN did more. If reliability, speed, and the freedom to customize delivery is critical for you, then Fastly’s CDN with real-time observability, programmatic control and baked-in security helps you deliver the dynamic experiences today’s users demand.
Cache a wider range of content, including dynamic and event-driven content, for enhanced speed and personalization. Our network architecture with hyper-connected, high-capacity POPs and lightning-fast purging, ensures more content remains cached, improving performance, scale and user experience.
Serving more content from cache reduces trips to the origin, reducing egress costs. Use Fastly as an Origin Shield for further cache efficiency. With Fastly’s network, ensure availability and uptime with protection from traffic spikes and attacks. Full configurability means changes are automatically passed from development to production.
Our highly configurable network offers developers real-time configuration control, comprehensive APIs, stress-free rollbacks, and real-time logs for quick issue resolution, reducing dependence on professional services and release queues. Seamless integration with CI/CD cycles and DevOps tools enhances workflows and developer satisfaction.
"We couldn't gain the confidence of our editorial team to place a CDN in front of our website unless we could clear content from the cache instantly. If breaking news happens and it isn't on our site within seconds, visitors will go elsewhere. With Fastly, updates are reflected on our site pages within milliseconds and we've seen a 20% improvement in time to first byte around the world."
Matthew O'Brien
Software Architect
“The savings we get by using Fastly for our media transfers is enormous. We do more than a petabyte per month of data transfers. If we left that to our cloud provider and delivered it from object storage, it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per month. Plus, there's compute savings because we maintain a good cache hit ratio with our API.”
Brian Benns
Senior Site Reliability Engineer
“The time to load the Checkout form on Stripe dropped 80% by rolling out Fastly. For someone on a slow mobile connection, that’s the difference between an abysmal experience and a good one. The ways people use Stripe vary, but customer satisfaction across all of those cases is much higher when performance is substantially better.”
Marc Hedlund
Former VP of Engineering
“It's DevOps easy. It's DevOps friendly. It was built for people within IT. You can API anything you need. You can use Terraform for anything that you want. All the data is there at your fingertips. Configuration is easily changed and tracked. There are so many things that are just built by people that obviously love HTTP and for people that use HTTP for their living.”
Ariel Pisetzky
VP Information Technology & Cyber
Fastly's cloud CDN (content delivery network) improves your customer experience by accelerating the delivery of dynamic content and caching your website's unpredictable and event-driven content.
