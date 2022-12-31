Deliver fast, personalized experiences globally

Fastly's cloud content delivery network improves your customer experience by accelerating the delivery of dynamic content and caching your website's unpredictable and event-driven content

  • Faster purging

    • Store highly dynamic content on the edge knowing you can purge the cache in milliseconds anywhere in the world.

  • Higher cache hit ratios

    • Fewer, more powerful POPs allows you to cache rapidly changing content at the edge for longer. A better cache hit ratio means your users get quicker response times and downloads.

  • Better performance

    • Dynamic site acceleration features come standard for speedy content delivery, improving conversion and retention rates, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), and ad revenue.

  • On average
    150 ms
    purge time with Instant Purge™
    1
  • More than
    1.8 trillion
    Daily requests served
    2
  • Almost
    90%
    Of customers run Next-Gen WAF in blocking mode
    3
  • Key Fact
    353 Tbps
    Edge Capacity
  • Up to
    32%
    faster time to first byte (TTFB) than other CDNs
    4
Benefits

Supercharge delivery, empower developers

It’s time your CDN did more. If reliability, speed, and the freedom to customize delivery is critical for you, then Fastly’s CDN with real-time observability, programmatic control and baked-in security helps you deliver the dynamic experiences today’s users demand.

Boost performance and scale

Cache a wider range of content, including dynamic and event-driven content, for enhanced speed and personalization. Our network architecture with hyper-connected, high-capacity POPs and lightning-fast purging with Instant Purge™, ensures more content remains cached, improving performance, scale and user experience.

Reduce delivery costs

Serving more content from cache reduces trips to the origin, reducing egress costs. Use Fastly as an Origin Shield for further cache efficiency. With Fastly’s network, ensure availability and uptime with protection from traffic spikes and attacks. Full configurability means changes are automatically passed from development to production.

Improve developer productivity

Our highly configurable network offers developers real-time configuration control, comprehensive APIs, stress-free rollbacks, and real-time logs for quick issue resolution, reducing dependence on professional services and release queues. Seamless integration with CI/CD cycles and DevOps tools enhances workflows and developer satisfaction.

20% improvement in time to first byte around the world
Streaming Media

"We couldn't gain the confidence of our editorial team to place a CDN in front of our website unless we could clear content from the cache instantly. If breaking news happens and it isn't on our site within seconds, visitors will go elsewhere. With Fastly, updates are reflected on our site pages within milliseconds and we've seen a 20% improvement in time to first byte around the world."

Matthew O'Brien

Software Architect

The savings we get by using Fastly is enormous
Digital publishing

“The savings we get by using Fastly for our media transfers is enormous. We do more than a petabyte per month of data transfers. If we left that to our cloud provider and delivered it from object storage, it would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars per month. Plus, there's compute savings because we maintain a good cache hit ratio with our API.”

Brian Benns

Senior Site Reliability Engineer

DevOps easy. DevOps friendly.
Nonprofit

“It's DevOps easy. It's DevOps friendly. It was built for people within IT. You can API anything you need. You can use Terraform for anything that you want. All the data is there at your fingertips. Configuration is easily changed and tracked. There are so many things that are just built by people that obviously love HTTP and for people that use HTTP for their living.”

Ariel Pisetzky

VP Information Technology & Cyber

Product Overview

Fastly's cloud CDN (content delivery network) improves your customer experience by accelerating the delivery of dynamic content and caching your website's unpredictable and event-driven content.

Content Delivery Network

