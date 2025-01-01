Modern web app and API security, anywhere
The Fastly Next-Gen WAF provides advanced protection for your applications, APIs, and microservices, wherever they live, from a single unified solution
Smarter, easier security
The Fastly Next-Gen Web Application Firewall (WAF) takes a fundamentally different approach to application security, enabling increased protection without tuning, deployment anywhere you need, and industry-leading time-to-value.
Defeat advanced threats
Get protection that goes beyond OWASP Top 10 injection-style web attacks. Gain coverage against advanced threats, including account takeover (ATO) via credential stuffing, malicious bots, API abuse, and more — all in one solution.
Visibility for faster remediation
Reporting and alerting feedback loops provide Layer 7 visibility across your entire app and API footprint. Integrations with DevOps and security toolchains encourage the sharing and correlation of data and help simplify automation, both decreasing security risks and speeding up CI/CD.
Protection everywhere
Fastly offers the most flexibly deployed WAF on the market and can protect your apps and APIs wherever they are with one integrated solution offering the same level of visibility and actionable insights and alerts.
"We’ve got a lot on our plate, so we look for technology that gives us what we need out of the box. [Security solutions like the Fastly Next-Gen WAF] that you can turn on and immediately get known threat signature detection is really helpful for a team like ours."
Matt Ogle
Platform engineer
"Fastly and its team of security experts genuinely know what it means to keep companies safe from hackers. The customer experience has been outstanding and added support is rated five stars. I would 100% recommend any company join the Fastly band if you want to ensure your customer data is secure."
Application Security Engineer
Media Industry (Gartner Peer Insights review)
“We were really impressed with how easy deployment went. Dropping Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF into our existing highly-available architecture with minimal effort was critical to the project’s success.”
Nick Soulliere
VP of Production Engineering
"I have no concerns with Fastly’s ability to handle large scale attacks and mitigate malicious traffic at scale at the edge. And that’s a huge benefit for us."
Ben Auch
Director of cybersecurity
Why our WAF is “Next-Gen”
Learn why companies are leaving their outdated security tools behind and are relying on the Fastly Next-Gen WAF to protect their websites, apps, and APIs.
The key to our reliable, accurate decisions lies in our patented architecture and proprietary detection technology, SmartParse. Learn how SmartParse makes instantaneous decisions in line to determine if malicious or anomalous payloads are present.
Network Learning Exchange (NLX) is a collective threat feed built into our Next-Gen WAF that identifies and shares potentially threatening IP addresses across our customer networks. The shared threat data fosters a network effect, where the collective intelligence of all customers contributes to stronger security for each organization.
