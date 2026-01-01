Devon H. O'Dell is a software engineer at Fastly, where he contributes primarily to the performance and debugging of low-level systems. Prior to Fastly, Devon was Lead Software Architect at Message Systems, and contributed heavily to the Momentum high-performance messaging platform. His experience over the last 15 years ranges from web applications to embedded systems firmware (and most areas in-between). His primary technical interests are developing and debugging high-performance, concurrent network systems software and related tools.

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